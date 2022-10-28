Anderson Silva maintains that “dream” boxing match with Roy Jones Jr. still interests him: “That’s my goal”

Read full article on original website
Conspiracy alert! Viral TikTok suggests Anderson Silva took a dive against Jake Paul
Jake Paul did the unthinkable on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The YouTuber turned boxer beat Anderson Silva via unanimous decision, even knocking down the middleweight GOAT in the 8th round to seal the deal. It was another bitter pill Paul forced MMA fans to swallow. And it seems like some are refusing to accept that Jake beat Anderson fair and square.
Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones has miscalculated his return by not creating storyline in time away from the UFC: “Nothing has changed in three years”
Chael Sonnen believes that former UFC champion Jon Jones has done himself a bit of a disservice. ‘Bones’ has been out of action since his win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. Following that victory, Jones decided to relinquish his light-heavyweight title due to a pay dispute with the UFC. Soon thereafter, he announced a move to heavyweight.
Uriah Hall calls for Jake Paul fight after Le’Veon Bell win: “I don’t think Jake hits that hard”
Former UFC middleweight Uriah Hall wants to share the ring with Jake Paul following his decision victory over Le’Veon Bell. Hall was featured on the Paul vs. Anderson Silva card this past Saturday night in Glendale, Arizona. Both Hall and Paul emerged victorious with decision wins. After Hall defeated Bell, he called out “The Problem Child” for a future showdown.
Jake Paul says he’s willing to entertain rebooking a fight with Tommy Fury as long as certain conditions are met
Jake Paul says he’s willing to entertain rebooking a fight with Tommy Fury as long as certain conditions are met. Jake Paul, 25, is riding high these days, especially after recently defeating UFC legend Anderson Silva last Saturday night, October 29th. Paul’s record is now set at 6 wins, no losses with 4 of those wins coming by knockout.
Georges St-Pierre says he’s finally out of UFC contract, won’t rule out a return to combat sports: “Never say never”
Georges St-Pierre is finally a free agent and isn’t opposed to taking a fight. St-Pierre last fought in the UFC in November of 2017 when he submitted Michael Bisping to become the middleweight champ and a two-division champ. He then retired due to health issues, but during his retirement, there were talks of him returning to face Khabib Nurmagomedov, yet that never came to fruition.
Jake Paul says Dana White banned him from UFC events, son threw “racial slurs” at him
Jake Paul is persona non grata at UFC events after all the trouble he’s caused the fight promotion. The YouTuber turned boxer has beaten two UFC champions in the squared circle. But he’s not allowed to attend any UFC shows after causing problems at UFC 261 back in April of 2021. During that event the crowd regularly erupted into ‘F*** Jake Paul’ chants, and commentator Daniel Cormier nearly got into an altercation with ‘The Problem Child’ cageside. Add in all the trash he keeps talking about UFC president Dana White, and we’re not surprised he’s no longer welcome.
Jake Paul calls out Nate Diaz and Canelo Alvarez following decision victory over Anderson Silva (Video)
Jake Paul is taking aim at two major names in the world of combat sports. Paul improved his pro boxing record to 6-0 with his unanimous decision victory over MMA legend Anderson Silva. Paul scored a knockdown in the final round to further solidify his status as the rightful winner.
Jake Paul believes clash with Nate Diaz would be far easier than Anderson Silva: “He’s just a street fighter, boxing is a purest sport”
Jake Paul’s victory over Anderson Silva could net him a boxing match with Nate Diaz, but he’s not worried. ‘The Problem Child’ returned to the ring on Showtime pay-per-view last Saturday. In another battle of Paul vs. MMA, the YouTuber prevailed. While Anderson Silva battled well, a late flash knockdown resulted in the legend losing on the scorecards.
Brendan Schaub hits back at Anthony Smith over calling fans to boycott Jake Paul’s boxing matches: “That’s silly”
Brendan Schaub disagrees with UFC contender Anthony Smith about Jake Paul. ‘The Problem Child’ has proven to be a controversial figure in combat sports. While some, such as Mike Tyson, have praised Paul for bringing attention to boxing, not everyone agrees. In fact, most MMA fighters seem to be against the YouTuber.
Jake Paul reveals brother Logan has been privately urging him to retire: “Leave the world and the people with their jaws dropped”
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has revealed his brother wants him to retire. ‘The Problem Child’ has only been a professional boxer for less than three years. Despite that, Paul has risen to become one of the biggest names in the sport. He’s done that by picking a fight with MMA, and legends from the competing combat sport.
