Rochester, NY

News 8 WROC

Allure nightclub shut down after shooting, stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans ordered the Allure Nightclub on Central Avenue to be shut down, citing two violent incidents happening there in October. In the closure order, Evans says a large fight between two groups of women inside the club led to a stabbing on October 14. He says security guards […]
WHEC TV-10

Two teens shot on Weld Street, one has died

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police said two teenagers were shot on Weld Street near Scio Street on Tuesday. One of the victims died at the scene. RPD officers responded at around 3:45 a.m. after getting calls for a shooting. They found the male in his late teens dead from an upper-body gunshot wound.
13 WHAM

Minor car crash leads to gun arrest Sunday night

Rochester, N.Y. — A minor car crash lead police to a weapons' arrest. Around 11:30 Sunday night police responded to the parking lot of Norton Village apartments for a suspicious vehicle. When officers arrived they found a minor crash, in which a car had backed into a parked, unoccupied...
iheart.com

Rochester Police Investigate Early Morning Homicide

Rochester police are investigating another city homicide. It happened around 3:45 this morning on Weld Street, near Scio. A male in his late teens was shot to death. Another male in his teens is being treated at the hospital but is expected to survive. No one has been arrested. There...
iheart.com

Man Wounded in Sullivan St. Shooting

Rochester police are investigating a shooting this morning that wounded a 37-year-old city man. It happened around 5:30 this morning on Sullivan Street. The man ran to the corner of Clifford and Joseph avenues to call for help. Police detained a person on Sullivan, but it's not clear if the...
NewsChannel 36

Corning Man Arrested For Allegedly Fleeing From Police

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - A Corning man was arrested after attempting to flee from police stemming from an alleged violation of an order of protection. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, 40 year old Thomas Whitehead allegedly violated an order of protection and then attempted to avoid police. Police also said that Whitehead allegedly failed to stop for police, acted in a reckless manner and resisted arrest when stopped.
13 WHAM

Man sentenced for murder and attempted murder

A man was sentenced Monday to 50 years to life. The combined sentences for a man who committed murder and then tried to kill a second victim. Robert Colon, 29, was convicted in the shooting death of Roger Palermo in March of last year. Less than a month later he...
WHEC TV-10

Man hospitalized after shooting on Sullivan Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 37-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in the lower body on Sullivan Street. Rochester police responded after getting calls for a shooting and found the injured man on Joesph Avenue near Clifford Avenue. An investigation determined that the shooting happened one block south of that area, on Sullivan Street.
13 WHAM

House hit by gunfire on Texas St. in Rochester

Rochester, NY — Rochester Police are investigating a late-night shooting on the city's west side. Police showed up to the area of Texas Street around 10:30 and say they saw multiple cars fleeing the scene. Officers found a house that was struck by gunfire. Inside the home at the...
13 WHAM

Electrical workers injured during explosion downtown

Rochester, N.Y. — Two electrical workers were burned when a live transformer they were working to remove exploded Monday morning. Reports of an explosion came in around 9:40 a.m. at the Gannett Building, the former home of the Democrat & Chronicle, at the corner of Broad Street and Exchange Boulevard.
13 WHAM

City to send pink envelopes to drug buyers

Rochester, N.Y. — Bright pink envelopes will soon be mailed to people spotted buying drugs on North Clinton Avenue. "This is not a criminal arrest, so we don’t have to witness an exchange of drugs and money," said Linda Kingsley, corporation counsel for the city. "We just need to see some interactions between a drug dealer and someone driving in the area."
