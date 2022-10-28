Read full article on original website
Students across Oregon walked out of class to support Measure 114
PORTLAND, Ore. — A couple hundred students at Grant High School walked out at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday in support of Oregon Measure 114 that would increase gun control in Oregon. This comes after two students were killed at a high school in St. Louis, Missouri Monday morning and a week after a shooting happened outside of Jefferson High school that injured two students.
Under Oregon mayors homelessness plan, state would shell out for every city
PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of 25 mayors from throughout Oregon gathered on Monday to discuss their plan to address the homeless crisis. The group, which includes Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, wants to create a partnership between the state and every city in Oregon for a steady stream of funding.
Germany calls for ‘precautionary pause’ before deep-sea mining industry starts
Germany has called for a pause in the controversial deep-sea mining industry, saying not enough is known about the likely impacts of digging up the ocean floor for metals. While other nations, including Spain and New Zealand, have previously called for a temporary halt to any exploitation of deep-sea metals, Germany, the world’s fourth biggest economy, is the most significant nation to voice its opposition to date. The country holds two of the 22 licences for exploration of the seabed.
Tesla closes its first showroom in China in retail strategy shift- sources
SHANGHAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) has closed what had been its flagship showroom in China as the company adjusts its sales and service strategy in its second-largest market, two people with knowledge of the matter said.
North Korean missile lands close to South Korean waters for first time in decades
North Korea fired at least 10 missiles Wednesday, including one that landed close to South Korean territorial waters for the first time since the 1945 division of the peninsula, South Korean officials said.
