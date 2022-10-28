Read full article on original website
Allure nightclub shut down after shooting, stabbing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans ordered the Allure Nightclub on Central Avenue to be shut down, citing two violent incidents happening there in October. In the closure order, Evans says a large fight between two groups of women inside the club led to a stabbing on October 14. He says security guards […]
WHEC TV-10
Two teens shot on Weld Street, one has died
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police said two teenagers were shot on Weld Street near Scio Street on Tuesday. One of the victims died at the scene. RPD officers responded at around 3:45 a.m. after getting calls for a shooting. They found the male in his late teens dead from an upper-body gunshot wound.
WUHF
Crime Stoppers: Police seeking persons of interest in retired officer's murder
On this week's Crime Stoppers segment, Rochester Police Department investigators Kirk Pero and Paul Dondorfer joined us to talk about the investigation of the murder of 50-year-old William Keith Booker, a retired member of the Rochester Police Department. Booker was shot and killed Sept. 26 in the area of Jefferson...
13 WHAM
Minor car crash leads to gun arrest Sunday night
Rochester, N.Y. — A minor car crash lead police to a weapons' arrest. Around 11:30 Sunday night police responded to the parking lot of Norton Village apartments for a suspicious vehicle. When officers arrived they found a minor crash, in which a car had backed into a parked, unoccupied...
iheart.com
Rochester Police Investigate Early Morning Homicide
Rochester police are investigating another city homicide. It happened around 3:45 this morning on Weld Street, near Scio. A male in his late teens was shot to death. Another male in his teens is being treated at the hospital but is expected to survive. No one has been arrested. There...
Parolee sentenced to 50-years-to-life in prison for murder, attempted murder
Colon was found guilty back on September 1, 2022.
Police investigating afternoon shooting in Rochester’s 19th ward
There, police found a man in his 20s suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body.
WHEC TV-10
RPD Internal Investigation: Investigator Involved in EMT Arrest at Strong Hospital Violated Regulations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Investigator seen on camera pushing an EMT up against the registration desk inside Strong Hospital and cuffing her while she had a patient on the stretcher, has been found to have violated at least one of the Rochester Police Department Rules and Regulations.
iheart.com
Man Wounded in Sullivan St. Shooting
Rochester police are investigating a shooting this morning that wounded a 37-year-old city man. It happened around 5:30 this morning on Sullivan Street. The man ran to the corner of Clifford and Joseph avenues to call for help. Police detained a person on Sullivan, but it's not clear if the...
NewsChannel 36
Corning Man Arrested For Allegedly Fleeing From Police
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - A Corning man was arrested after attempting to flee from police stemming from an alleged violation of an order of protection. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, 40 year old Thomas Whitehead allegedly violated an order of protection and then attempted to avoid police. Police also said that Whitehead allegedly failed to stop for police, acted in a reckless manner and resisted arrest when stopped.
13 WHAM
Man sentenced for murder and attempted murder
A man was sentenced Monday to 50 years to life. The combined sentences for a man who committed murder and then tried to kill a second victim. Robert Colon, 29, was convicted in the shooting death of Roger Palermo in March of last year. Less than a month later he...
13 WHAM
State Police arrest two men on gun charges after car chase in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — New York State Police arrested two men after a brief chase in Rochester on Sunday. Troopers say they attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Hollenbeck Street, when the driver attempted to flee. Troopers say they saw a loaded handgun being thrown from...
WHEC TV-10
Man hospitalized after shooting on Sullivan Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 37-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in the lower body on Sullivan Street. Rochester police responded after getting calls for a shooting and found the injured man on Joesph Avenue near Clifford Avenue. An investigation determined that the shooting happened one block south of that area, on Sullivan Street.
iheart.com
Shooting in the City Leaves a 15-Year-Old Girl in Serious Condition
Rochester police are investigating a shooting that wounded a 15-year-old girl. It happened around 7 last night on Genesee Street, near the Joseph C. Wilson Foundation Academy. Police say the girl's wounds are serious, but she is expected to survive. No one has been arrested.
13 WHAM
House hit by gunfire on Texas St. in Rochester
Rochester, NY — Rochester Police are investigating a late-night shooting on the city's west side. Police showed up to the area of Texas Street around 10:30 and say they saw multiple cars fleeing the scene. Officers found a house that was struck by gunfire. Inside the home at the...
13 WHAM
Electrical workers injured during explosion downtown
Rochester, N.Y. — Two electrical workers were burned when a live transformer they were working to remove exploded Monday morning. Reports of an explosion came in around 9:40 a.m. at the Gannett Building, the former home of the Democrat & Chronicle, at the corner of Broad Street and Exchange Boulevard.
13 WHAM
City to send pink envelopes to drug buyers
Rochester, N.Y. — Bright pink envelopes will soon be mailed to people spotted buying drugs on North Clinton Avenue. "This is not a criminal arrest, so we don’t have to witness an exchange of drugs and money," said Linda Kingsley, corporation counsel for the city. "We just need to see some interactions between a drug dealer and someone driving in the area."
13 WHAM
Rochester Police: Teenage girl shot on Genesee Street on Halloween night
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a 15-year-old girl was shot on the city's west side on the night of Halloween. Officers say they responded to the 200 block of Genesee Street for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, RPD learned that a 15-year-old girl arrived at...
UPDATE: Police seek help locating missing Greece boy
He was last seen in a black Reebok sweatshirt with white lettering, black pants, brown boots, and a black skull cap, officers said.
Deadly Parma crash victim identified
One person is dead after a single car crash on Route 104 in Parma.
