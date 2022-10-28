ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WYTV.com

Mercer Co. food pantry, Chevy dealer hosting food drive

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN)- Now through December 16th – the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County and Diehl Automotive are having a food drive. You can bring a bag filled with non-perishable, non-glass items to the Diehl Chevrolet of Hermitage on East State Street. The goal is to fill the...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Youngstown mom fed up with school bus tardiness

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A mom from Youngstown’s East Side has had enough with the busing program for the city schools, so she reached out to First News. Candace Connelly lives near the busy intersection of Jacobs Road and Oak Street Extension. She says buses are supposed to take her two daughters to and from school each day.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Developers share exciting plans for 20 Federal Place

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – During a Youngstown design review meeting on Tuesday, the developers of 20 Federal Place presented preliminary plans they have for the building, both inside and out. The goal is to bring new life to the building while preserving its historic nature. Stuart Coppedge and Brian...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Want property? Mow it to own it in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council’s finance committee was presented Monday with a new program to beautify some of the city-owned vacant lots. It centers around homeowners living adjacent to the lots and provides a way for them to eventually own them. Under the city’s new “Mow to Own Adjacent Lot Disposition Program,” if the city owns the land, the homeowner could work towards buying it.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown’s City Centre One has new tenant

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s City Centre One has a new tenant. The Mahoning County Land Bank has relocated to 100 E. Federal St. inside the complex. The move became necessary when preparations began for the renovation of 20 Federal Place, the Land Bank’s previous home. “One...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Mercy Health kicks off No Shave November event

(WKBN) – Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among Mahoning Valley men. Some men are putting away their razors for a month. On Tuesday, Mercy Health kicked off Man UP Mahoning Valley. It encourages men to grow a mustache or beard, which will generate discussions about prostate cancer and create awareness.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Trustees oppose petition for annexation of land

(WKBN) – Trustees from Howland and Vienna say they oppose a petition from two property owners to annex land currently located in their townships to the city of Niles. Howland Township Trustee Matthew Vansuch and Vienna Township Trustee Phil Pegg both vehemently oppose the proposed annexation of about 31 acres of land.
NILES, OH
WYTV.com

Tickets being sold for Empty Bowls YSU Charity event

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tickets for the Empty Bowls YSU Charity event are now on sale. This event raises money for the Rescue Mission to help fight hunger. It will be Saturday, December 3 at the McDonough Museum of Art. There will be three seating times: at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Historically Black Youngstown church celebrates 100 years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church on Youngstown’s East Side celebrated 100 years with a gala Sunday. The historically Black church has been in operation since 1922. The church has been celebrating this landmark all year, but this gala was one of their biggest events.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

East Palestine Elementary – Mrs. Bolton – Kindergarten

Watch local students and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy. Thank you to Mrs. Bolton, a kindergarten teacher at East Palestine Elementary, for having her class recite the Pledge of Allegiance!. Are you a...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WYTV.com

Give your feet some extra love at Cobbler’s Corner

Cobbler’s Corner in Columbiana is a family shoe business built on decades of dedication. The business is known for high-quality durable shoe lines such as Ariat and Timberland workwear, Carhartt and Redwing. But they don’t just sell shoes. Cobbler’s Corner specializes in services like shoe repair, professional fittings,...
COLUMBIANA, OH
WYTV.com

Valley players have Powerball dreams

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1 billion. Lottery outlets in the Valley were busy with players hoping to be the big winner. Patrick Hanson, of Boardman, has two young daughters and said if he wins, the first thing he would do is save for and invest in their future. But afterward, he’d use the money to do something fun with his wife.
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Find the perfect gift at Dineen’s Jewelry & Gifts

(WKBN) – If you are looking for the perfect gift, not just for the holidays, but for any day of the year, consider Dineen’s Jewelry & Gifts in Girard. Dineen’s offers beautiful jewelry and giftware for both men and women to fit any budget. The shop also focuses on Made In USA whenever possible and companies that socially give back to charitable organizations. And you can enjoy free gift wrapping with any purchase.
GIRARD, OH

