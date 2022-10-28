Read full article on original website
Portland Thorns host NWSL Championship rally
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Thorns FC hosted a rally Tuesday evening to celebrate their 2022 National Women's Soccer League title. The club invited fans to attend the event and honor the Thorns players. The Thorns beat the Kansas City Current, 2-0, in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. Sophia Smith,...
KGW
Thorns arrive at PDX after NWSL championship victory
Fans gathered at Portland International Airport on Oct. 30 to celebrate the Thorns after their NWSL championship victory. They beat the Kansas City Current 2-0.
Portland Thorns fans pack sports bars to watch the team win the NWSL championship game
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thorns watch parties ruled the day on Saturday as fans gathered to watch the team play the Kansas City Current in the National Women's Soccer League championship. The Thorns won their third championship with a 2-0 victory. At The Sports Bra in Northeast Portland, a bar...
Ranked choice voting is included in Portland's charter reform measure. Here's what that means
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Portlanders' ballots for the November election is an option to overhaul city government and install a brand new system: Measure 26-228, the Portland Charter Commission's recommendation for reform. The issue has fired up people on both sides of the measure, even attracting the attention of Hollywood A-listers.
KGW
Halloween forecast | KGW+ Weather: Monday, Oct. 31
Expect a rainy Halloween for much of western Oregon and Washington. On the Oregon coast, a High Surf Advisory is in effect on Monday.
Portland working on 'resolution' in ADA sidewalk violation lawsuit
PORTLAND, Ore. — In early September, 10 Portlanders with mobility disabilities sued the city of Portland over homeless tents and debris blocking city sidewalks. It’s the first lawsuit of its kind in Portland. “I have to sometimes go in the road to get around them and I don’t...
Frustration among Portland bars and restaurants amid frequent break-ins
PORTLAND, Ore. — A boarded up door at PDX Sliders is evidence of an early morning break-in late last week. "Very frustrating," said Ryan Rollins, who owns the popular eatery on Southeast Division Street. Restaurant security video shows one person acting as a lookout during the break-in while a...
KGW
Ranked choice voting is on Portland ballots, part of charter reform | The Story | Nov. 1, 2022
If Measure 26-228 passes, Portlanders will begin voting using the ranked choice method. That being the case, what would this mean for voting in later elections?
KGW
Big snowstorm in Portland is possible this winter but not likely | Rod Hill Winter Outlook 2022-23
A third La Niña in a row means a rainy, mild November and December. After January, we can expect some snow, maybe 2 to 3 inches, but a large snowstorm is unlikely.
Portland to open second Safe Rest Village soon in East Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's taken almost a year longer than expected, but the second of Portland's six Safe Rest Villages is about to open, set up at the Menlo Park and Ride near 122nd and East Burnside. To be clear, this is one of the smaller tiny home villages...
KGW
Halloween display in Northeast Portland draws crowds
This homeowner's Halloween display in Northeast Portland's Alameda neighborhood includes a 'scare tunnel.' The owner says hundreds of people show up each year.
Striking Weyerhaeuser workers in Pacific NW back to work
SPRINGFIELD, Oregon — Union workers at the timber company Weyerhaeuser have ended their strike and could be back on the job as early as next week in Oregon and Washington. More than 1,000 employees took to the picket line for 46 days because of sticking points over health care costs in union negotiations, KLCC Radio reported Saturday.
Bernie Sanders will appear at Democratic rally in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is set to visit Portland Thursday afternoon to stump for Oregon Democratic candidates at a "Get Out The Vote" rally. The Senator from Vermont, who is an Independent but caucuses with the Democrats, will appear at a rally at the Roseland Theater in downtown Portland alongside Oregon candidate for governor Tina Kotek and three members of Oregon's congressional delegation; Sen. Jeff Merkley and Reps. Earl Blumenauer and Suzanne Bonamici.
Here's how Oregon handles election security, and why voter fraud is vanishingly rare
PORTLAND, Ore. — Election Day is on November 8 — but since Oregon is a vote-by-mail state, many people have probably already sent in their ballots. A number of viewers wrote in to ask us what happens next; how do we know our votes are handled and counted properly? We got answers from an expert, Multnomah County Elections Director Tim Scott.
We witnessed shoplifting at Nike, Home Depot and Target, and nobody stopped it
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s 3:55 on a Thursday afternoon in the Mall 205 parking lot. I’m watching through the front windshield of our white Ford Explorer as unsuspecting shoppers zip in and out of the Target store and nearby Home Depot. The shopping mall, located near Interstate...
Postcards circulating a week before election draw concerns
PORTLAND, Ore. — A series of postcards that been making the rounds in Multnomah County leading up to Election Day have left some voters feeling concerned. The postcards contain messages urging people to vote, but some recipients have felt the specific wording is a bit threatening. One of the...
Actress Jennifer Lawrence supports Portland charter reform
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence has joined the conversation regarding Portland charter reform, also known as Measure 26-288, which is on the ballot for the Nov. 8 midterm election. The ballot measure would restructure the Portland City Council in the following ways:. Allow voters to rank local...
KGW
Portland police officer works to connect with community through Instagram account
PORTLAND, Ore. — Trying to connect with the community through social media has been Portland police officer David Baer's mission for more than a year after taking over the Central Bike Squad's Instagram account. Baer patrols the Old Town neighborhood. "A lot of the comments on our content are...
Portland city council candidate's downtown campaign office vandalized
PORTLAND, Ore. — The campaign office of Portland city council candidate Rene Gonzalez in downtown Portland was vandalized Sunday, according to Portland police. Officers said on Sunday morning, they found two large windows shattered at the office on Southwest Salmon Street and 11th Avenue along with a rock inside the building. They estimate the damage to be worth around $8,000.
Judge dismisses $77K fine against Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon judge revoked a $77,000 campaign finance fine against Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez on Thursday. The judge stated that Gonzalez did not violate campaign finance rules by renting a deeply discounted campaign office space. "The City failed to carry its burden to demonstrate,...
KGW
