God bless The Cowboy organization for standing up for our country. If the players don’t like the rules put out by the team, they are free to sit the bench or play somewhere else. We need more pro American business’s out there to take a stand so we can get back to having a country with morals, standards and values. If you can’t respect this country for all of the rights and freedoms it affords you then you should go join BG in Russia, look how well that worked out for her. I might not agree with everything our country does but I will never disrespect our flag and the men and women who died for it.
Who cares what Lebron thinks? I have a lot of family that fought for his freedom. Kneel after every shot you miss or make, your choice just don’t disrespect the ones that paved your way. Ptsch, SMH
When did we as a Country begin listening to athletes regarding political expertise and human behavioral expertise. LeBron James is certainly neither, high school graduate with no training in any arena other than basketball. LeBron James why in the world should anybody care or listen to your opinion on topics that you have zero relevance of knowing what you’re talking about. LeBron please go away. Just as passionate about Donald Trump passing the baton. Let’s concentrate on poverty, homelessness, senior citizens, veterans, inflation, stock market tanking, open borders and the influx of illegals and drugs. Hey LeBron how about those topics?
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
