Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous Streets
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of October
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patches
wesb.com
JON SCHAFFER Is Continuing To Cooperate With U.S. Capitol Riot Investigators; Next Status Report Due In January
ICED EARTH guitarist Jon Schaffer, who pleaded guilty more than a year and a half ago to his role in the Capitol riot, is continuing to cooperate with authorities while on pre-sentencing release. In a status report filed last Friday (October 28) in federal court in Washington, D.C., Schaffer’s attor…...
fox5dc.com
Woman sentenced for assaulting neighbor with hammer in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for assaulting her neighbor with a hammer in Southeast D.C. earlier this year. Kesha Honesty, 48, pleaded guilty in August to assault with a dangerous weapon. According to court documents, Honesty assaulted the neighbor with...
Robert Horan, prosecutor of teenage DC sniper, dies at 90
CLIFTON, Va. — (AP) — Robert F. Horan Jr., who secured a murder conviction of D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo during his four-decade tenure as the top prosecutor in Virginia's largest county, died on Friday at his home. He was 90. The cause of Horan's death at his...
Toddler Murdered In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department are investigating the death of a 2-year-old toddler as a homicide. On October 13th, after receiving a call of a unconscious child, police arrived to the Unit Block of Atlantic Street in Southwest, D.C. shortly after 9 pm. They discovered the child unresponsive and unconscious. He was brought to a nearby hospital and died on October 18th. According to police, the initial investigation concluded that 2-year-old Mars Jones of DC died from “complications of inflicted trauma” and ruled the death as a homicide. If you have any information about The post Toddler Murdered In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
DC toddler’s death investigated as homicide: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating the death of a toddler in southwest D.C. as a homicide. D.C. police say the two-year-old girl was found unconscious at a home on Atlantic Street around 4:45 p.m. Friday. The investigation is continuing at this time.
DC police say 'no updates' in search for missing Catholic University student Taylor Hackel
Washington, D.C., police said they are still searching for missing 24-year-old Taylor Hackel, who disappeared Monday from the Catholic University area.
WTOP
Blaze Pizza, whose backers include LeBron James, to open more Maryland locations
Los Angeles-based brick oven pizza chain Blaze Pizza, whose early investors included LeBron James, has a new franchise agreement to open three locations in Prince George’s County, Maryland. It did not identify the new locations. The restaurants are franchised to Kevyn Scott of Gome Restaurant Group, also a Charleys...
Former Capitol Police Officer Found Guilty Of Assisting With Jan. 6 Capitol Rioter In DC
A former US Capitol Police officer has been convicted for communicating with a rioter during the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, DC, federal officials announced. Michael Riley, 51, was found guilty of obstruction following a trial, though a jury was unable to reach a verdict on a second count, which ended in a mistrial, according to officials.
daystech.org
UMD Safety Notice 10/31/2022 | UMPD News
INCIDENT: Robbery (No Weapon) OCCURRED: October 31, 2022 (Monday)/ Approximately 2 p.m. LOCATION: Sidewalk of Regents Drive (in entrance of Annapolis Hall), College Park, Maryland. UMPD CASE #: 2022-83336. BRIEF DETAILS:. On October 31, 2022, at roughly 3:34 p.m., the University of Maryland Police Department was notified of a theft...
Police ID 56-Year-Old Oxon Hill Man Found Murdered In DC
A Maryland man has been identified as the person who was found shot and killed in the middle of the day over the weekend in Washington, DC, police say. Prince George's County resident Michael Andre Evans, of Oxon Hill, was shot and killed in the 3800 block of 9th Street in Southeast DC on Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Woman Shot Multiple Times in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A report of a shooting in D.C. led the Metro Police Department to find a woman that had been shot multiple times Thursday evening. The incident happened on the 1500 Block of Good Hope Road in Southeast, D.C. Police were called to the location shortly after 6 pm. They located a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not yet released the identity of the woman A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident or can identify The post Woman Shot Multiple Times in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
40 Years for Co-defendant in Aspen Hill Murder
Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, Judge John Maloney sentenced defendant, Bryan Byrd, 31, of Washington D.C., to life in prison suspend all but 40 years and five years of supervised probation upon release. A jury convicted Byrd and co-defendant, Vaughn Darvel Bellamy, 32, of Hagerstown, MD, last month on charges of first-degree murder for the death of Alexander Buie in 2013, and multiple related charges. Bellamy is scheduled for sentencing on December 13th.
howardcountymd.gov
Police investigating non-fatal shooting inside Columbia residence
Howard County police are investigating a non-fatal shooting late on Oct. 31 inside a Columbia residence. At approximately 10:36 p.m., police responded to the 5500 block of Cedar Lane for a report of a subject shot. The victim, an adult male, was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and is listed in good condition.
Police Issue Alert To Stay Away From Suspect Vehicle Involved In DC Shooting
Washington, DC Police are issuing an alert about a suspect vehicle involved in a shooting, authorities say. An investigation is underway after shooting was reported in the 5000 block of Benning Road SE, according to the DC Police Department. Police are on the lookout for a dark grey Honda Accord...
38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 38-year-old Sophia Johnson of Maryland was shot to death inside a vehicle in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon. Washington, D.C. Metro Police received a report of a shooting shortly after noon. When they arrived at the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and N Street they discovered the victim inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson was pronounced at the scene and transported to the Medical Examiners’ office. 39-year-old Ariel Cooper, of DC, was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder while armed. Detectives concluded that the victim and the suspect were inside of the same vehicle The post 38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Multiple In Custody After Police Chase Ends With Fiery Crash Into Silver Spring Metrobus
Multiple people are being extricated from a suspect vehicle that crashed into a metrobus in Silver Spring following a high speed police pursuit, reports NBC Washington. At least three people have been extricated from the suspect vehicle after the fiery crash on Georgia Avenue that occurred around 3 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31, continues the outlet.
idesignarch.com
Federal-Style Georgetown Rowhouse with Views of The Potomac River
Washington, DC – This Federal-style townhouse in Washington, D.C. boasts 4,224-square-foot of spacious living with a one-car garage. The three bedroom townhouse located at Prospect St. NW has 11-foot-high ceilings on the main living level, walls of glass and two terraces, including one on the roof. The terraces and...
16-Year-Old Shot In The Head In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Yesterday evening, a 16-year-old was shot in Northern Baltimore. The shooting happened on the 4000 Block of Old York Road near a neighborhood playground at about 6 pm. The victim was found by the Baltimore Police Department suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was brought to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Northern District Detectives at 410-396-2455 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. This case remains under investigation. The post 16-Year-Old Shot In The Head In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County couple robbed by squeegee kid with police stationed feet away
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore County couple was robbed by a squeegee kid Saturday evening, but a nearby police officer apparently did little to get the man's wallet back, FOX45 News has learned. The driver, a physician from Baltimore County, was in the car with his wife and another...
Maryland Woman Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Man During Argument, Charged With Murder
A woman has been charged with first-degree murder after reportedly stabbing a man during an argument in Baltimore, authorities say. Annette Hicks, 61, is accused of stabbing a 62-year-old man during an argument in the 2900 block of Reisterstown Road on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 29, according to Baltimore police.