Anderson Silva reacts following unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul
Anderson Silva is taking his unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul in stride. Silva and Paul shared the ring for a pro boxing match inside the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona this past Saturday night. The bout was scheduled for eight rounds and it did indeed go the distance. This was an action-packed bout and while Silva had his moments, Paul scored a late knockdown en route to a unanimous decision victory.
Michael Chandler admits Islam Makhachev is “the real deal” after dominant performance against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280
Michael Chandler has admitted that Islam Makhachev is the real deal following his win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. In the main event of last month’s Abu Dhabi PPV, Islam Makhachev finally became UFC lightweight champion. He did so by submitting Charles Oliveira in, simply put, dominant fashion.
Cody Garbrandt calls for trilogy bout with bitter rival TJ Dillashaw: “EPO can’t save you anymore”
Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Cody Garbrandt has put TJ Dillashaw on blast over recent comments post-UFC 280. Dillashaw’s recent title bout against Aljamain Sterling has been marred in controversy. It was quite clear early on in the fight that Dillashaw went into the bout with an injured shoulder. He was no match for Sterling due to the injury, and couldn’t really put up a fight.
Cris Cyborg explains why she takes issue with fans calling Amanda Nunes the GOAT of women’s MMA
Cris Cyborg is explaining why she takes issue with fans calling Amanda Nunes the GOAT of women’s MMA. Amanda Nunes (22-5 MMA), currently holds both the UFC featherweight and bantamweight titles. Nunes most recently avenged her loss to Julianna Peña (11-5 MMA) and reclaimed her bantamweight belt at UFC 277 this past July.
Kamaru Usman claims Leon Edwards “knows” that he’s still the best welterweight in the UFC: “I’m still a champion in my head”
Kamaru Usman says he’s still the best welterweight in the UFC and he thinks Leon Edwards knows it. Usman was hailed as one of the best – and perhaps the best welterweight ever heading into his UFC 278 title defense against Edwards. Through four rounds, he was cruising to a win. Yet, Edwards landed a head kick KO in the final minute to become the new champ.
What’s next for Arnold Allen and Calvin Kattar after UFC Vegas 63?
In the main event of UFC Vegas 63, a battle of top-10 featherweights went down as Arnold Allen looked to remain undefeated in the UFC as he took on Calvin Kattar. Allen entered the fight coming off the biggest win of his career as he scored a first-round TKO win over Dan Hooker back at UFC London in March. Prior to that, he picked up notable wins over Sodiq Yusuff, Nik Lentz, Gilbert Melendez, and Mads Burnell among others. Meanwhile, Kattar was coming off a controversial split decision loss to Josh Emmett while before that, he beat Giga Chikadze after losing to Max Holloway.
Darren Till shares photos of nasty eye injury ahead of slated return at UFC 282
Darren Till has shared images of a nasty eye injury that he’s sustained in the lead-up to his big return at UFC 282. If there’s one thing we know about Darren Till, it’s that he’s unpredictable. From outrageous social media posts to fight cancellations and beyond,...
Henry Cejudo shifts focus away from Aljamain Sterling to Sean O’Malley: “How about me vs. Ronald MethDonald for an interim in Australia?”
Former dual-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo is willing to face Sean O’Malley instead of Aljamain Sterling. ‘Funk Master’ returned to action at UFC 280 earlier this year. In the co-main event, he scored his second title defense by defeating T.J. Dillashaw by TKO. In the opening minute, the former champion’s shoulder dislocated, leading to the stoppage.
John Fury slams Jake Paul for fighting “hand-picked geriatrics”
John Fury has hit out at Jake Paul for the quality of his opponents after his big win over Anderson Silva at the weekend. On Saturday night, Jake Paul moved to 6-0 in his professional boxing career as he edged out a decision win over Anderson Silva. Despite facing some adversity, Paul was able to knock Silva down en route to victory.
Beneil Dariush decides against waiting for UFC title shot, calls for bouts with Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, Rafael Fiziev, and Charles Oliveira: “I just want to fight”
UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush is just ready to be active. The Iranian fighter is fresh off his clash with Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 280 last month. The fight was an important one for Dariush, as he hadn’t competed since his win over Tony Ferguson last May. Despite the time away, he didn’t miss a beat.
