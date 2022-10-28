ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Girl Scout Day 2022 in Anniston

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38qukr_0iqd3ht500
Calhoun Journal

October 28, 2022

Local Events

Anniston, AL – Saturday, October 29th, 2022 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Anniston Museums and Gardens will be Girl Scout Day 2022. Join them for Girl Scout Day and earn one or more badges! Pre-register your Daisy, Brownie, or Junior Girl Scout in one of the specialized workshops. Each workshop is $5 per Scout and includes the Berman Museum badge. Pre-registration is required. Museum admission is sold separately.

Workshops:
10:30 am – 11:15 pm – Daisy Light Pink Petal – Make the World a Better Place
11:15 am – 12:00 pm – Brownie Try-It Badge – Celebrating Community
12:00 pm – 1:00 pm – Junior Try-It Badge – Think Like a ProgrammerSpend the day with us and earn additional badges! Purchase a Passport Ticket to tour the Berman Museum and the Anniston Museum of Natural History. At the Berman Museum, Juniors can earn the Playing in the Past badge by engaging with the interactive displays throughout the galleries. Explore the Longleaf Botanical Gardens, visit the new Learning Hot Spots, and one or more of our trails to work toward the Daisy Eco-learner badge and the Daisy and Brownie Trail Adventure badges. At 1:00 pm, visit the Anniston Museum of Natural History to attend its monthly Saturday Alive! live animal presentation. Girl Scout Day is a great day of family fun!Questions? Call our Education Director! 256-237-6766 x 421 or email amageducation@annistonal.gov.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calhoun Journal

YMCA Charity Night at Anniston's Coldwater Mountain Brewpub

Anniston, AL – On Wednesday, November 2nd from 6:00 pm the YMCA Charity Night will be held at Coldwater Mountain Brewpub. Support the YMCA Annual Campaign at the Charity Night. For every beer purchased from 6-9 pm, Coldwater Mountain Brewpub will donate $1 to YMCA of Calhoun County. The YMCA of Calhoun County is a East Central Alabama charity with facilities in Downtown Anniston and YMCA Camp Hamilton.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Sherry Blanton Presents: “Fancy Foliage” in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On November 1st at 2:00pm Sherry Blanton will present “Fancy Foliage” at 2:00 pm at the Anniston Public Library. People often get so caught up in the beauty of a bloom that they can overlook how dramatic and vivid foliage can be. Purple, pink, chartreuse, red and even striped leaves will wow us. Sherry Blanton will teach attendees how to add dimension and color to their garden using foliage of all types. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Beloved meteorologist calls for prayers for wife

HOOVER, Ala. – Lacey Simpson, wife of Holly Pond native and WVTM-13 meteorologist Jason Simpson, suffered a traumatic medical emergency last week while shopping at the family’s local Publix at Valleydale Village in Hoover. Lacey Simpson collapsed, hit her head and was unresponsive.   Jason Simpson was heading to the newsroom to cover the imminent tornado watch on Tuesday, Oct. 25, when he received a call from Lacey Simpson’s cell phone. He answered what he thought was his wife’s call with his usual “yes ma’am.” Instead of her voice on the other end of the call, it was a stranger with concerning...
HOOVER, AL
Calhoun Journal

Halloween Carnival

Oxford, AL – On Monday the 31st the city of Oxford’s Parks and recreations will hold a halloween carnival at the Oxford Civic Center from 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm. Admission is FREE! There will be Inflatable slides, a costume contest, lots of candy, AND carnival games – tickets are 4 for $1.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Trunk or Treat Event in Anniston's Zinn Park

Anniston, AL – On Sunday, October 30th from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Zinn Park come join in the fun of a Anniston First UMC for Trunk or Treat! Featuring Free Touch a Trunk, Food Trucks, Raffles, & a Costume Contest! $5 Activity Bands For: a Hay Ride, Inflatables, and Face Painting, benefitting the Hannah Clem Scholarship at The Children’s Place. If you are interested in volunteering or donating candy, please contact Emmalie Whitney atchildrensdirector@annistonfirst.info.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Buggin’ Out with Cicadas at the Anniston Museums and Gardens

