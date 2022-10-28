Read full article on original website
John
3d ago
This dude needs to be changed with accessory to murder he knew when he sold the guns to those young kids what they were going to do instead of doing something he let those kids commit murder.. But we have a DA who only goes after white police officers i am watching you let him go Larry we are going to see what you do.
Reply(9)
13
Hospice Nurse
4d ago
They gonna make example outta him .I wouldn't be Surprised if he gets Murder charges simple fact he supplied the weapons 🙄 and being a Sheriff Deputy
Reply(1)
5
Wendy Jamison
4d ago
I sad cops putting gun back on the street ya'll believe me now. I kept telling them that it's the cops. the ones who keep us safe lies all lies. I knew it my girlfriend called me last night she said Wendy u was right. she said it
Reply(7)
6
