Chelsea boss Graham Potter left wife in shock with love for bloody Viking TV drama to relax from Premier League pressure

By Rob Maul
 4 days ago
GRAHAM POTTER has a unique way to cope with the stresses of Premier League management — watching gory Viking TV dramas.

The Chelsea boss was in a relaxed mood ahead of his return to Brighton on Saturday where he was manager for three years before taking charge of the Blues.

Potter returns to Brighton for the first time on Saturday Credit: Getty
The Chelsea boss revealed the last TV show he watched was Vikings: Valhalla Credit: Splash

The 47-year-old spoke about the mental health demands on those in top-flight dugouts and the enormous pressures they face.

And for a change, he let down his guard and gave an insight into his home life which involves “blood and guts” violence on TV.

Potter, who used to coach in Sweden, said: “I have friends but I don’t really socialise that much to be honest.

“I don’t go out of my house, I just come here, do my work, and go home. Then I see my family. It’s a boring life!

“My kids… I’ve seven-year-old twins and a 12-year-old and they’re fun. They give you perspective.

“You have got these problems and then you speak to a seven-year-old and everything becomes a little bit simpler.

“My young family, they give me energy, they give me perspective.

“I like to go for a walk and get an occasional bit of exercise — though looking at me you wouldn’t think that.

“A little bit of reading now and again but not too much. A podcast here and there and sometimes a brain dump watching a Netflix series.

“The last thing I watched was Vikings: Valhalla. My missus went mad because it was just blood and guts!”

Few may lack sympathies for Premier League chiefs given their big wages, especially in today's current economic climate, but it would be wrong to say that they do not face their own challenges.

The ex-West Brom and Stoke left-back said: “I don’t want to go down the route of 24/7 as that is not helpful at all to anybody. People think you are the manager so you should be first-in and last-out. But balance is key.

“Otherwise it’s too intense and you can’t see the wood from the trees.

“We are part of a sport where we create pressure. Somebody has to be under pressure, whatever it is, and it will be one after the other.

“It’s difficult in the world we are living in to feel sorry for a Premier League manager.

“But mental health doesn’t really discriminate with your status or how much money you earn either, I’d say.”

Potter is unbeaten in his first nine matches as Chelsea manager Credit: Getty

Potter reflects back to the six-month period at Brighton where he lost his mum Val — who had dementia — in the summer of 2019 and dad Steve suddenly to cancer in early 2020.

Those terrible personal losses have given him perspective during any testing professional times.

Potter said: “My mum and dad passed away during that first period of time (as a Premier League manager) so then you're going, 'OK, I’ve got these feelings here that are powerful and raw’ but then you’re also trying to compete.

“So that was the first six months of life in the Premier League and a great quote comes to mind: 'You’re fixing the plane while it’s up in the air.’

“Thankfully I was at a really good club that gave me support and help and we managed to stay on the path.

“Yeah, my mum was suffering from dementia - she was still alive but she wouldn’t have known. So in the end it was nice for her not to suffer that.

“My dad, he came to the first game, to Watford. He just had a very short battle with cancer and six weeks later he wasn’t there.

“So his last game was Liverpool away. A lesson and a reminder to us all that life is precious and short and anything can happen. It puts things in perspective.

“I always think back to them now and they are with me all the time and whenever you stand at the San Siro, you think, 'Wow, they would just love to be there’. They wouldn’t be able to contain themselves.”

Despite leading them to a record ninth-place last season, Potter accepts he may get a mixed reception from Seagulls fans as he jumped ship for Chelsea last month when Thomas Tuchel was axed.

Nine matches unbeaten so far, he is looking to become the first English boss in Chelsea’s history to be undefeated in his first 10 matches in all competitions.

