ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Troopers suspect road rage behind I-35 shooting in Kansas City

By Heidi Schmidt
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M2wGN_0iqd4Llq00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a possible road rage incident on Interstate 35 near Northeast Chouteau Drive.

Troopers said they responded to the area around 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, after someone reported gunfire.

A witness told troopers someone driving a black Dodge Charger with red stripes and a temporary tag pulled out onto the highway in front of a tractor-trailer.

Arkansas City police make arrest after fake bills

Troopers said a witness reported the Charger then came to a stop on the highway in front of the tractor-trailer. At that point, witnesses said the two drivers exchanged gunfire.

The driver of the Charger left the area and exited onto Northeast Chouteau Trafficway before officers arrived.

The truck driver stayed on the highway. Troopers said he wasn’t injured in the shooting, but a bullet did hit the truck’s cab.

Anyone who witnessed the possible road rage or shooting is asked to call the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 816-622-0800.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kggfradio.com

On A Tip IPD Arrests DUI Suspect

Officers with the Independence Police Department were advised via a tip of a possible intoxicated driver. The officers were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle and cited the owner for improper parking on a roadway. Upon further investigation officers with the IPD arrested 66-year-old Bruce Benson for DUI, weapons charges, and several other traffic infractions. Reports of the arrest have been sent to the prosecutor’s office for review and formal charges.
KCTV 5

Police ID body recovered from Kansas River on Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Detectives have identified the body recovered from the Kansas River on Saturday as a 19-year-old man who went missing two weeks ago. Johnathan Devol, of Independence, was last seen Oct. 16 near the Kansas River below the 12th Street Bridge in Kansas City, KS. KCK police had put out a Missing Persons alert on Devel on Oct. 19, saying there was concern he may have entered the Kansas River “in an attempt to cross over to Metropolitan Avenue.”
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy