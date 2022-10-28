ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 33

John
3d ago

This dude needs to be changed with accessory to murder he knew when he sold the guns to those young kids what they were going to do instead of doing something he let those kids commit murder.. But we have a DA who only goes after white police officers i am watching you let him go Larry we are going to see what you do.

Reply(9)
13
Hospice Nurse
4d ago

They gonna make example outta him .I wouldn't be Surprised if he gets Murder charges simple fact he supplied the weapons 🙄 and being a Sheriff Deputy

Reply(1)
5
Wendy Jamison
4d ago

I sad cops putting gun back on the street ya'll believe me now. I kept telling them that it's the cops. the ones who keep us safe lies all lies. I knew it my girlfriend called me last night she said Wendy u was right. she said it

Reply(7)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Philly Man Charged In Halloween Road Rage Shootout: Police

A Philadelphia man is charged with attempted murder after police say he got into a gunfight at the scene of a car accident on Halloween night. Phan Tran, 27, was driving on the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue in the city's Elmwood Park neighborhood at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 when he crashed into a car carrying two women and a 5-year-old child, authorities said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Camden County Police Dept. Sees Record Recovery of Ghost Guns

Over the last two years, the CCPD has seen the proliferation of the untraceable ghost gun. This new tool for criminals comes without a serial number making it impossible to track its origin or its owners. And because ghost guns are sold without a background check or an age limit in several states anyone can buy them.
Shore News Network

Philadelphia deputy sold illegal gun used in deadly school shooting

PHILADELPHIA – Samir Ahmad, 29, a former Philadelphia deputy has been charged by the Department of Justice for selling an illegal gun that was eventually used in a deadly school shooting. Federal prosecutors allege Ahmad sold two handguns to a confidential informant while working as a deputy with the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office. One of those guns was traced back to a shooting that took place after a high school football scrimmage that left a 14-year-old dead and four others shot. According to the federal court documents, “Ahmad was employed as a Deputy Sheriff with the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office beginning in The post Philadelphia deputy sold illegal gun used in deadly school shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Berks Walmart Employee Groped Coworker, Police Say

A Berks County Walmart employee was arrested after police said he groped a female coworker while on the job. Alexis Betancourt, 39, of Reading, was working a shift with a 20-year-old woman in the store's garden center when he "grabbed and touched her inappropriately multiple times," wrote Caernarvon Township police.
Daily Voice

Trio Charged In Reading Double Homicide: Police

Three Berks County men are in police custody after authorities said they carried out a double homicide early this year. Emanuel Soto, 18, of Reading, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 31 by Reading police and FBI agents, city officials said in a press release. His alleged co-conspirators, 21-year-old Jonathon Rodriguez...
READING, PA
fox29.com

Camden police sound alarm on rampant ghost guns

CAMDEN - On a table covered in white in the Camden County Police Department, seventy of what police describe as illegal guns were displayed with ghost guns at the center. The Chief of Police said ghost guns continue to be a growing problem in the city. Ghost guns are built...
CAMDEN, NJ
fox29.com

City offering $20K for info on deadly Frankford shooting from February

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit have released surveillance video of a Frankford shooting in February in an effort to solve the case. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 1700 block of Brill Street on the afternoon of February 22. A 21-year-old man was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy