Endorsement: Why we endorse Ammar Campa-Najjar over John McCann for mayor of Chula Vista

By The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

The editorial board operates independently from the U-T newsroom but holds itself to similar ethical standards. We base our editorials and endorsements on reporting, interviews and rigorous debate, and strive for accuracy, fairness and civility in our section.

Chula Vista — which is San Diego County’s second-largest city, with about 280,000 residents or about the population of major American cities like Buffalo, St. Louis, Pittsburgh or St. Paul — has long been a diverse bedroom community with potential near the U.S.-Mexico border. But now it could be poised to become a place of national and international consequence. Such a future seems closer because of its location at the heart of the thriving $250 billion San Diego-Tijuana binational economy, the massive Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center project expected to open in 2025 , the growing hopes that a new four-year university might finally emerge and the momentum building behind efforts to create a high-tech research hub . The large swaths of undeveloped land in the eastern half of the city’s 52 square miles allow visionaries to think big.

This vast potential is what makes the race for mayor between Republican Councilmember John McCann and Democratic businessman Ammar Campa-Najjar such a profound disappointment. Both significantly exaggerate their accomplishments. And it’s telling that neither has won the support of termed-out incumbent Mayor Mary Casillas Salas — even though she would seem inclined to back fellow Democrat Campa-Najjar on partisan grounds and even though she might be ready to help McCann if he was anything close to the team player at City Hall that he claims .

For his part, McCann inflates the centrality of his role in getting things done when the results are good — starting with Gaylord’s long trek to approval and the emergence of much-admired communities in the Bonita area — and downplays his role in mistakes — such as the decisions that prompted Harborside Park’s deterioration into a lawless, drug-riddled homeless encampment; the avoidable month-long trash strike with Republic Services that turned into a health emergency, and the inexplicable lack of a city homeless shelter in 2022. There is little new, intriguing or surprising in his platform.

McCann has also chosen to run a scorched earth campaign that asserts Campa-Najjar — a 2018 and 2020 East County congressional candidate — habitually lies about living within city limits. He hired a private eye to follow Campa-Najjar, then breathlessly reported back that his opponent’s frequent presence at the home of his girlfriend — Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-San Diego — proves this alleged lie. In so doing, McCann cavalierly abused Jacobs’ privacy in a way with little recent precedent in local politics.

But Campa-Najjar has much to answer for as well. His campaign positions on issues like homelessness, promoting economic growth throughout the city and strengthening ties with Mexico are comprehensive and well-thought-out . He is not a policy lightweight. Yet his relevant experience is skimpy at best. His many claims over the years that soon after leaving college, he worked for President Barack Obama “in the White House” fall apart upon cursory inspection. He was a low-level administration aide. Furthermore, he has been a brazenly cynical ideological chameleon whose views depend on his audience. This campaign, he sounds mostly like a California progressive — he touts the urgent need for action on climate issues, worries about opportunity gaps between the poor and affluent, and supports comprehensive immigration reform. But in late 2019, he declared that if his 2020 House bid was successful, “I will be the most conservative congressman in San Diego and I’d make no qualms about that.” In October 2020, as the Democratic nominee in the 50th Congressional District, he went even further, stunning fellow party members by telling a far-right East County group he was “open” to voting for Donald Trump over Joe Biden and to investigations of Obama and Hillary Clinton. It’s a testament to Campa-Najjar’s charisma, oratory and policy chops that he wasn’t run out of his party.

The candidates’ shortcomings make deciding whom to vote for a daunting task. But the decision is made less weighty by Chula Vista’s weak mayor form of government. Whoever wins will be constrained by other council members and the city manager. This lessens the stakes — and the reasons to fear Campa-Najjar’s inexperience.

In two ways, he is the clear choice. It is a very good thing, to be sure, that Chula Vista has a low crime rate. But this has created a city political culture marked by excessive reverence for and deference to the Police Department. The 2020 revelation that for three years — without the knowledge of the public or even City Hall — the department had been providing Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other law enforcement agencies with access to data collected from license plate readers would have been a bombshell elsewhere. Instead, McCann downplays it — and other criticism of police . Campa-Najjar may also be deferential, but he is less a captive of this culture and much more likely to be candid than McCann about problems going forward.

The second reason to support him is that he is far, far more likely than McCann to emerge as the leader of a multicultural coalition determined to create a more just, inclusive Chula Vista. There is no reason to doubt that the four-term council member cares about his community, which he has long worked in. But he is a prisoner of his politics. He won’t say if he would vote for Trump in 2024, is reflexively opposed to allowing noncitizens on city boards and seems simply unable to understand why any fellow Chula Vistan would object to statues of European explorers who are considered symbols of grotesque exploitation in a range of communities. McCann’s politics don’t fit the future, and Campa-Najjar has more potential to grow in and into the job. The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board endorses Ammar Campa-Najjar for mayor of Chula Vista.

San Diego Union-Tribune

