Trick-or-treating traditions in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Halloween night saw hundreds of kids walking around Electric Street in Scranton, looking for the next house to fill their candy bags, and it was more than usual, according to Shawn Beistline. "In fact, I think after COVID, it has come back, and it has come...
Check it Out with Chelsea: The Davis Haunt
NUANGOLA, Pa. — In this week's 'Check it Out with Chelsea,' Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub travels to southern Luzerne County to get a closer look at a Halloween display put on by Kenneth and Kim Davis. It is open to the public for a donation to the Think Pink Foundation.
Halloween fun for children in West Wyoming
WEST WYOMING, Pa. — A Halloween event for kids with special needs was held Sunday in Luzerne County. The event held at West Wyoming Fire-Rescue Headquarters was filled with live music, trunk or treating, touch a truck, and some demonstrations from the firefighters at the West Wyoming Hose Company, including one with the firehouse dog.
'Freedom Fighter' statue to be unveiled
OLYPHANT, Pa. — When Mark Zinskie began work on this statue in 2011, there was no big plan behind it. He didn't even know where the soldier would eventually end up. "He's had it in his living room all this time. He brought it out for a special occasion to show us, and we jumped at the opportunity to have this," said Kim Onda Atkinson, a member of the Olyphant Freedom Fighter Committee.
Final year for Halloween display in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — With the flick of a switch, Tommy Culkin transforms a dark alleyway in Scranton into a Halloween light display unlike any other. He's been doing it for more than 40 years. But this year marks the end of the light display as Culkin plans to wrap up the decades-long tradition due to it becoming harder to maintain.
Ghost walk tour through Old Mauch Chunk thrilled and chilled
It was a history lesson like no other Saturday night during the ghost walk tour through Old Mauch Chunk. From skeletal legs found in the building that once made coffins to examining the noose and cuff railings outside of the Old Jail Museum, our tour guide gave us all the gruesome history of Jim Thorpe's past.
The Hand House opens in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Wayne County Children and Youth Services celebrated the opening of The Hand House Monday morning in Honesdale. The Hand House will provide a home-like setting for children and families to receive visitation, parenting, and independent living services. "In the old office, we had very, I...
Special welcome home in Dunmore
DUNMORE, Pa. — Fire trucks on John Street in Dunmore weren't here for an emergency Saturday morning. They were part of a special surprise from the Dunmore Fire Department for 4-year-old David Rivera. Back in August, David was diagnosed with a type of brain cancer that spread to his...
Scranton to see more than $4 million in funding
SCRANTON, Pa. — Almost $4.5 million is coming from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. Nay Aug Park will receive $500,000 to put in pickleball courts and other recreational upgrades. One thing that won't be coming back to the park is a swimming pool. The slides were torn down last...
Yuengling joins food campaign
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Every tour at the Yuengling brewery ends at the gift shop. For the month of November, some visitors will walk out knowing they helped feed a family in Pennsylvania. All this month, Yuengling brewery will donate a portion of the proceeds from sales of its holiday...
Trunk or treat in Susquehanna County
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A trunk or treat took place Saturday at Kennedy Park near Forest City. Forest City Parks and Recreation hosted the Halloween event. There was also a costume contest with prizes to be won. Organizers say the event was a great opportunity to show everyone what...
Diwali celebration in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Diwali is one of the major religious festivals in Hinduism, Jainism, and Sikhism. The festival generally symbolizes the victory of light over darkness. The day after Diwali ends is the start of the Hindu New Year. "This is the most celebrated festival all over India and...
Annual blessing of the animals in Lackawanna County
WAVERLY, Pa. — The Waverly United Methodist Church hosted its 3rd Annual Blessing of the Animals & Costume Showcase. The event featured a short Animal Blessing ceremony, where each pet will receive a personalized Certificate. Everyone was encouraged to be in costumes, and refreshments were available for those who attended.
A Blind Muzzleloader Hunt
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — We'll join Mike Hobbins and Russ Wagner of TOP Calls on a muzzleloader hunt in Susquehanna County. Mike is blind, and with the eyes of Russ and some advanced technology, he'll hopefully get a shot at a doe with his muzzleloader.
Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade 2022
The parade will start promptly a 2:00 PM, from the corner of Rutter Avenue and Market Streets, in Kingston, PA. The parade will proceed East on Market Street, over the Market Street Bridge, and around Public Square, pass in front of the Reviewing Stand, and around the West side of the Square to North Main Street. The Parade will disband on North Main Street away from the Square.
Halloween carnival in Berwick
BERWICK, Pa. — The Teen Center on 6th Street in Berwick hosted a Halloween carnival filled with kids of all ages having some Halloween fun. There was a variety of games and activities like mini golf, bowling, pumpkin painting, and a bounce house. "There was this one kid who...
The search for the Halloween Golden Ticket
SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Trick-or-treaters were out in full force Halloween night, but one local borough had a little extra fun giving out candy, taking a cue from the famous book and movie, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Halloween alone gets children excited, but this year, golden tickets spread across homes and other […]
City of Pittston holds Trick or Treat on Main Street
PITTSTON - Trick or Treat on Main Street returned after being moved to Haunt on the Hill at Pittston Area during the pandemic. Doze
Maddon discusses 'The Book of Joe: Trying Not to Suck at Baseball & Life'
HAZLETON, Pa. — Hazelton native Joe Maddon is a World Series champion manager, and now, he's an author, recently releasing his first book, The Book of Joe. "Recorded 100 hours while I was riding my bicycle during the pandemic in an RV resort in Mesa, Arizona," Maddon explained. "The premise was to compare and contrast managing in the 1980s to present day and, along with that, to include all the Maddon-isms in regards to personal philosophy and how that relates to just baseball, but outside of the game itself, which was important to me. I didn't want it to be 'little Joey grew up on 11th Street and eventually played for UNICO' and all that kind of stuff. I wanted something more than that."
The Cranberry Bog Preserve In Tannersville
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — In vivid contrast to the surrounding Pocono Mountains landscape, Tannersville's Cranberry Bog is a remnant of thousands of years ago when a large glacial lake occupied the space of what has since become a thick soup of peat moss. Students, educators, nature lovers and photographers are...
