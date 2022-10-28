ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consequence and Talib Kweli Beef Erupts Over Kanye West Controversy

Beef between Consequence and Talib Kweli has erupted on social media over the recent controversy surrounding Kanye West. On Wednesday (Oct. 26), smoke between veteran New York MCs Consequence and Talib Kweli popped off on Instagram as a direct result of all the drama that currently surrounds Kanye West. Consequence apparently took exception to Kweli's formal request for an interview with the Don't Quit Your Day Job rapper on Talib's People's Party Podcast after Cons has publicly supported Ye in recent weeks. In an Instagram caption accompanied by a screenshot of an email Talib's podcast team sent to Consequence requesting an interview, the Queens native accused Kweli of clout chasing.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s Kids Dress Up as Snoop Dogg, Eazy-E, Aaliyah and Sade for Halloween

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's children have outdone themselves for Halloween. KimYe's kids dressed up as Snoop Dogg, Eazy-E, Aaliyah and Sade for the spooky holiday. On Friday (Oct. 28), Kim Kardashian hopped on her Instagram account and posted a gallery of photos featuring her and Ye's children as some of music's influential superstars. The oldest child, North West, channeled the late R&B singer Aaliyah, who died in August of 2001. The 9-year-old donned the same ensemble Aaliyah wore in the 1996 Tommy Jeans campaign, right down to the baggy jeans, white socks and flip-flops.
Kanye West Storms Out of Son’s Soccer Game After Alleged Argument With Another Parent – Watch

Kanye West recently got into what appeared to be a heated argument with a parent at one of his son's soccer games and ended up storming off. On Monday (Oct. 31), TMZ shared footage of Ye in attendance at his son Saint's soccer game. The embattled rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian is also in attendance. In the nearly minute-long clip, Ye is seen having an animated conversation with a woman on the sideline as Kim looks on. The argument only lasts a few seconds before Ye walks off in his now-signature calf-high boots. According to the celebrity news site, after storming off, Kanye returned several minutes later to watch the rest of the game.
Drake and 21 Savage Collab Album Her Loss Delayed After Producer 40 Gets COVID During Mixing

Drake and 21 Savage's highly anticipated collab album, Her Loss, has been delayed. Tonight (Oct. 26), Drake announced via his Instagram Stories that his surprise joint album with 21 Savage has been delayed until next Fri., Nov. 4, instead of its initial date of this Fri., Oct. 28. Drake's longtime producer Noah "40" Shebib has coronavirus, which put a stop on the production.
Ashanti Breaks Silence on Irv Gotti, Says He Has ‘Lied About a Lot of Things’

UPDATE (Oct. 26):. Angie Martinez's Ashanti interview aired last night, which gave the singer the opportunity to speak her truth about the relationship she had with Irv Gotti. "I think Irv definitely has his side, his version," Ashanti said when asked to directly address Irv's claims that they had a sexual relationship. "You know, like, you may think that it's something and the other person knows that it's not. And you manifest this thing into something big and it's really not that. And when that person finally realizes that it's not that, it turns them into a completely different person."
Chingy Upset He’s on Viral 50 Worst Rappers of All-Time List

Chingy is tight about being named on a viral Twitter list of the 50 Worst Rappers of All-Time. On Wednesday (Oct. 26), VladTV aired a segment of a new interview with Chingy where the St. Louis, Mo. rapper is asked to address his name appearing on the viral list of top 50 worst MCs ever.
