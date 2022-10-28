How to protect your loved ones from Covid-19 at holiday gatherings

Families participate in the costume parade at the Montpelier Fall Festival last year. File photo by Rachel Nostrant/VTDigger

With Halloween on Monday and Thanksgiving a few weeks away, some Vermonters are considering ways to celebrate the holiday season while protecting against the spread of Covid-19.

This season presents “more of an opportunity” for folks to gather safely with their family and friends than for the past few years, said John Davy, an epidemiologist at the Vermont Department of Health. The Covid variants circulating are less likely to cause serious illness, and most Vermonters have at least some level of vaccination protection against severe cases of the virus.

At the same time, Covid and other respiratory diseases have been on the rise in recent weeks. The health department upgraded Vermont’s Covid levels from “low” to “medium” two weeks ago, reflecting a rise in hospital admissions for the virus.

There’s also been an earlier-than-average uptick in RSV, a respiratory virus that poses an increased risk to infants, and a rise in flu cases, Davy said.

The holiday season has coincided with Covid waves in previous years. In 2021, Vermont reported a rise in cases following both Thanksgiving and Christmas, as unmasked household gatherings led to increased transmission of the then-prevalent Delta and Omicron strains.

Here are recommendations from Davy and other health officials for how to protect yourself and your loved ones from Covid-19 if you’re planning a holiday gathering, particularly with family members who are high risk — for example, those who are over 65 or have one of several health conditions that is tied to increased risk of severe Covid illness.

Stay up to date on your vaccines

The bivalent Covid booster vaccine is “still new,” but experts “expect to see a lot of protection against serious outcomes” based on their design, Davy said.

So far, few Vermonters — about 17% of people ages 5 and older as of Oct. 25 — have gotten the updated booster vaccine, according to health department data. The booster is widely available at pharmacies and state-run clinics.

State-run clinics also offer the low-dose flu vaccine for people under 65 years old, according to the department website. Those 65 and older can get the flu vaccine at a pharmacy or doctor’s office.

Stay home if you’re feeling sick — even if it’s not Covid

What does it mean to feel sick? With the rise of milder variants, Davy said the symptoms associated with a Covid infection have changed.

Loss of smell and taste is less common than it used to be, he said. According to a recent study based on phone-submitted symptom data, the top symptoms associated with Covid now include a sore throat, headache, a runny nose and coughing. Fevers, difficulty breathing and nausea also can be a sign of Covid.

Many Covid symptoms overlap with flu symptoms, but the bottom line is both need care, Davy said. Flu season can also be serious for high-risk people, he noted.

“I think Covid brought a lot of attention to ways that we can protect ourselves and each other from respiratory diseases, and I would encourage people to use some of those tools in our toolkit,” he said.

If your symptoms have abated after five or six days, and you’re testing negative for Covid on antigen tests, it’s a “good guide” that you are safe to come out of isolation, he said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more detailed testing and isolation guidance on its website .

Consider getting tested to be sure

Even if you’re not experiencing Covid symptoms, you could test yourself with an at-home antigen test before a gathering if you have particular concerns, like if you’ll be spending time with someone who is high risk, Davy said.

Experts recommend that you get tested right before a gathering, and ideally the day before as well, according to The New York Times .

Davy said you should also consider testing if you’re vaccinated, but have had close contact with someone who has Covid symptoms or who tested positive for the virus.

Keep an eye on Covid statistics

The CDC recommends that people in counties rated with “medium” Covid prevalence take action to prevent infection if they’re at high risk for the disease, such as by wearing a mask in indoor public places. It also recommends that everyone test before spending time with high-risk people.

In counties with “high” Covid spread, high-risk people should avoid “non-essential” indoor spaces, according to the CDC, and everyone should wear a mask in indoor spaces.

As of Oct. 27, two of Vermont’s 14 counties, Rutland and Bennington, had “high” Covid levels, according to CDC data . All other counties besides Windham had “medium” Covid levels, while Windham still had “low” Covid levels.

If you're not sure what the latest Covid levels in your county are, check VTDigger's Covid dashboard .

The Vermont health department does not have any guidance based on community levels of Covid.

Take extra precautions to limit indoor transmission if you’re worried

For Vermonters who may be more Covid cautious, a few more precautions are on the table at holiday gatherings, Davy said, such as eating outdoors or opening windows to encourage air circulation.

They also could wear a mask while socializing before the big meal.

“People often think of it as like, ‘Oh, it's absurd to you know, to wear a mask but then take it off to eat’ — well, you're still doing some reduction, right?” he said.

