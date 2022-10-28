ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland Mayor Bibb swears in new fire chief

CLEVELAND — Mayor Justin Bibb administered the oath of office to Anthony Luke Tuesday morning, making Luke the chief of the Cleveland Division of Fire. Luke began his service immediately, becoming the city's 17th fire chief. “I am thrilled that Anthony Luke will continue to serve our community in...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Heights-University Heights school board signs off on Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook tax agreement

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education has unanimously accepted a revised school compensation agreement for the $50 million Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project. The school board approval effectively clears the way for Cleveland Heights City Council to sign off on the tax increment financing (TIF) package at its...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Brown on Cleveland

City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street Sign

Saniyah NicholsonCourtesy of The Daniels Family (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Controversy with honorary secondary street signage is a problem for some City of Cleveland residents, business owners, and stakeholders. The practice of granting an individual a street-named signage is celebratory to honor and recognize their contributions to the City, while other times, it is to show reverence to the individual's family due to a mishap at no fault of their own.
CLEVELAND, OH
wksu.org

Ayesha Bell Hardaway named interim Cleveland police monitor

Judge Solomon Oliver has named Case Western Reserve University law professor Ayesha Bell Hardaway interim monitor overseeing the Cleveland police consent decree. Bell Hardaway will take over when current monitor Hassan Aden officially steps down on November 8. The city and Department of Justice have until November 7 to come up with a plan for selecting Aden’s permanent replacement.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Former Cleveland Schools Employee Gets 15 Months for Capitol Riot

This undated photo provided by the Cleveland Metropolitan School District shows Christine Priola. Priola, a Cleveland school occupational therapist who resigned after the riots at the U.S. Capitol, was charged Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 with taking part in the breach. Priola, 49, was arrested at her home and charged with entering a restricted building, violent entry and unlawful activities on Capitol grounds. (Cleveland Metropolitan School District via AP)
CLEVELAND, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

Not the Babylon Bee: School Officials Let Armed Teens into School Because the Police Were Outside

Parody news site, The Babylon Bee (motto: “Fake News You Can Trust”), has entertained readers with such gems as Batman Unable To Keep Up With Rising Crime As Gotham City Elects Another Democrat, Nation’s Murderous Psychopaths Undecided On Whether They’ll Follow New Gun Laws, Spokesperson For Hell Rejects Biden’s Claim That US Economy Is ‘Strong as Hell,’ and many more.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Jury convicts man of killing former Cleveland mayor’s grandson

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Late Monday morning, a jury found Robert Shepard guilty of killing Frank Q Jackson, the grandson of the former Cleveland Mayor. Unlike other cases we’ve covered, Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deena Calabrese didn’t read the verdict charge by charge. With tensions...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority receives $27 million from Department of Transportation

CLEVELAND — Major funding is coming to the Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority, thanks to a program from the federal government. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has awarded $27.2 million to help modernize the Port of Cleveland. According to the DOT's Maritime Administration, the project consists of both a development phase (planning, permitting, engineering, and design) and construction activities at the Port of Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Elyria on the Rise

Manufacturing growth brings back jobs and pride to this Northeast Ohio city. Mayor Holly Brinda remembers the days when Elyria was a booming town and thousands of manufacturing jobs provided residents with comfortable middle-class lifestyles. Her family ties to the city go back five generations. In those days, business was fueled by the Black River that runs through the historic town and is the source of two scenic waterfalls.
ELYRIA, OH
wksu.org

47-year-old woman dies in custody at Cuyahoga County jail

A 47-year-old woman being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail was found “in distress” in her cell at 5:42 a.m. today and transported to the emergency room at MetroHealth Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 6:38 a.m. There are no details on the cause of death...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

What can or should Cleveland do about predatory out-of-state homebuyers? Editorial Board Roundtable

For Cleveland, the problem of predatory out-of-state investors buying up distressed properties, then ignoring housing laws and citations as they collect rents and reduce surrounding property values before reselling, is not a new one. Out-of-state buyers surged during the Great Recession, when Slavic Village became an epicenter for the Wall-Street-fueled foreclosure crisis that left numerous Cleveland homes on the market.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy