Oregon Secretary of State’s Office Address Ballot Distribution Glitch
EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office) On Friday, the Oregon Elections Division discovered a software error, which for the past six years has failed to pre-register some 16- and 17-year-olds when they have a qualifying interaction with the DMV. As a result, 7,767 eligible voters in Oregon — out of 2,976,195 registered voters — were not given the opportunity to become automatically registered voters for the 2022 election. The issue has impacted voters during the last 3 election cycles.
Another national election forecaster moves Oregon’s 5th District to leaning Republican
Another prominent national election forecaster believes Republicans have gained the edge in Oregon’s hotly contested 5th Congressional District race. The Cook Political Report on Thursday changed its rating of the 5th District race between Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner and Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer from a tossup to leaning Republican. The move comes a week after the nonpartisan University of Virginia Center for Politics did the same thing.
Here's how Oregon handles election security, and why voter fraud is vanishingly rare
PORTLAND, Ore. — Election Day is on November 8 — but since Oregon is a vote-by-mail state, many people have probably already sent in their ballots. A number of viewers wrote in to ask us what happens next; how do we know our votes are handled and counted properly? We got answers from an expert, Multnomah County Elections Director Tim Scott.
In Oregon's extremely tight US 5th District race, candidates take vastly different approaches
When it comes to party politics, Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II prides himself on being as neutral as possible. He even wears purple to all his public appearances to avoid any hint of partisanship. His city, with a population of nearly 55,000, could be critically important in one of this...
Could Oregon's congressional delegation be equally split betweens D's and R's?
PORTLAND, Ore. — For decades, Oregon's balance of power in Congress has been dominated by Democrats. But Republicans in Oregon appear to be feeling more confident than ever before that they could even the playing field. "It's been about 50 years since Oregon had a semblance of a split...
Republican Governors Association gives another $1.25 million to Christine Drazan, candidate for Oregon governor
The Republican Governors Association donated another $1.25 million to Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan on Monday, bringing the total the national governors group has contributed to her campaign to more than $7 million. Also on Monday, their Democratic counterpart, the Democratic Governors Association, donated $250,000 to Democratic candidate for...
Buying guns in Oregon could become more difficult if voters pass ballot measure
The ballot measure would require people who want to buy a gun to pay a fee, take a safety course, submit fingerprints and pass a background check to obtain a permit.
Outside Spending Dominates in Oregon’s Congressional Swing Districts
With a little more than a week before ballots are counted, a look at national money pouring into Oregon’s two congressional swing districts highlights a gamble Democrats took when they redrew the 5th Congressional District and created the new 6th District with very narrow voter registration advantages. (Democrats have about 25,000 more voters registered in both districts, an advantage of 4.8 percentage points in the 5th District and 5.5 points in the 6th.)
Will it be a GOP wave? Watch Oregon, Nevada and New York
ANALYSIS — With a new Republican House majority firmly within reach, three key states will measure just how big a GOP wave might be. Republicans don’t need to sweep the competitive races in Oregon, Nevada and New York, but they could gain up to 10 seats in the trio of states alone, which is double the five-seat gain the GOP needs to take control of the House.
As state’s top school official, Oregon’s next governor will face low achievement, changing grad requirements
Your browser does not support the audio element. Oregon’s next governor will also serve as Oregon’s superintendent of schools. She will be able to appoint a deputy superintendent who will oversee the state’s Department of Education. Oregon spends more of its general fund on education than anything...
Republicans expect gains in the Oregon Legislature
Democrats have spent much of the last decade running up the score on Republicans in the Oregon Legislature. This year, with plenty of money and political winds at their backs, the GOP is looking to make up lost ground. Republicans appear certain to reclaim seats in the House and Senate,...
If Voters Approve The Measure, Purchasing Firearms In Oregon May Become More Challenging
In the coming days, Oregon voters will be asked if they support much tighter gun control measures. If approved, a ballot initiative in that state would mandate that anybody seeking to purchase a firearm pay a fee, complete a safety course, provide their fingerprints, and pass a background check in order to acquire a permit. High-capacity magazines, or those that can store 10 rounds or more, would be outright prohibited.
Oregon mayors present state funding request to address homelessness
During a Monday press conference, members of the Oregon Mayors Association asked for almost $125 million annually in state funds to support ongoing programs to address homelessness. The proposal would be introduced during the 2023 legislative session. The mayors association say they were grateful to receive one-time emergency funds during...
Panel: Oregon Gov candidate didn't create hostile workplace
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek did not create a hostile work environment for a lawmaker when she was House speaker, the Oregon House Conduct Committee determined Monday after voting mostly along party lines. The committee members, two Democrats and two Republicans, decided that some of Kotek’s behavior toward former Rep. Diego Hernandez was “unwelcome,” such as when she raised her voice at him as they argued over support for bills. But a motion to characterize Kotek’s behavior as “severe or pervasive” failed, with the two Republicans voting yes and both Democrats saying no. A motion needs a majority of votes to pass. Hernandez, a Democrat, told the committee in an earlier remote hearing on Oct. 19 that he was bullied by Kotek to the point that he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.
Oregon governor candidates: How would they direct schools to approach LGBTQ issues and racism?
Oregon’s next governor could hold significant sway over how schools approach institutional racism and bias, teach about gender and sexual orientation and the degree to which schools support LGBTQ students. In Oregon, the governor serves as the superintendent of public instruction and appoints the director of the Department of...
Eye on Northwest Politics: Analysing the upcoming midterm election
This midterm election is unlike any we've seen in generations in Oregon and Southwest Washington.
Oregon mobile home community manager under investigation for possible voter intimidation
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Elections Division is investigating a mobile home community manager for possible voter intimidation, the Secretary of State’s Office said Tuesday. In a complaint sent on Oct. 27, the Elections Division notified the mobile home community manager in Johnson City, a small community...
House committee dismisses complaint against Democratic governor nominee Tina Kotek
An Oregon legislative committee on Monday dismissed a complaint alleging that Democratic nominee for governor Tina Kotek created a hostile workplace in the Legislature, while also concluding that legislative rules aren’t strong enough to address unwelcome behavior. The complaint, settled just over a week before Election Day, stemmed from a heated conversation Kotek, then speaker […] The post House committee dismisses complaint against Democratic governor nominee Tina Kotek appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon voters can count on free and fair elections, says Secretary of State
With November election ballots already starting to arrive in mailboxes, the state of Oregon is sending out the message that elections here continue to be free, fair and secure. The Secretary of State’s office is encouraging Oregon voters to “know their rights” and urging anyone who feels someone is trying to intimidate them at the ballot box or elsewhere to report it to her office. Donald Trump and his supporters are attempting to cast doubt on the integrity of U.S. elections with lies about election fraud, and specifically about the security of voting by mail.
Oregon officials worry state is ‘too late’ to cash in on federal chips funding
Oregon civic and business leaders are rushing to prepare new incentives for the semiconductor industry, hoping to lure billion-dollar factories with more land, incentives and workers – and fewer regulatory hurdles. Some economic development officials say it’s already too late, though, lamenting that Oregon was ill-prepared to capitalize on...
