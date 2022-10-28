Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
It's not too late for a ghostly stroll through Frederick's most haunted cityHeather JauquetFrederick, MD
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Related
Woman sentenced to 4 years in prison for attacking neighbor with hammer in SE DC, leaving her partially paralyzed
WASHINGTON — A D.C. woman was sentenced to four years in prison for assaulting her neighbor with a hammer last spring in Southeast D.C., U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves and Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department Robert J. Contee III announced Monday. In August 2022, Kesha Honesty, 48, pleaded...
fox5dc.com
Woman sentenced for assaulting neighbor with hammer in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for assaulting her neighbor with a hammer in Southeast D.C. earlier this year. Kesha Honesty, 48, pleaded guilty in August to assault with a dangerous weapon. According to court documents, Honesty assaulted the neighbor with...
'Freaky' NFL Street Gang Member In Southwest Baltimore Sentenced For Murders, Racketeering
Authorities announced that a member and hitman for the Maryland “NFL" street gang will spend decades behind bars for a racketeering conspiracy that included multiple murders. Bobby “Freaky” Cannon, 24, of Baltimore, was sentenced to 29 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for participating...
WGAL
Police pursuit in Maryland ends in crash
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A police pursuit in Maryland ended in a three-vehicle crash. Police in Montgomery County were going after armed robbery suspects Monday afternoon when the suspects crashed their vehicle into the back of a stopped bus in Silver Spring. A police cruiser then hit the back...
VB father, daughter plead guilty to charges in connection with U.S. Capitol insurrection
A father and daughter from Virginia Beach have pleaded guilty in connection to the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Man dead after Southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON — A man was shot dead on Sunday afternoon in Southeast D.C., according to police. The call came in around 1:03 p.m. for the sounds of gunshots at Wahler Place and 9th Street. Police arrived at the scene to find a man who was not conscious and not breathing as a result of the sound of the gunfire.
bethesdamagazine.com
Three men face armed robbery charges following police chase in downtown Silver Spring
Three men are facing armed robbery charges after they were taken into custody Monday afternoon following a police chase that resulted in a collision involving the suspects’ vehicle, a Metrobus and a police cruiser in downtown Silver Spring, according to Montgomery County police. Natnael Akalu, 18, of Silver Spring...
Police ID 56-Year-Old Oxon Hill Man Found Murdered In DC
A Maryland man has been identified as the person who was found shot and killed in the middle of the day over the weekend in Washington, DC, police say. Prince George's County resident Michael Andre Evans, of Oxon Hill, was shot and killed in the 3800 block of 9th Street in Southeast DC on Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
bethesdamagazine.com
Montgomery County Council to review concealed carry ban proposal
Montgomery County to review concealed carry ban proposal. The Montgomery County Council is reviewing a proposal Tuesday about where people can carry guns in public places. The bill was introduced back in July, amid an increase in gun violence in the county. [Fox5DC]. Area parents push back against controversial practice...
rockvillenights.com
Rodman's burglarized in Rockville, suspect photos released
Montgomery County police are investigating a burglary at the Rodman's Discount Store at White Flint Plaza in Rockville. On October 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM, a male suspect allegedly kicked the glass in the entrance door until it broke away. Inside, the suspect stole property from a cigarette cabinet. Police...
fox5dc.com
DC toddler’s death investigated as homicide: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating the death of a toddler in southwest D.C. as a homicide. D.C. police say the two-year-old girl was found unconscious at a home on Atlantic Street around 4:45 p.m. Friday. The investigation is continuing at this time.
Teen Gunned Down On Halloween Night In Southwest DC, Police Say
Police have more questions than answers in Washington, DC as officers investigate the murder of a teenager on Halloween night. Members of the Metropolitan Police Department responded at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 to the 2600 block of Birney Place, where there were reports of gunshots that rang out.
Bay Net
Waldorf Teen Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Shooting Victim; Other Charges
LA PLATA, Md.—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, October 27, 2022, Quanel Love Brown, 17, of Waldorf, entered a guilty plea in Charles County Circuit Court to two counts of First-Degree Assault and one count of the Wear, Carry, and Transport of a Handgun Upon Their Person. Immediately after the plea, he was sentenced by the Honorable Judge William R. Greer, Jr. to 53 years, with all but 15 years suspended in prison. Upon release, Brown will be on supervised probation for a period of five years.
Maryland Teen Arrested After Halloween Assault, Found Armed With Loaded Modified Gun
A 15-year-old boy was arrested after an alleged assault in Glen Burnie on Halloween morning, authorities say. Officers responded to reports of an assault in the 7900 block of Nolpark Court around 9 a.m., Monday, Oct. 31, where they were informed the teen committed an assault before fleeing the scene, according to Anne Arundel County police.
bethesdamagazine.com
Silver Spring man indicted on 10 charges in May hit-and-run of pedestrian
A 22-year-old Silver Spring man has been indicted on 10 counts related to a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in May in White Oak, according to Montgomery County police. Police announced Monday that a Montgomery County grand jury indicted Davee Mannah Kromah on charges including felony hit and...
Off-Duty Federal Officer Arrested Following Drug Investigation In Arlington: Police
An off-duty federal officer is facing charges following a narcotics investigation in Virginia, authorities announced. Alexandria resident Eric Welch, 33, an off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency police officer has been taken into custody by investigators from the Arlington County Police Department for his role in distributing cocaine, officials said on Monday, Oct. 31.
D.C. Armed Robbers Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects that were involved in an armed robbery that took place early Friday morning in Northeast D.C. Nearby surveillance cameras caught the suspects and the vehicle they were driving in. At 1:20 am Friday morning the suspects left that vehicle and approached the victim They displayed handguns, and demanded the victim turn over their personal property and the vehicle the victim was driving. The victim complied. One of the suspects fled the scene in their vehicle, and the other one left in the vehicle they had The post D.C. Armed Robbers Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police name fentanyl as cause of death for 3 Hyattsville men
Two months after three men were found unconscious outside a Hyattsville apartment complex and later died, police announced what they believe is responsible for their deaths. The City of Hyattsville Police Department announced over the weekend that the cause of death for three men who residents found unconscious outside of an apartment building on the 5700 block of Queens Chapel Road on Aug. 24, was fentanyl overdose.
Teen Sentenced To Role In Botched Marijuana Deal In Charles County: State's Attorney
A teenage assault suspect has been sentenced to years behind bars for his role in the shooting and attack of a 17-year-old during a drug deal gone wrong in Charles County, the state's attorney announced. Quanel Love Brown, 17, of Waldorf, has been sentenced to 53 years in prison, with...
Bay Net
Woman Arrested For Exposing Herself To Trick-Or-Treaters In Anne Arundel
EDGEWATER, Md. – On October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded for a report of an indecent exposure in the 3600 block of 2nd Avenue in Edgewater. The complainant advised officers that there was a female suspect who was exposing herself to and hurling obscenities toward children while handing out candy.
Comments / 1