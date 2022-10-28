Michael Jackson’s Son Denounces “King Of Pop” Label Given To Harry Styles

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Prince Jackson, the eldest of Michael Jackson’s three children, has broken his silence regarding Harry Styles’ attempt to claim the throne as the new King of Pop.

On Friday (Oct. 28), Prince, 25, sat with Good Morning Britain and, according to Metro UK, explained, “He’s got his own genre, and he’s definitely an amazing artist. But, the ‘King of Pop’ was a moniker that really my dad earned.”

He continued, “With so many other social factors that you have to take into consideration at that time, I do feel that my father is the King of Pop, will always be the King of Pop, and it’s not something that you can ever take away, because we’ve just evolved so much as a society that those same factors will never be the same. So, when you look at from where my father started to where he ended, versus where all these other people started to where they ended, it’s just night and day of a difference.”

Earlier this year, Taj Jackson—the “Remember The Time” crooner’s nephew and son of Tito Jackson—also spoke out against Styles being considered the “new King of Pop.”

“There is no new King of Pop,” he tweeted. “You don’t own the title @RollingStone, and you didn’t earn it, my uncle did. Decades of dedication and sacrifice. The title has been retired. No disrespect to @Harry_Styles, he’s mega talented. Give him his own unique title.”

The late global superstar‘s acclaimed Diamond-certified album, Thriller, turns 40 this November. The feat will be commemorated with a physical rerelease featuring new music. The making of the album will also be detailed in a forthcoming documentary, helmed by Nelson George. Additionally, an unnamed biopic, supported by Michael Jackson’s estate, is in the works. Both film projects do not have confirmed release dates.

Its titular video was the first music video to ever be inducted into the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry and set a precedent for visuals to follow. Revisit it below.