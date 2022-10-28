ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting; teen dead near 7th and Keefe

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 1 near 7th and Keefe. It happened at approximately 1:23 a.m. The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy, was taken to the hospital for treatment however, was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee teen shot near 7th and Keefe, dies at hospital

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male who was shot at approximately 1:23 a.m., near 7th and Keefe Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, however, was pronounced deceased. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police shooting in bar district; body camera video released

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department released on Monday, Oct. 31 a community briefing (below) related to a police shooting that happened in Milwaukee's downtown bar district after a lengthy high-speed chase in early September. The man shot by police was identified as Ernest Blakney. The community briefing includes dash...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Two men charged with attacking, killing man at Milwaukee gas station

MILWAUKEE — Two men are facing charges in a deadly attack at a Milwaukee gas station. Investigators said three men attacked Rodney Surprise near 5th Street and Chase Avenue Tuesday night, dragging him out of the gas station, hitting him and stealing his car. Prosecutors charged Terry Johnson and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Washington Park shooting, 13-year-old girl hurt

MILWAUKEE - A 13-year-old girl was shot at Washington Park Monday evening, Oct. 31. Sheriff's officials said the girl was struck in the knee. FOX6 News has reached out to Milwaukee police for more information, including what may have led to the shooting and whether any arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee Police: Shooter Missed Dog, Hit Teen

Milwaukee Police don’t yet have all of the answers about a shooting that sent a 16-year-old to the hospital. It happened yesterday afternoon on the city’s northwest side. Investigators say the shooter was aiming for a dog, but missed, and hit the teen. A motive for why the...
WISN

Milwaukee teen shot, police say pit bull the intended target

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 24th Place and Lloyd Street Sunday afternoon. A 16-year-old boy was shot and is expected to survive. Police said the shooter allegedly intended to shoot a pit bull but accidentally shot the teenager. Anyone with any information is asked to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

33rd and Center shooting; Milwaukee police say 1 dead, 1 wounded

MILWAUKEE - One Milwaukee man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting and crash on the city's north side Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29. Police said the men were shot near 33rd and Center around 2:20 p.m. A 23-year-old victim died at the scene, and a 25-year-old was taken to a hospital.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot after argument near Muskego and Becher: police

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded after an argument on the city's south side early Sunday morning, Oct. 30. Police said the 28-year-old victim was shot near Muskego and Becher around 2:50 a.m. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. It was the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 3 wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, Oct. 29 responded to at least three separate shootings. One person was killed, and three others were wounded – including a man who was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Muskego and Rogers. Around 12:30 a.m., police said a 23-year-old...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Montreal Greer sentenced; life in prison in death of Rebecca Rannow

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County judge sentenced Montreal Greer on Friday, Oct. 28 to life in prison in connection with the death of Rebecca Rannow in August 2021. Greer, 40, was convicted by a jury on July 22 -- found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony, and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
RACINE COUNTY, WI

