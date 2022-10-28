GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Green Bay woman who set her residence on fire has been sentenced to four years in prison. She was also placed on extended supervision for six years by Judge Marc Hammer at Monday’s sentencing. 33 year old Kari Seyler previously pleaded no contest to arson after the incident at her apartment on Taylor Street. She told investigators she came home on March 31 and found a fire inside. Later, investigators learned she took a lighter and heated up a phone charger on a dresser. She then wrapped a piece of paper towel around it until it ignited. Seyler walked out and waited to see the smoke before calling 911. The fire caused about $70,000 damage. No one was injured.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO