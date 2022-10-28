Read full article on original website
wtaq.com
Trick or Treating + Great Weather = Fun Halloween
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Excitement for Halloween is still going strong. Kids and adults of all ages walked around Appleton neighborhoods last night to enjoy a once a year tradition. they tell FOX 11 a number of different reasons brought them out. “I just show up for the candy,”...
wtaq.com
City of Oshkosh Announces Quality of Life Survey
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) — The City of Oshkosh is announcing its quality of life survey. Residents will be asked about topics including housing, parks, economics, and more. Oshkosh Communications Coordinator, Andy Radig, says “The purpose of the survey is to gauge residents opinions on the services the city provides, and also the community itself.”
wtaq.com
WPS Garden of Lights Coming to Green Bay Botanical Garden
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Bay Botanical Garden is getting ready for the WPS Garden of Lights. The event kicks off on November 25, and will feature 37 botanically-themed light displays with more than 325,000 twinkling lights. Crews at the Botanical Gardens have been working on setting...
wtaq.com
Menasha School Referendum Appears To Have Strong Support
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Parents in Menasha are hoping a proposed school will replace an aging facility that’s dealt with overcrowding and decreasing enrollment. “I’ve been in the school,” Maplewood Middle School Parent Amanda Barth said. “My daughter’s an eighth grader now so she’s been in it since sixth grade and it’s quite small and tight.
wtaq.com
Drug Take Back Day Across The Country
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Across the country on Saturday, people were safely getting rid of old or unneeded medications. National Drug Take Back Day events were happening like one at St. Mary’s Hospital in Green Bay. The goal is to keep the meds out of the hands...
wtaq.com
Election Day Is Almost Here, Voters Reflect On The Issues
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Election day in Wisconsin is just over a week away. The big races on the ballot include, U.S. senate and governor. People were outside in downtown Green Bay enjoying the fall weather Sunday, with many different thoughts heading into next week’s election. Zack...
wtaq.com
Pulaski Teen Injured in Bonfire Explosion Released from Hospital
PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One of the three Pulaski teenagers who’ve had extended stays in a Milwaukee hospital following a horrific bonfire explosion two weeks ago has returned home. Isaac Nelson’s mother confirms to FOX 11 he is home after a two-week stay at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s...
wtaq.com
Exhaust Fan Causes Fire in De Pere
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Crews were called to a De Pere apartment fire on Coral Street Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. The fire originated from an exhaust fan in a second floor bathroom, and caused about $10 thousand in damages. No injuries were reported, and the fire was...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Woman Sentenced to Four Years in Prison After Setting Residence on Fire
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Green Bay woman who set her residence on fire has been sentenced to four years in prison. She was also placed on extended supervision for six years by Judge Marc Hammer at Monday’s sentencing. 33 year old Kari Seyler previously pleaded no contest to arson after the incident at her apartment on Taylor Street. She told investigators she came home on March 31 and found a fire inside. Later, investigators learned she took a lighter and heated up a phone charger on a dresser. She then wrapped a piece of paper towel around it until it ignited. Seyler walked out and waited to see the smoke before calling 911. The fire caused about $70,000 damage. No one was injured.
wtaq.com
Your Chance To Weigh In On Proposed Utility Rate Hikes
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – A consumer group is concerned that two Wisconsin utilities are seeking excessive rate hikes. Tom Content, executive director of the Wisconsin Citizens Utility Board, said the increases sought by Wisconsin Public Service and WE Energies will hit residential customers. “So we’re fighting both of...
wtaq.com
Field, Pairings set for 2 tourneys
It’ll be an exciting week at Appleton North High School as both the boys and girls volleyball teams are headed to the Resch Center in Green Bay for this week’s WIAA State Championships. It’s one of two state tournaments that will crown champions this weekend, the other is the boy’s state soccer finals at the Uihlein Soccer Complex in Milwaukee. A couple of other area teams will also experience the thrill of state. Appleton Xavier will be the top Division 2 seed in girls volleyball. In soccer, Pulaski is back at state for the second time in school history and the Notre Dame Tritons are back for the 11th time, seeking a 4th state championship after coming close in each of the past two years.
wtaq.com
Plea Entered in Howard July Shooting
HOWARD, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — 36 year old Joseph Vandertie pleaded not guilty today in connection with a Howard shooting that occurred on July 23. He is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide and three other counts. No trial date has been set, and he will return to court on March 20 for a status conference. During the incident on Alta Street, deputies arrived and found a female victim had been shot and the suspected shooter ran away. While on scene, authorities confirmed the identity and description of the suspected shooter and began a search. A short time later, he was found and arrested without incident, less than a mile from the residence.
wtaq.com
Convicted Murderer Requests to Withdraw Plea
NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Convicted killer Casey Cameron has requested to withdraw his plea in the murder of Kevin Hein. Cameron was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the incident at the Short Branch Saloon in Neenah. He filed a post-conviction, seeking to withdraw his plea to felony murder and other charges. On Monday, Judge Scott Woldt rejected the motion. Cameron is currently housed at the Green Bay Correctional Institution. During the October 2019 incident, Cameron went to the Short Branch Saloon to commit an armed robbery. Hein followed Cameron out of the bar, when Cameron allegedly shot him.
wtaq.com
wtaq.com
Fond Du Lac Police Investigate Shots Fired
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Police are investigating a shooting in the area of W. Follett St. and N. Macy St. Officers were called to the scene just before 11 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses say gun shots were fired between two vehicles. One was described as possibly a dark...
wtaq.com
Fatal Crash Under Investigation
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – An intersection on Green Bay’s west side has reopened following a deadly crash last night. Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection of W. Mason Street and Oneida Street for 12 hours while police investigated and cleaned up the area. The crash happened...
