New Pasco police 'community K9' will offer support at headquarters
PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department introduced its first ever Community K9 ‘Goose,’ a 20-week-old dog who will support victims of crime, engage with the community and “offer goodwill to all,” according to the announcement. K9 Goose will spend the next year at the...
Walla Walla PD takes back 206 pounds of drugs, raises $1,306
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Walla Walla Police Department held National Take Back Day events on October, 29 and 30. 206 pounds of drugs were dropped off, over 9,000 pounds of documents with personal information on them were shredded, and $1,306 was raised for Walla Walla Crime Watch.
Yakima Downtown businesses concerned about vandalism, homelessness
YAKIMA, Wash. - Tuesday morning, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray spoke at the Downtown Association of Yakima's public forum, giving community members and business owners a briefing on crime in the city. Chief Murray stated several crime facts included in a crime report and compared crime in the city between...
Murder arrest leads to largest fentanyl pill bust in Walla Walla region
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Following the arrest of a 27-year-old man in Walla Walla, the Walla Walla Police Department conducted a search on a connected home, leading to a substantial drug bust with the most fentanyl pills seized in the region. The suspect was arrested in Walla Walla on...
Tribal Police investigating shooting in Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has confirmed that there was a shooting on 810 1st Avenue in Toppenish on the morning of November, 1. Reports of the shooting first came in around 7:20 a.m. and one person was found with a gunshot wound in the roadway. The...
Two arrested for deadly Kennewick shooting on 4th Ave
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Over a month after the murder of 36-year-old Fernando Pulido, the Kennewick Police Department has arrested two people for their involvement in the shooting. A press release from Sergeant Joe Santoy reports the two suspects were arrested October 31 at around 3:30 p.m. in Pasco. The shooting...
Victim identified in Kennewick shooting, crash
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The 19-year-old found dead with gunshots around the 1100 block of W 5th Avenue on October 29 has been identified by the Benton County Coroner's Office. Bill Leach tells us Julian Chavez lived around the East Kennewick and Finley area. An autopsy will be done in Spokane...
What to do with leaves where you live this fall
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Now that leaves are starting to fall to the ground should you put them in the street? Put them in bags?. After looking at how leaves are collected in Walla Walla, Richland, Kennewick, Pasco, and Hermiston it seems the recommendations from each city have some things in common.
Lourdes, Trios donate $3,282 to Kennewick's Grace Clinic
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Lourdes and Trios hospitals recently presented a donation of $3,282 to Grace Clinic in Kennewick. The donation comes from Lourdes' and Trios' sponsorship of Tough Enough to Wear Pink at the Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo. "At Lourdes and Trios our mission is making communities healthier, and we feel...
YPD responds to stabbing, victim in critical condition
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is currently on the scene of a stabbing on the 400 block of South 7th Street in Yakima. According to the YPD, a 70-year-old male victim has been transported to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. He is currently undergoing surgery and is listed in critical condition.
Grow a beard, raise cancer awareness during No-Shave November
KENNEWICK, Wash.- No-Shave November is a web-based, non-profit organization devoted to growing cancer awareness and raising funds to support cancer prevention, research, and education. Participants forgo shaving during the month of November and donate the money they would typically spend on shaving and grooming to cancer prevention and research organizations.
BCSO recovers stolen vehicles
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) recovered a stolen dirt bike and a stolen truck in two separate incidents over the weekend. The dirt bike was reported stolen Saturday night, but was spotted by a Deputy on patrol Sunday. The driver of the dirt bike fled, but the...
Police report illegal card skimmers at Richland Walmart
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department has reported incidents involving credit card skimmers at the Walmart location in Richland. Card skimming is a fraud technique that tampers with card readers in order to track peoples’ card information. Several readers at the Richland Walmart had skimmer covers, designed to fit on top of actual card readers and look legitimate, according to RPD.
One dead, one in hospital following head-on crash in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - 11/1/22. According to Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary, 29-year-old Samuel Diaz Soto from Pasco was the person who died. McGary says they are still investigating. 10/31/22. One person is being taken to the hospital following a fatal head-on collision around 4th Avenue and Stearman Avenue, according to...
Pass the leash ceremony held in Pendleton
Pendleton, Oregon - The East Oregon Correctional Institute held a pass-the-leash ceremony today in Pendleton. Joy St. Peter the director of the Joys of Living Assistant Dogs says "it's a labor of love." JLAD is a non-profit organization dedicated to training and raising assistance dogs and putting them in positions...
Accessibility is changing in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - In day to day life you don't usually think about ways that life could be harder if you were impaired in some way. For the Walla Walla and Columbia Counties Accessible Communities Advisory Committee, it's something they've been working on since 2019. That's when the committee was founded and reached out to the community to see what they needed to make Walla Walla more inclusive.
Native American elders to be honored at Heritage University
TOPPENISH, Wash. — For Native American Heritage Month in November, Heritage University is honoring Native American elders for contributions to the Yakama people and community. The four elders being honored this year are Gil Calac, Carrie Schuster, Ted Strong and Tallulah Pinkham. Heritage provided profiles on each recipient. Chimshowa...
Rainy fall day driving tips from the WSP
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Cooler fall weather is finally here to stay in the Columbia Basin, which means potentially hazardous driving conditions. Heavy rain is falling from Yakima through the Walla Walla area this morning and Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Chris Thorson has some tips for drivers in the wet conditions.
Kennewick Police investigate possible homicide early Sunday morning
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of W 5th Ave Saturday night after multiple gunshots were heard in the area. When officers arrived on scene, they found a two car crash and one person was dead in one of the cars. The investigation shows the man...