Anniston, AL – On November 5th the Anniston Museums and Gardens will host two events. The first is Buggin’ Out: Cicadas and will be held at 1:00 pm. At the Anniston Museums and Gardens, they are buggin’ out over cicadas. Join them as they learn about one of entomology’s most fascinating critters. Explore these large-bodied bugs, with even louder personalities, through hands-on examples and activities. This program is included with daily admission and free for members.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Public Library Hosting Classes to Learn Graphic Design

Anniston, AL – On Wednesday, November 2nd at 2:00 pm the Anniston Public Library will host Learn Graphic Design: Starting With the Basics. Do you want to learn how to use FREE resources like Canva to design and professionally print your own custom invitations, cards, posters and more? The library’s graphic designer Amy Stone will teach you the basics you need to get started creating your own unique and beautiful print products. Bring your own laptop or iPad, or check out a laptop here at the library for this class!
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Fright Night at the Pub Benefit Concert

Anniston, AL – Sunday, October 30th with be the Fright Night at the Pub Benefit Concert. This event will be at 1208 Walnut Ave, Anniston, AL 36201 and will be hosted by The Music Box, LLC. They are excited to present the Fall benefit concert at Coldwater Mountain Brewpub. The students have been working incredibly hard and can’t wait to show what they’ve been working on.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Basket Weaving Class in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Friday, November 4th at 9:00 am the Anniston Public Library will offer a Basket Weaving Class. There is a $40.00 non-refundable registration fee. Spaces are limited so be sure to visit the Main Circulation Desk and sign up as soon as possible! The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Trick or Treat on Main

Oxford, AL – Monday the 31st will be Trick or Treat on Main hosted by Historic Main Street Oxford. Join them for the 8th Annual Trick or Treat on Main! There will be lots of free candy, live entertainment, bounce houses, hay ride, face painting, and so much more! PLUS – the First 100 kids get a free bag!!! This event will be located at Simmons Park, in Historic Downtown Oxford from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
Calhoun Journal

Fright Fest Blood Drive

Anniston, AL – Friday, October 28th from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm will be the Fright Fest Blood Drive at the Anniston Public Library. Join the Library and the American Red Cross and give the gift of life at our Fright Fest Blood Drive! The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

5th Sunday Night Singing in Ohatchee and Weaver

Calhoun County, AL – Two cities are hold ing 5th Sunday Night Singing on Sunday, October 30th. Ohatchee Church of God will be meeting at 5:00 pm and Weaver Church of God will meet at 6:00 pm. Both will host a variety of Christian music – something for every member of the family. There will be a fellowship event after the service. Both events are open to the public and free.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Gabriel Martins Live at the Oxford Performing Arts Center

Oxford, AL – On Tuesday, November 1st at 7:00 pm. Gabriel Martins will be live at the Oxford Performing Arts Center. Cellist Gabriel Martins has established himself as one of the world’s most enthralling young artists, with a deep commitment to the timeless masterpieces of classical music. His artistry has already been recognized through an extensive list of accolades including the 2020 Concert Artists Guild – Young Classical Artists Trust Grand Prize, the 2020 Sphinx Competition Gold Medal, the David Popper International Cello Competition Gold Medal, the International Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians Silver Medal, the Schadt String Competition Gold Medal, the Oxford Music Award, and the Prague Spring Czech Music Fund Prize. These successes have led to a number of high-profile debuts including Wigmore, Carnegie, and Merkin Halls, the Great Hall of the Moscow Conservatory, Maison Symphonique in Montréal, and Arkansas, Memphis, Indianapolis, New Russian State, Pacific, and Phoenix Symphony Orchestras.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

“Spooky Bingo” Kid’s Night in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – Friday, October 28th from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Redbird Coffee House will be a “Spooky Bingo” Kid’s Night. Their second kids night is THIS FRIDAY 10/28 from 5-6 pm!!! This event is FREE of charge! Kids are encouraged to wear their costumes while we eat Halloween treats, drink spooky lemonade, and play Bingo! Some special guests may also be in attendance to help lead us in a super fun Halloween DANCE party. Bring your kiddos and have a creepy-good time with us at The Redbird!
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy