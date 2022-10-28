Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; teen dead near 7th and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 1 near 7th and Keefe. It happened at approximately 1:23 a.m. The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy, was taken to the hospital for treatment however, was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any...
17-year-old killed in 7th and Keefe shooting
A 17-year-old Milwaukee teen was shot and killed near 7th and Keefe in Milwaukee Tuesday morning, police say.
WISN
Milwaukee teen shot near 7th and Keefe, dies at hospital
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male who was shot at approximately 1:23 a.m., near 7th and Keefe Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, however, was pronounced deceased. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Trevor Young sentenced; 26 years in fatal shooting, 46th and North
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Trevor Young on Friday Oct. 28 to 26 years in prison and another ten years of extended supervision in the fatal shooting of a man located near 46th and North Avenue in January 2021. Jurors found Young guilty in April of first-degree reckless...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police release dashcam footage from fatal officer-involved shooting of homicide suspect
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police released new dashcam and body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting Monday, Oct. 31. Back on Sept. 2, officers noticed a driver in a stolen truck matching the description of Ernest Terrell Blakney. He was wanted for the murder of Nikia Rogers. Police chased...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shooting in bar district; body camera video released
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department released on Monday, Oct. 31 a community briefing (below) related to a police shooting that happened in Milwaukee's downtown bar district after a lengthy high-speed chase in early September. The man shot by police was identified as Ernest Blakney. The community briefing includes dash...
50 gunshots hit four homes, nearby vehicles in Milwaukee, police say
Gunmen fired at least 50 shots, hitting four houses and four cars in Milwaukee Sunday evening, police say.
WISN
Two men charged with attacking, killing man at Milwaukee gas station
MILWAUKEE — Two men are facing charges in a deadly attack at a Milwaukee gas station. Investigators said three men attacked Rodney Surprise near 5th Street and Chase Avenue Tuesday night, dragging him out of the gas station, hitting him and stealing his car. Prosecutors charged Terry Johnson and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Washington Park shooting, 13-year-old girl hurt
MILWAUKEE - A 13-year-old girl was shot at Washington Park Monday evening, Oct. 31. Sheriff's officials said the girl was struck in the knee. FOX6 News has reached out to Milwaukee police for more information, including what may have led to the shooting and whether any arrests have been made.
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Police: Shooter Missed Dog, Hit Teen
Milwaukee Police don’t yet have all of the answers about a shooting that sent a 16-year-old to the hospital. It happened yesterday afternoon on the city’s northwest side. Investigators say the shooter was aiming for a dog, but missed, and hit the teen. A motive for why the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man beating death, accused killers charged
Two Milwaukee men are charged in connection with the beating death of a man on the city's south side on Oct. 25. That victim also had his car stolen.
WISN
Milwaukee teen shot, police say pit bull the intended target
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 24th Place and Lloyd Street Sunday afternoon. A 16-year-old boy was shot and is expected to survive. Police said the shooter allegedly intended to shoot a pit bull but accidentally shot the teenager. Anyone with any information is asked to...
KETV.com
Milwaukee man was arrested after deputies find six pounds of marijuana, 516 rounds of ammunition
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — A Milwaukee man was arrested Friday after deputies found six pounds of marijuana, a loaded AR-15 and 516 rounds of ammunition during a traffic stop on Interstate 80, according to Lancaster County authorities. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m. on Friday, a...
Man charged after allegedly killing his girlfriend for trying to tell his wife he's cheating
A Milwaukee woman was murdered by two men after she allegedly told one of their wives she was having an affair with the man, according to the victim’s family.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
33rd and Center shooting; Milwaukee police say 1 dead, 1 wounded
MILWAUKEE - One Milwaukee man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting and crash on the city's north side Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29. Police said the men were shot near 33rd and Center around 2:20 p.m. A 23-year-old victim died at the scene, and a 25-year-old was taken to a hospital.
Milwaukee plans to swap out police duty guns after unintentional discharges
Milwaukee Police plan to start switching out their duty guns in early 2023 after their current handguns went off unintentionally in three separate cases.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot after argument near Muskego and Becher: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded after an argument on the city's south side early Sunday morning, Oct. 30. Police said the 28-year-old victim was shot near Muskego and Becher around 2:50 a.m. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. It was the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, Oct. 29 responded to at least three separate shootings. One person was killed, and three others were wounded – including a man who was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Muskego and Rogers. Around 12:30 a.m., police said a 23-year-old...
White Man Who Grabbed Black Man's Neck In Viral Video Faces Charges
The man accused Trevon Burks, who relatives said has a disability, of stealing a bicycle before choking him in the shocking video.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Montreal Greer sentenced; life in prison in death of Rebecca Rannow
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County judge sentenced Montreal Greer on Friday, Oct. 28 to life in prison in connection with the death of Rebecca Rannow in August 2021. Greer, 40, was convicted by a jury on July 22 -- found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony, and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
Comments / 0