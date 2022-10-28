Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Dancing Into Their Hearts: TIllery named Miss Porterville
Porterville shined with patriotism Saturday night as American Legion Post 20 showcased its 76th Annual Veterans Homecoming Queen Pageant held in the Frank ‘Buck’ Shaffer Theater inside the Porterville Memorial Auditorium. It didn't disappoint. And by the time the evening was over, Porterville Veterans and the City of Porterville had a new queen, a high school senior from Butterfield Charter High School — Miss Porterville Briar Rose Tillery.
Bakersfield Now
Chad Drown, ex-Condors athletic trainer officially charged with 2 felonies
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The former head athletic trainer of the Bakersfield Condors, Chad Drown has been officially charged with two felonies that he alleged to meet a minor to commit a sexual act, according to court records. Drown was one of nine suspects arrested in a child sex...
thesungazette.com
Reyes’ spread the ‘dilla’ brand beyond the Valley, California
VISALIA – Quesadilla lovers across the country should be excited as Quesadilla Gorilla begins their journey of spreading peace love and dillas throughout the states one store at a time. The locally loved Quesadilla Gorilla has officially announced they launched their franchise program. They are looking to expand in...
Winning Powerball ticket for nearly $800,000 sold at Visalia gas station
Check your tickets! According to the California Lottery, a winning ticket worth $790,446 was sold at a gas station in Visalia.
Courthouse News Service
The haunting tale of Bakersfield’s Padre Hotel
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (CN) — "This looks like the cover of, like, a horror movie poster," Jack Osbourne, host of the Travel Channel's "Portals to Hell" series, says as his black SUV pulls up in front of the Padre Hotel in downtown Bakersfield. He gets out of the car and stares up at the imposing cream and brown façade, bathed in pale winter sunlight. "First impressions: it actually does remind me of 'The Shining.' It's got that same kind of vibe."
COS instructor to display car at SEMA car show
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A local college instructor is taking his car that he, his students, and car shops in the valley have worked on to a nationally recognized car show in Las Vegas. Melvin Roman has been going to the SEMA car show in Las Vegas for years. This time, Roman said just going to […]
thecampusjournal.com
Friday Night Lights: Who In The Valley Is Making Noise?
After a long tumultuous year, many people find comfort in the little things in their lives. For some people, it’s that drink that they are able to buy from their favorite coffee shop or a favorite meal, but for some people, their vice is the sport of football. With the month of November right around the corner, high school football is coming to an end and playoffs are coming! With many students having family members on football teams or being involved on coaching staffs for their respective schools, I felt some schools and their efforts this season should be talked about. These are definitely schools that you should look for in playoff brackets once they are posted by the CIF!
Porterville Recorder
PHS football receives No. 2 seed in playoffs
As long as it keeps winning the Porterville High football team will continue to spend time at home during the Central Section Division III playoffs. PHS has been seeded No. 2 in the Division III playoffs in the seedings that were announced on Saturday. The Panthers will host No. 15 Independence at 7 p.m. Friday at Rankin Stadium.
thesungazette.com
Bryan Cogburn officially named Porterville fire chief
PORTERVILLE – A man from Fresno County with almost 20 years of fire service under his belt has been named the new fire chief for the city of Porterville. The city of Porterville announced Bryan Cogburn, 44, as the new fire chief of Porterville Fire Department. Cogburn has served as acting fire chief since November 2021, after former chief Dave LaPere took medical leave, and was sworn in as fire chief on Oct. 20.
Man shot, later dies in Visalia hospital
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers responded to a shooting in the afternoon of October 31 where a man was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Visalia Police Department. At around 3:14 P.M., the police received a call about a shooting that happened near North Encina Street in Visalia. Upon arrival, officers located the victim […]
KTLA.com
California woman admits to killing boyfriend, but she may walk free
No one disputes Wendy Howard killed ex-boyfriend Kelly Rees Pitts after finding out he molested her teenage daughter. But there remains disagreement on whether her actions were a crime or self-defense. Last week, a Kern County, California jury acquitted Howard of murder but deadlocked on a charge of voluntary manslaughter....
KMPH.com
Family in Lindsay say they haven't had A/C because American Home Shield won't fix it
A nightmare turned into reality as a family in Lindsay has been suffering without air conditioning for months, they say it's because American Home Shield won't fix their machine. Uncomfortable and frustrated doesn't even describe the feeling the Lewis family has gone through at the record-breaking temperatures during the summer...
Shooting into Visalia home injures 1, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was injured after shots were fired into a home in the early hours of Halloween, according to the Visalia Police Department. Around 3:00 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Park Street and Houston Avenue for a report of a shooting into a home. When officers arrived, […]
KMPH.com
Man shot while sitting inside home in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot while sitting in his home early Monday morning in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department was called out to Houston Avenue and Park Street around 3:07 a.m. for reports of somebody who shot into a home. When officers arrived, they found one...
Cool conditions, chance of rain after Halloween in Kern County
A cooling trend is on the way, hitting Kern County just after Halloween. Sunday and Monday, expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-70s for the valley and high-60s for Tehachapi. Halloween night will be chilly, with lows around 50 across the county. Cooler air will hit California on Tuesday, bringing moisture with it; […]
Man, 23, arrested for Ivanhoe shooting deputies say
IVANHOE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 23-year-old man was arrested Sunday for an October shooting in Ivanhoe, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they arrested Jaime Humberto Ambriz of Ivanhoe for a shooting that occurred in the 32000 Block of Road 156 in Ivanhoe on Oct. 7. Officials say Ambriz was booked at […]
Newsom responds to ‘demonization’ label: ‘You’re dominating’ as a ‘global leader’ in renewable energy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The two-day California Forward Economic Summit wrapped up at the Mechanics Bank Bakersfield Convention Center and among the special guests: the governor of California, who addressed criticism of his handling of Kern County’s economic future. Scarcely 24 hours after Newsom was criticized for what Assemblyman Vince Fong called his “demonization” of […]
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield man seeks prison release roughly 40 years after conviction
Eighty-year-old Doris Shotwell knows she’s too old to be fasting without food or water for consecutive days. But the Bakersfield mother sees little choice when her son has been locked up for roughly 40 years for a murder where he didn't pull the trigger. Praying to God about her children and fasting are her steadfast ways to hope for 60-year-old Cedric Struggs’ release.
BPD investigating an attempted grand theft
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying two suspects who are allegedly involved in attempted grand theft of two off-road go-carts, according to the police department. According to officials, the incident occurred on July 27 at about 4:45 p.m.on Hollins Street. The first suspect is described as […]
KMPH.com
One person shot at Halloween party in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — One person was shot at a Halloween party early Saturday morning in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department was called out around 1:12 a.m. to the 3800 block of West Prospect for reports of a disturbance outside of a house that was having a Halloween party.
