Newburgh, NY

News 12

Authorities identify suspected gunman wanted for shooting 2 Newark police officers

Law enforcement officials have identified the suspected gunman accused of shooting two Newark police officers Tuesday afternoon. The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Kendell Howard, of East Orange. He remains on the loose. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Monday near Van Velsor Place and Chancellor Avenue in the Weequahic...
NEWARK, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fire in vacant Newburgh building

NEWBURGH – Fire broke out in a boarded up vacant building at 225 Third Street in the City of Newburgh at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The two-alarm fire required Newburgh personnel to be called back in addition to several Town of Newburgh fire companies. Firefighters brought in fans to clean...
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

‘Mischief Night’ Fatal Stabbing Forces Residents to Stay Indoors

Reports say police were combing a Hudson Valley neighborhood and residents were unable to leave their homes after a fatal stabbing on the night before Halloween. According to Rockland Video, a Hudson Valley resident has been stabbed to death. The scene unfolded on Sunday evening in a small, residential neighborhood in Orange County. An investigation into the incident appears to be ongoing, as police and investigators were on the scene into the early morning hours on Monday.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Ulster County Man Allegedly Traps Woman and Kids In Apartment

A Saugerties woman has been given a full stay-away order after she was allegedly trapped inside her Saugerties apartment by a 37-year-old Olivebrige man. According to News 10, the alleged incident took place in the earlier morning hours of October 27th, when police say 37-year-old Lyle P. Cook showed up at the victim's apartment around 1 a.m. and started yelling and banging on the door.
SAUGERTIES, NY
News 12

Newburgh man arrested for loaded handgun at Westchester County Airport

TSA officers prevented a Newburgh man from carrying his loaded handgun onto a flight at Westchester County Airport Friday. The officer spotted the loaded 9 mm handgun on the checkpoint X-ray machine's monitor. Officers confiscated the gun, which had seven bullets inside, and detained the man. He's now facing a...
NEWBURGH, NY

