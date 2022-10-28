Saniyah NicholsonCourtesy of The Daniels Family (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Controversy with honorary secondary street signage is a problem for some City of Cleveland residents, business owners, and stakeholders. The practice of granting an individual a street-named signage is celebratory to honor and recognize their contributions to the City, while other times, it is to show reverence to the individual's family due to a mishap at no fault of their own.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO