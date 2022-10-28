Girl Scout Day 2022 in Anniston

Calhoun Journal

October 28, 2022

Anniston, AL – Saturday, October 29th, 2022 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Anniston Museums and Gardens will be Girl Scout Day 2022. Join them for Girl Scout Day and earn one or more badges! Pre-register your Daisy, Brownie, or Junior Girl Scout in one of the specialized workshops. Each workshop is $5 per Scout and includes the Berman Museum badge. Pre-registration is required. Museum admission is sold separately.

Workshops:

10:30 am – 11:15 pm – Daisy Light Pink Petal – Make the World a Better Place

11:15 am – 12:00 pm – Brownie Try-It Badge – Celebrating Community

12:00 pm – 1:00 pm – Junior Try-It Badge – Think Like a ProgrammerSpend the day with us and earn additional badges! Purchase a Passport Ticket to tour the Berman Museum and the Anniston Museum of Natural History. At the Berman Museum, Juniors can earn the Playing in the Past badge by engaging with the interactive displays throughout the galleries. Explore the Longleaf Botanical Gardens, visit the new Learning Hot Spots, and one or more of our trails to work toward the Daisy Eco-learner badge and the Daisy and Brownie Trail Adventure badges. At 1:00 pm, visit the Anniston Museum of Natural History to attend its monthly Saturday Alive! live animal presentation. Girl Scout Day is a great day of family fun!Questions? Call our Education Director! 256-237-6766 x 421 or email amageducation@annistonal.gov.

