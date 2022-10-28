Anderson Silva maintains that “dream” boxing match with Roy Jones Jr. still interests him: “That’s my goal”

In the main event of UFC Vegas 63, a battle of top-10 featherweights went down as Arnold Allen looked to remain undefeated in the UFC as he took on Calvin Kattar. Allen entered the fight coming off the biggest win of his career as he scored a first-round TKO win over Dan Hooker back at UFC London in March. Prior to that, he picked up notable wins over Sodiq Yusuff, Nik Lentz, Gilbert Melendez, and Mads Burnell among others. Meanwhile, Kattar was coming off a controversial split decision loss to Josh Emmett while before that, he beat Giga Chikadze after losing to Max Holloway.

1 DAY AGO