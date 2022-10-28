Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
wksu.org
Democrat Chris Ronayne makes his bid to be the next Cuyahoga County Executive
Cuyahoga County residents will vote for a new County Executive next month. Republican Lee Weingart is facing off against Democrat Chris Ronayne. Ideastream is profiling both candidates ahead of the election, and recently caught up with Ronayne on the campaign trail. Ideastream is profiling both candidates ahead of the election,...
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland Mayor Bibb swears in new fire chief
CLEVELAND — Mayor Justin Bibb administered the oath of office to Anthony Luke Tuesday morning, making Luke the chief of the Cleveland Division of Fire. Luke began his service immediately, becoming the city's 17th fire chief. “I am thrilled that Anthony Luke will continue to serve our community in...
Cleveland Heights-University Heights school board signs off on Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook tax agreement
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education has unanimously accepted a revised school compensation agreement for the $50 million Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project. The school board approval effectively clears the way for Cleveland Heights City Council to sign off on the tax increment financing (TIF) package at its...
wksu.org
Cuyahoga County Executive Race: Ronanye and Weingart talk arts funding
The race to succeed Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish has been a contentious one – but Republican Lee Weingart and Democrat Chris Ronayne have very similar views when it comes to arts and culture funding. Both have a great deal of public service and political lobbying on their resumes....
Group overseeing Cleveland police faces concern over social media posts
The FOX 8 I-Team has found new questions over postings on social media by some members of a new group to oversee Cleveland police.
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street Sign
Saniyah NicholsonCourtesy of The Daniels Family (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Controversy with honorary secondary street signage is a problem for some City of Cleveland residents, business owners, and stakeholders. The practice of granting an individual a street-named signage is celebratory to honor and recognize their contributions to the City, while other times, it is to show reverence to the individual's family due to a mishap at no fault of their own.
wksu.org
Ayesha Bell Hardaway named interim Cleveland police monitor
Judge Solomon Oliver has named Case Western Reserve University law professor Ayesha Bell Hardaway interim monitor overseeing the Cleveland police consent decree. Bell Hardaway will take over when current monitor Hassan Aden officially steps down on November 8. The city and Department of Justice have until November 7 to come up with a plan for selecting Aden’s permanent replacement.
whbc.com
Former Cleveland Schools Employee Gets 15 Months for Capitol Riot
This undated photo provided by the Cleveland Metropolitan School District shows Christine Priola. Priola, a Cleveland school occupational therapist who resigned after the riots at the U.S. Capitol, was charged Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 with taking part in the breach. Priola, 49, was arrested at her home and charged with entering a restricted building, violent entry and unlawful activities on Capitol grounds. (Cleveland Metropolitan School District via AP)
Does Cleveland’s Jan. 6 insurgent deserve 15 months in prison for trying to overthrow the government? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A federal judge ruled that the 30 minutes that Christine Priola of Willoughby spent inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot will cost the former Cleveland schools occupational therapist 15 months in prison. We’re talking about Priola’s sentence on Today in Ohio. Listen...
buckeyefirearms.org
Not the Babylon Bee: School Officials Let Armed Teens into School Because the Police Were Outside
Parody news site, The Babylon Bee (motto: “Fake News You Can Trust”), has entertained readers with such gems as Batman Unable To Keep Up With Rising Crime As Gotham City Elects Another Democrat, Nation’s Murderous Psychopaths Undecided On Whether They’ll Follow New Gun Laws, Spokesperson For Hell Rejects Biden’s Claim That US Economy Is ‘Strong as Hell,’ and many more.
cleveland19.com
Jury convicts man of killing former Cleveland mayor’s grandson
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Late Monday morning, a jury found Robert Shepard guilty of killing Frank Q Jackson, the grandson of the former Cleveland Mayor. Unlike other cases we’ve covered, Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deena Calabrese didn’t read the verdict charge by charge. With tensions...
Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority receives $27 million from Department of Transportation
CLEVELAND — Major funding is coming to the Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority, thanks to a program from the federal government. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has awarded $27.2 million to help modernize the Port of Cleveland. According to the DOT's Maritime Administration, the project consists of both a development phase (planning, permitting, engineering, and design) and construction activities at the Port of Cleveland.
wksu.org
Five takeaways from Akron Public Schools Superintendent Fowler-Mack's State of the Schools
Superintendent Christine Fowler-Mack said the state of Akron Public Schools is “strong” Tuesday during annual remarks at the State of the Schools, presented by the Akron Press Club, although she made it clear the district is still facing challenges coming out of the pandemic. Here are some takeaways...
clevelandmagazine.com
Elyria on the Rise
Manufacturing growth brings back jobs and pride to this Northeast Ohio city. Mayor Holly Brinda remembers the days when Elyria was a booming town and thousands of manufacturing jobs provided residents with comfortable middle-class lifestyles. Her family ties to the city go back five generations. In those days, business was fueled by the Black River that runs through the historic town and is the source of two scenic waterfalls.
wksu.org
47-year-old woman dies in custody at Cuyahoga County jail
A 47-year-old woman being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail was found “in distress” in her cell at 5:42 a.m. today and transported to the emergency room at MetroHealth Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 6:38 a.m. There are no details on the cause of death...
Female employee reports ongoing harassment: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Oct. 7, police were dispatched to Danbury Woods regarding a harassment complaint involving an employee at the Broadview Road senior living facility. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said that not only was a former employee with whom she had a relationship harassing her at her current job, but he did the same at her prior place of employment.
State of Ohio to demolish 825 dilapidated buildings, including more than 400 in Cuyahoga County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to "clear the way for new economic development," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that the state would be tearing down 825 "blighted and vacant" buildings across 30 counties. The funding for the demolitions comes from the governor's Building Demolition and Site Revitalization...
Investigation underway after female Cuyahoga County Jail inmate dies
A Cuyahoga County Jail inmate died Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office reported.
What can or should Cleveland do about predatory out-of-state homebuyers? Editorial Board Roundtable
For Cleveland, the problem of predatory out-of-state investors buying up distressed properties, then ignoring housing laws and citations as they collect rents and reduce surrounding property values before reselling, is not a new one. Out-of-state buyers surged during the Great Recession, when Slavic Village became an epicenter for the Wall-Street-fueled foreclosure crisis that left numerous Cleveland homes on the market.
One dead after shooting in CLE’s Public Square
One person is dead after an overnight shooting in Cleveland's Public Square, according to officials.
