North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Statesville man pulled machete on homeowner: Sheriff
A Statesville man with a criminal history is facing charges after entering a family's home with a machete and pulling a knife on the victims, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Morganton man found guilty of killing friend in 2020
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A jury found a man guilty of shooting and killing his friend in December 2020. On Friday, Oct. 28, a Burke County jury convicted George Allison, 65, for the death of Brandon Adams, 49. Allison was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison.
24-year-old sentenced in a double murder in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 24-year-old Stony Point man was sentenced in a double murder case this week, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday. Stony Point resident Adam Morgan, 24, was sentenced to a maximum of 23 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, records showed. […]
Catawba County man convicted for molesting girl
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: This story discusses domestic violence, which may include descriptions of violent acts. Reader discretion is advised. Additionally, WCNC Charlotte has chosen not to name the man convicted of this crime to protect the victim. Because the victim is related to the convicted person, identifying the guilty party could lead to the victim also being identified. WCNC Charlotte does not identify survivors of sexual assault unless they choose to share their stories with us.
17-year-old girl reported missing, Mooresville police say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Police in Mooresville are asking for the public's help finding a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday. The Mooresville Police Department said Trinity Cross was last seen leaving her home on Oct. 30. The teen, who has a history of running away, left around 8 a.m. and hasn't been seen since, police said. She could be in the Mooresville, Cornelius or Huntersville areas.
Winston-Salem police investigate Halloween party shooting
WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Halloween party in Winston-Salem ended early after shots were fired injuring two adults and one teen. Yellow crime scene tape still hangs outside a gate at the Amer Center on North Patterson Avenue. The manager tells FOX8 she left the party venue to check on her kids. When she […]
Deputies investigate after witness says guns pointed at drivers on I-85
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - No one was injured, and so far no charges have been filed, but deputies are investigating after a driver on I-85 in Davidson and Rowan County said he saw people in another car pointing guns at drivers and passengers in other cars. According to the...
Lancaster County school employee suspended after being charged with assault
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — An employee of Lancaster County School District has been suspended after being charged and accused of committing an assault on school grounds, the school district announced Monday. The employee, whose name was not publicly released, has been placed on paid suspension, according to the school...
Woman who didn't want dad to drink Mountain dew cited by Gastonia police
GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia woman was issued a criminal citation after she fired a revolver at four Diet Mountain Dew bottles in her backyard because she didn't approve of her father's drink of choice, police said. Gastonia police officers responded to a report of shots being fired in...
Stolen car, guns and illegal alcohol found in NC home, sheriff’s office says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after stolen guns, a stolen car and a lot of illegal alcohol were seized in Lexington. According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday they responded to Ed Byerly Road in Lexington about a stolen vehicle, which they located at the scene. The Hyundai had been reported stolen out of Rockingham County.
Man facing drug charges in High Point, after shooting leads to investigation
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man is facing drug charges in High Point. After a shooting on September 18, where several cars were hit with no one injured on Grayson Street, police began an investigation. The investigation led to two search warrants on Thursday at 11:05 a.m. for the...
CMPD debunks rumors of possible serial killer in Charlotte
The rumors started with a viral TikTok video. CMPD said no foul play is suspected in several of the cases referenced.
Investigation underway after two juveniles hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a northeast Charlotte shooting that has left two juveniles hurt. The shooting happened late Saturday night on Reagan Drive off West Sugar Creek Road, near the New Destiny Worship Center. A Channel 9 crew at the scene learned from witnesses the...
Man arrested, accused of killing 28-year-old man in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested Saturday in the killing of a 28-year-old in Davidson County. Curtis Lee Wall is facing a charge for murder and is accused of killing Tyler Burgwyn Brady of Gold Hill. The shooting happened on Sept. 18 around 12:36 p.m. at a...
Have you seen this man? NC police looking for Bojangles robbery suspect
The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Burger King on Parkway Village in Winston-Salem robbed as soon as employees arrived at work
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a fast-food restaurant in Winston-Salem Monday. It happened around 6:04 a.m. at the Burger King on 3571 Parkway Village Circle. After an investigation, Winston-Salem police said as the employees were arriving to work for the day, a...
Multiple guns stolen from Yadkinville gun store, surveillance video shows
YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thieves drove into a Piedmont Triad gun store and stole multiple guns overnight. The manager of Foothills Firearms says that around 1 a.m. on Monday, someone drove into the store and stole ten handguns. According to the manager, the thieves were in and out quickly, probably less than a minute. He […]
Two juveniles hurt after shooting in north Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two juveniles hurt in north Charlotte Saturday night. Officers responded to the incident along Reagan Drive, just off West Sugar Creek Road where they found two juveniles shot. Both victims were taken to the hospital with...
Trent Conard named Gastonia interim police chief
GASTONIA, N.C. — Trent Conard has been named the interim police chief of the Gastonia Police Department, the city announced Monday. He begins his new role immediately and will serve in the role until a new chief is hired. “Assistant Chief Conard is an essential member of the Police...
Innocent bystander seriously hurt in drive-by shooting on The Plaza, police say
CHARLOTTE — An innocent bystander has been seriously hurt in a drive-by shooting in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Witnesses told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts that they heard gunfire along The Plaza around 6:15 p.m. Police said a woman was driving near E. 34th St. when...
