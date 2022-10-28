Read full article on original website
Police: Bronx man killed in double stabbing, suspect in custody
The NYPD says a 38-year-old man was fatally stabbed inside of his Mott Haven apartment Halloween night.
Police ID man killed in Sheepshead Bay double shooting
A 25-year-old man and woman were shot in Brooklyn Monday night, according to police.
Police: 26-year-old man fatally shot in the head in Brooklyn
Police say they responded to a 911 call of a man who was shot at Crown Street and Rogers Avenue in Brooklyn early Tuesday morning.
News 12
Authorities identify suspected gunman wanted for shooting 2 Newark police officers
Law enforcement officials have identified the suspected gunman accused of shooting two Newark police officers Tuesday afternoon. The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Kendell Howard, of East Orange. He remains on the loose. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Monday near Van Velsor Place and Chancellor Avenue in the Weequahic...
Funeral held for 4 victims of Bronx house fire
A Bronx community is in mourning following a tragic house fire in Claremont that killed four people, including a 10-month-old baby.
Killer on loose after Wallkill man fatally stabbed
An ordinary evening in a Wallkill neighborhood last Sunday ended with a massive police presence and a killer on the loose.
Police: Man stabbed outside Woodbury strip mall following altercation with 3 suspects
A man was stabbed during an altercation with three other people outside a strip mall in Woodbury, police say.
Police: Man found fatally stabbed in Town of Wallkill, no arrests
News 12 is told that officers were in the area of Brookline Avenue in the Town of Wallkill for more than six hours on Sunday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fire in vacant Newburgh building
NEWBURGH – Fire broke out in a boarded up vacant building at 225 Third Street in the City of Newburgh at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The two-alarm fire required Newburgh personnel to be called back in addition to several Town of Newburgh fire companies. Firefighters brought in fans to clean...
Bronx nightclub dispute leads to stabbing, suspect at large
A 59-year-old man was stabbed at a Bronx nightclub early Monday during a dispute, authorities said.
‘Mischief Night’ Fatal Stabbing Forces Residents to Stay Indoors
Reports say police were combing a Hudson Valley neighborhood and residents were unable to leave their homes after a fatal stabbing on the night before Halloween. According to Rockland Video, a Hudson Valley resident has been stabbed to death. The scene unfolded on Sunday evening in a small, residential neighborhood in Orange County. An investigation into the incident appears to be ongoing, as police and investigators were on the scene into the early morning hours on Monday.
News 12
Arrangements set for 31-year-old Rockland County detective who died over weekend
Friends and family will bid farewell to a 31-year-old Rockland County detective who died over the weekend. The wake for Xavier Fernandez will be held Nov. 6 from 2 - 4 p.m. and Nov. 7 from 7 - 9 p.m. at T.J. McGowan Sons Funeral Home in Garnerville. His funeral...
Ulster County Man Allegedly Traps Woman and Kids In Apartment
A Saugerties woman has been given a full stay-away order after she was allegedly trapped inside her Saugerties apartment by a 37-year-old Olivebrige man. According to News 10, the alleged incident took place in the earlier morning hours of October 27th, when police say 37-year-old Lyle P. Cook showed up at the victim's apartment around 1 a.m. and started yelling and banging on the door.
News 12
Bronx residents gather to mourn victims lost in Quimby Avenue fire
A funeral was held for the four fatal victims of a fire that broke out on Quimby Ave last weekend, and residents gathered to pay their respects for the lives lost. News 12's Brittany Cadet spoke with those in attendance on the heartbreaking loss for the community.
Gun found near New Rochelle elementary school
A letter sent home to parents from the principal says the gun was found around 12:45 p.m. on a piece of property next to Webster Elementary's playground.
NYPD: Suspect wanted for grabbing woman's behind in Brooklyn building
The NYPD is searching for the suspect of a forcible touching incident that took place Sept. 25 near Farragut Road and East 35th Street in Brooklyn.
Witnesses: 2 police officers shot in Newark
A major police investigation is happening in Newark Tuesday afternoon. Few details about the incident have been released, but witnesses tell News 12 New Jersey that it is believed two officers were shot.
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Bridgeport double stabbing; suspect sought
One person has died following a double stabbing in Bridgeport's South End neighborhood.
Authorities: At least 8 cars stolen in Westchester County over the weekend
Police in Hastings, Tarrytown, Ardsley and Greenburgh are investigating individual incidents where cars were left unlocked or unattended and stolen.
News 12
Newburgh man arrested for loaded handgun at Westchester County Airport
TSA officers prevented a Newburgh man from carrying his loaded handgun onto a flight at Westchester County Airport Friday. The officer spotted the loaded 9 mm handgun on the checkpoint X-ray machine's monitor. Officers confiscated the gun, which had seven bullets inside, and detained the man. He's now facing a...
