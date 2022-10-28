ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGW

Portland Thorns host NWSL Championship rally

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Thorns FC hosted a rally Tuesday evening to celebrate their 2022 National Women's Soccer League title. The club invited fans to attend the event and honor the Thorns players. The Thorns beat the Kansas City Current, 2-0, in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. Sophia Smith,...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Striking Weyerhaeuser workers in Pacific NW back to work

SPRINGFIELD, Oregon — Union workers at the timber company Weyerhaeuser have ended their strike and could be back on the job as early as next week in Oregon and Washington. More than 1,000 employees took to the picket line for 46 days because of sticking points over health care costs in union negotiations, KLCC Radio reported Saturday.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Bernie Sanders will appear at Democratic rally in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is set to visit Portland Thursday afternoon to stump for Oregon Democratic candidates at a "Get Out The Vote" rally. The Senator from Vermont, who is an Independent but caucuses with the Democrats, will appear at a rally at the Roseland Theater in downtown Portland alongside Oregon candidate for governor Tina Kotek and three members of Oregon's congressional delegation; Sen. Jeff Merkley and Reps. Earl Blumenauer and Suzanne Bonamici.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Postcards circulating a week before election draw concerns

PORTLAND, Ore. — A series of postcards that been making the rounds in Multnomah County leading up to Election Day have left some voters feeling concerned. The postcards contain messages urging people to vote, but some recipients have felt the specific wording is a bit threatening. One of the...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KGW

Actress Jennifer Lawrence supports Portland charter reform

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence has joined the conversation regarding Portland charter reform, also known as Measure 26-288, which is on the ballot for the Nov. 8 midterm election. The ballot measure would restructure the Portland City Council in the following ways:. Allow voters to rank local...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland city council candidate's downtown campaign office vandalized

PORTLAND, Ore. — The campaign office of Portland city council candidate Rene Gonzalez in downtown Portland was vandalized Sunday, according to Portland police. Officers said on Sunday morning, they found two large windows shattered at the office on Southwest Salmon Street and 11th Avenue along with a rock inside the building. They estimate the damage to be worth around $8,000.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy