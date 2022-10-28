Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Ohio Valley Street Survivors Car Club holding annual toy drive
WHEELING, W.Va. — Its Nov. 1, so gift-giving season is here. The Ohio Valley Street Survivors Car Club is holding its 20th annual Christmas Toy Drive on Nov. 3. They are asking for new and unwrapped toys to be donated. Some of the items kids mentioned most wanted are:
Need for foster parents growing in the Ohio Valley
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — As the holiday season is quickly approaches, it can be a difficult time for foster children, so becoming a foster parent as the need increases could change a life. "We see dozens of referrals for children, teens, and sibling groups that we can't place because...
NEWS9 Special Assignment: After the Implosion, Weirton BOP
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Almost 4 years ago on the morning of March 9, 2019, the lives of many residents along Weir Avenue would change forever. "The heat of that and the impact, the whole house went 'woop,'” said Ted Troia, property owner, Weir Avenue. “It expanded and...
Halloween can be taxing for pets
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Halloween can be exciting for everyone with costumes, candy, decorations. But through all the fun, you have to be aware of your pets and their safety. We love our animals and forget sometimes that they aren't exactly real people. So, we have to take the steps to care for them, especially as the spookiest night of the year comes around.
'Christmas at the Highlands' raises money for career and technical education students
“It's never too early to start the holiday shopping. Especially when over 150 unique vendors are under one roof. It's Christmas at the Highlands.”. “We have a craft vendor fair,” Event Coordinator Kevin Carroll said. “We're doing the event to raise money for the Wayne Wilhelm Memorial scholarship fund for career and technical education kids at Wheeling Park. These kids are the ones who are not going to college but want to go into trade schools and we're trying to establish and find scholarships for those kids."
Monforton: 'The Catholic church is not leaving the Ohio Valley'
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The proposed merger of the Catholic Diocese of Steubenville with the Diocese of Columbus has brought a lot of questions among the faithful. That includes from clergy in the diocese. NEWS9’s conversation with Bishop Jeffrey Monforton did have some ground rules. We were to stick with...
DeWine talks jail, jobs in Harrison County visit
CADIZ, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine met with constituents in Cadiz, St. Clairsville and Woodsfield on Tuesday. During his stop at Timi's Cafe in Harrison County, the Republican gubernatorial nominee met with county commissioners and village officials from Cadiz. The governor also spent time speaking with voters about...
Teen awaits sentencing in Weirton double homicide
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — A juvenile pled guilty to double murder on Tuesday in Hancock County and is now awaiting sentencing. Connor Mark Crowe admitted to shooting and killing his mother and sister in the basement of their Weirton home as a 13-year-old in September, 2020. As part of...
Lyras challenging Johnson for 6th District seat
The U.S. representative for Ohio's 6th Congressional District has been occupied by one man since 2011. Incumbent Bill Johnson, a Republican from Marietta, has served in the role for five terms. This year, he's being challenged by Democrat Louis Lyras of Mahoning County. Johnson points to the country's recent inability...
Steubenville police investigating downtown shooting
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — According to Steubenville City Manager Jim Mavromatis, one individual was shot and treated for injuries during an incident near Sherman Avenue in Steubenville on Monday afternoon. It's being investigated by the Steubenville Police Department, which is working to identify the shooter. "I live right across...
Final phase of Lovers Lane project in planning stage
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville City Engineer Mike Dolak said the city is moving forward with the third phase of improvements to Lovers Lane. "We usually see about 10,000 cars a day on Lovers Lane from Sunset Boulevard to the roundabout,” Dolak said. That portion of road that sees...
Steubenville Council hears from water chief about 2023 outlook
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville City Council continues to look at proposals for its 2023 budget. Tuesday evening, Jim Jenkins, from the city's water department, presented his outlook. Projects discussed included the west end water system improvements, the Portland Avenue water line replacement and loop project. The conversation is set...
West Liberty University sends campus advisory about fentanyl pills
Ohio County, WV — West Liberty University campus police sent an email to campus this weekend warning about fentanyl pills that may look like percocet pills. Campus police say there was no incident on campus, they are just working to keep the community informed. In a statement, West Liberty...
Officials report strong early voting numbers in Brooke County
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Elections are right around the corner and officials in Brooke County say they have already seen a great turnout for voting. “Through today, we’ve already had more early voters than we’ve had in the entire previous election cycle,” Commissioner AJ Thomas said. “That’s great. It’s quick, it’s easy. You have several days to do it. They’re even open on Saturday this week. We encourage all of our people to come down and vote early if you’re concerned about getting out to your poling place on Election Day.”
Man pleads guilty in Wellsburg dog shooting incident
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The arraignment of a Wellsburg man was held Monday morning following the shooting death of a neighbor’s dog. Ronald Sebeck entered a guilty plea to a felony offense of cruelty to animals after he shot “Poppy,” a neighbor’s 10-pound king cavalier.
Rush is on near and far as Powerball soars past $1 billion mark
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Someone could be in for a real big treat on Halloween, as the Powerball drawing has surpassed the billion-dollar mark. Monday's drawing will mark the fifth-largest lottery prize in U.S history, and players already have their plans. In July, a $3 million Mega Millions multiplier...
Authorities monitoring social media sites for drug trafficking activity
WHEELING, W.Va. — Last month, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey sent letters to major social media platforms like Twitter, Tik Tok, Instagram, and so on about what they are doing as companies to regulate the drug trafficking tactics happening on the apps. It’s a huge problem in West Virginia, but what’s happening in our area?
Police find gun connected to Pittsburgh mass shooting
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have found the gun that was allegedly ditched by one of the persons of interest arrested for the Pittsburgh funeral shooting Friday, according to a statement from The City of Pittsburgh. Police say they discovered the firearm Oct. 30 around 8:45 a.m., after conducting...
Peaceful protest held outside courthouse where man pleads guilty to shooting dog
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Signs reading 'Justice for Poppy' were all over the Wellsburg Town Square on Monday morning, as peaceful protesters showed up on behalf of dog that was shot in Brooke County. "It's tragedy that we lost Poppy, and we just want justice for her," Poppy’s owner...
