Rockers’ Favorite Horror Movies + Where to Watch Them
Spooky season is among us, and there's no better way to get in the spirit than to curl up and watch a horror movie. Horror goes pretty hand-in-hand with metal, especially because a lot of musicians incorporate horror elements into their sound and aesthetic. Slipknot, Rob Zombie and Ice Nine...
Kirk Hammett Reveals What Surprising Non-Musical Impact Misfits Had on Him
Kirk Hammett's love of almost all things horror is well known, as the guitarist has amassed one of the most impressive horror movie collections that's even been used as previous museum exhibits. But one thing you may not have known is that the Metallica guitarist's immense collection might not have come to fruition had it not been for the Glenn Danzig-led band, Misfits.
Metallica’s James Hetfield Dressed as ‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson for Halloween
Eddie Munson was a popular Halloween costume this year, thanks to the popularity of Stranger Things' fourth season that was released over the summer. The character was such a hit that Metallica's James Hetfield even dressed up as him for Halloween. There've been many ties between Metallica and Stranger Things...
37 horror movies that will actually scare you
For filmmakers, horror is one of the toughest genres to get right.Mastering a scare is something that only the most gifted of directors can manage, and there are a lot of films out that that fall very short when trying to terrify their audience.Those that do deliver, though, succeed with aplomb: John Carpenter, George Romero and Get Out director Jordan Peele to name but a few.For those on the hunt for scares, it can be quite hard out there, but fret no more – we’ve compiled the scariest horror films on offer, ranging from German Expressionist films from the...
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
John 5’s Ties to Motley Crue Revealed
While the announcement of John 5's addition to Motley Crue's touring lineup may seem sudden, the guitarist's association with the group goes back some time now. In fact, he's long had ties to the iconic rock band. The news has been rumored for a while now, with Mick Mars announcing...
Time Out Global
The 15 scariest horror movies based on true stories
In these movies, truth is scarier than fiction... During a truly terrifying horror film, there’s a mantra many of us silently repeat in order to bring ourselves down from any potential dread-induced anxiety attacks: ‘It’s only a movie.’ What happens, though, when the movie is based on a true story? In those cases, we may try to convince ourselves that the filmmakers are playing fast and loose with the facts for cinematic effect, and that the actual truth of the story is less disturbing than what’s being put on screen. And yeah, that’s usually the deal… but not always.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s second hit horror movie in less than a week torments the Top 10 in 36 nations
In a turn of events that absolutely everybody saw coming from a mile away, Netflix’s viewership charts are being swarmed by horror movies, spooky TV shows, and serial killer stories – with the aptly-titled Hellhole the latest to get in on the action. Per FlixPatrol, the atmospheric Polish...
IGN
A Christmas Story Christmas - Official Trailer
From Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max comes the family comedy A Christmas Story Christmas, the long-awaited follow-up to annual holiday favorite, A Christmas Story. This time, Ralphie is all grown up and must deal with Christmas and all that comes with it…as a dad. Peter Billingsley returns to the role that has made kids of all ages anticipate Christmas morning like no other.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fanatics relish in grimy and trashy forgotten monster flick
The 1980s were the battleground for countless B-horror movies which revelled in their own trashiness and absurdity, and some forty years later a surprisingly inspirational one is getting reminisced upon by the genre’s hardcore. 1984 saw the release of C.H.U.D., a film forgotten by mainstream audiences that has now...
wegotthiscovered.com
Yoda’s reputation is restored as rare ‘Star Wars’ fact finally explains his speech
Yoda’s reputation took a hilarious hit this week after Yaddle, the female of his species first introduced in The Phantom Menace, finally got a speaking role in a piece of Star Wars media. Bryce Dallas Howard voices the Jedi Master in the new animated series, Tales of the Jedi, but how did this affect Yoda? Yaddle speaks like a normal person, making it clear that not all Yoda’s kind talk backwards, thereby calling into question everything we understood about the wise Grand Master.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans remain divided over one of the most bizarre body horror films in years
One of the beauties of art is the ability to spark an intense emotion in the eye of the beholder, with even the most bottom-of-the-barrel trash still able to stoke flames of thought. Sometimes though, all you can appreciate is the ideas behind a film you utterly reject. Kevin Smith’s...
Polygon
The Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals finally defeated god, and now they have a new one
There’s still one more bookend issue to go in the saga of AXE: Judgment Day, but it’s safe to say it’s Marvel’s best crossover event in years — maybe the best Big Two crossover in years. In AXE: Judgment Day #6, we saw how the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals kept the Progenitor Celestial from executing humanity. All that’s left is the fallout, to be contained in next week’s AXE: Judgment Day Omega.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans shower ironic appreciation on a sequel that may or may not be funny on purpose
One of horror’s staple franchises has almost as many films as days spent in the office by Liz Truss, with one of its most despised and ignored sequels being graced with light four decades on. The poster boy for slashers Friday the 13th has seen countless sequels, but its...
Iron Maiden’s Prop Plane Malfunctions During ‘Aces High’
The replica of the Spitfire fighter plane that Iron Maiden uses to "buzz" the crowd during the song "Aces High" in their live show, didn't fly right during last night's (Oct. 17) performance. The Spinal Tap-eqsue moment happened during the final song at the DCU Center in Worcester, Mass. When...
Metallica + ‘Stranger Things’ Drone Light Show Is the Ultimate Halloween Display
Metallica have had a great year after seeing their music used in Netflix's hit show Stranger Things. Now, as we dive into the spooky season, video of an incredible Halloween light show incorporating both the band and the streaming series has emerged. The 400-foot spectacle involves drones that fly overhead...
wegotthiscovered.com
Curious streamers exhume the dreadful final horror from a genre icon that was outlawed by a monarchy
As the director of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Poltergeist, Tobe Hooper gets an eternal pass from fans of the horror genre, and with good reason. Unfortunately, the last feature he helmed before his death in 2017 may have been the worst, not that you’d have known given the way Djinn was buried and sent out with no accompanying fanfare whatsoever.
ComicBook
Infamous Marvel Flop Coming to Peacock in November
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has ushered in an era of high-quality Marvel filmmaking over the last dozen years, with the majority of the films in the franchise enjoying both great reviews and box office success. That wasn't always the case. Marvel was hit-or-miss for a long time, with a variety of different studios trying their hand at adapting the comics, and to varying degrees of success. Over the years, one of the biggest Marvel misfires to ever hit theaters has gained a cult following.
Alicia Taylor Talks Cherry Bombs + How Corey Taylor Asked Her Out
At this year’s Louder Than Life festival, we caught up with Cherry Bombs performer Alicia Taylor to talk about her rock and metal dance troupe, how she discovered cabaret, the ideas she bounces off Corey and Griffin Taylor and more. A former NFL cheerleader, Taylor initially loved her job,...
Singer of The 1975 Calls Metallica His ‘Worst Band of All Time’
Not everyone is a fan of Metallica. Especially Matty Healy, the lead singer of the pop-rock act The 1975. He recently indicated they were his least favorite band of all time. Why did he say that? He was asked in an interview back in August about viral music, namely songs given a second life thanks to inclusion in Netflix's Stranger Things. Healy indicated that he likes Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill," but he isn't a fan of Metallica.
Noisecreep
