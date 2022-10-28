ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 2

Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

Oregon Secretary of State’s Office Address Ballot Distribution Glitch

EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office) On Friday, the Oregon Elections Division discovered a software error, which for the past six years has failed to pre-register some 16- and 17-year-olds when they have a qualifying interaction with the DMV. As a result, 7,767 eligible voters in Oregon — out of 2,976,195 registered voters — were not given the opportunity to become automatically registered voters for the 2022 election. The issue has impacted voters during the last 3 election cycles.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Another national election forecaster moves Oregon’s 5th District to leaning Republican

Another prominent national election forecaster believes Republicans have gained the edge in Oregon’s hotly contested 5th Congressional District race. The Cook Political Report on Thursday changed its rating of the 5th District race between Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner and Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer from a tossup to leaning Republican. The move comes a week after the nonpartisan University of Virginia Center for Politics did the same thing.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Republican Governors Association gives another $1.25 million to Christine Drazan, candidate for Oregon governor

The Republican Governors Association donated another $1.25 million to Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan on Monday, bringing the total the national governors group has contributed to her campaign to more than $7 million. Also on Monday, their Democratic counterpart, the Democratic Governors Association, donated $250,000 to Democratic candidate for...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Outside Spending Dominates in Oregon’s Congressional Swing Districts

With a little more than a week before ballots are counted, a look at national money pouring into Oregon’s two congressional swing districts highlights a gamble Democrats took when they redrew the 5th Congressional District and created the new 6th District with very narrow voter registration advantages. (Democrats have about 25,000 more voters registered in both districts, an advantage of 4.8 percentage points in the 5th District and 5.5 points in the 6th.)
OREGON STATE
Roll Call Online

Will it be a GOP wave? Watch Oregon, Nevada and New York

ANALYSIS — With a new Republican House majority firmly within reach, three key states will measure just how big a GOP wave might be. Republicans don’t need to sweep the competitive races in Oregon, Nevada and New York, but they could gain up to 10 seats in the trio of states alone, which is double the five-seat gain the GOP needs to take control of the House.
NEVADA STATE
opb.org

Republicans expect gains in the Oregon Legislature

Democrats have spent much of the last decade running up the score on Republicans in the Oregon Legislature. This year, with plenty of money and political winds at their backs, the GOP is looking to make up lost ground. Republicans appear certain to reclaim seats in the House and Senate,...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

If Voters Approve The Measure, Purchasing Firearms In Oregon May Become More Challenging

In the coming days, Oregon voters will be asked if they support much tighter gun control measures. If approved, a ballot initiative in that state would mandate that anybody seeking to purchase a firearm pay a fee, complete a safety course, provide their fingerprints, and pass a background check in order to acquire a permit. High-capacity magazines, or those that can store 10 rounds or more, would be outright prohibited.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Oregon mayors present state funding request to address homelessness

During a Monday press conference, members of the Oregon Mayors Association asked for almost $125 million annually in state funds to support ongoing programs to address homelessness. The proposal would be introduced during the 2023 legislative session. The mayors association say they were grateful to receive one-time emergency funds during...
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Panel: Oregon Gov candidate didn't create hostile workplace

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek did not create a hostile work environment for a lawmaker when she was House speaker, the Oregon House Conduct Committee determined Monday after voting mostly along party lines. The committee members, two Democrats and two Republicans, decided that some of Kotek’s behavior toward former Rep. Diego Hernandez was “unwelcome,” such as when she raised her voice at him as they argued over support for bills. But a motion to characterize Kotek’s behavior as “severe or pervasive” failed, with the two Republicans voting yes and both Democrats saying no. A motion needs a majority of votes to pass. Hernandez, a Democrat, told the committee in an earlier remote hearing on Oct. 19 that he was bullied by Kotek to the point that he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

House committee dismisses complaint against Democratic governor nominee Tina Kotek

An Oregon legislative committee on Monday dismissed a complaint alleging that Democratic nominee for governor Tina Kotek created a hostile workplace in the Legislature, while also concluding that legislative rules aren’t strong enough to address unwelcome behavior. The complaint, settled just over a week before Election Day, stemmed from a heated conversation Kotek, then speaker […] The post House committee dismisses complaint against Democratic governor nominee Tina Kotek appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Oregon voters can count on free and fair elections, says Secretary of State

With November election ballots already starting to arrive in mailboxes, the state of Oregon is sending out the message that elections here continue to be free, fair and secure. The Secretary of State’s office is encouraging Oregon voters to “know their rights” and urging anyone who feels someone is trying to intimidate them at the ballot box or elsewhere to report it to her office. Donald Trump and his supporters are attempting to cast doubt on the integrity of U.S. elections with lies about election fraud, and specifically about the security of voting by mail.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy