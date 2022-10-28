YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council’s finance committee was presented Monday with a new program to beautify some of the city-owned vacant lots. It centers around homeowners living adjacent to the lots and provides a way for them to eventually own them. Under the city’s new “Mow to Own Adjacent Lot Disposition Program,” if the city owns the land, the homeowner could work towards buying it.

