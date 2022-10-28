Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYTV.com
Child thrown from vehicle after chase ends in crash in Union Twp.
UNION TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A small child was thrown from a vehicle after a police chase through New Castle ended in an accident in Union Township. Just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Jeep with a Kentucky registration was pulled over on Lowery Street near Falls Street in New Castle.
WYTV.com
Mercer Co. food pantry, Chevy dealer hosting food drive
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN)- Now through December 16th – the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County and Diehl Automotive are having a food drive. You can bring a bag filled with non-perishable, non-glass items to the Diehl Chevrolet of Hermitage on East State Street. The goal is to fill the...
WYTV.com
Crews deal with multiple water main breaks in Lowellville, Struthers
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – For a while, things were so busy for Aqua Ohio that crews from a local excavating firm had to be called in to help find and then repair more than half a dozen water line breaks in Lowellville and Struthers. The first break was reported...
WYTV.com
Youngstown mom fed up with school bus tardiness
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A mom from Youngstown’s East Side has had enough with the busing program for the city schools, so she reached out to First News. Candace Connelly lives near the busy intersection of Jacobs Road and Oak Street Extension. She says buses are supposed to take her two daughters to and from school each day.
WYTV.com
Man makes local stop while biking across US to advocate for brain injuries
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A New Jersey man is riding his bike across America for the 14th time. He’s been doing it since 2017, spreading awareness for people who suffered brain injuries. On Tuesday, he made a stop in Lisbon. When William Galloway was 43 years old, he...
WYTV.com
Youngstown man facing robbery, other charges after incident at Liberty Walmart
LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is facing robbery and other charges following a reported shoplifting incident at the Walmart in Liberty. Police arrested Johnny Favors on Friday after a report that he stole items from the store and then pushed an officer as he ran out of the store.
WYTV.com
Developers share exciting plans for 20 Federal Place
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – During a Youngstown design review meeting on Tuesday, the developers of 20 Federal Place presented preliminary plans they have for the building, both inside and out. The goal is to bring new life to the building while preserving its historic nature. Stuart Coppedge and Brian...
WYTV.com
Want property? Mow it to own it in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council’s finance committee was presented Monday with a new program to beautify some of the city-owned vacant lots. It centers around homeowners living adjacent to the lots and provides a way for them to eventually own them. Under the city’s new “Mow to Own Adjacent Lot Disposition Program,” if the city owns the land, the homeowner could work towards buying it.
WYTV.com
21-year-old Girard man killed after being caught in middle of in Columbus shooting
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A 21-year-old Girard man was killed in a Columbus shooting early Sunday morning, and police say he was in the wrong place at the wrong time. According to Columbus police, Kevin Sobnosky died Sunday afternoon after the shooting. Columbus police say Sobnosky was from Girard.
WYTV.com
Youngstown’s City Centre One has new tenant
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s City Centre One has a new tenant. The Mahoning County Land Bank has relocated to 100 E. Federal St. inside the complex. The move became necessary when preparations began for the renovation of 20 Federal Place, the Land Bank’s previous home. “One...
WYTV.com
Mercy Health kicks off No Shave November event
(WKBN) – Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among Mahoning Valley men. Some men are putting away their razors for a month. On Tuesday, Mercy Health kicked off Man UP Mahoning Valley. It encourages men to grow a mustache or beard, which will generate discussions about prostate cancer and create awareness.
WYTV.com
Trustees oppose petition for annexation of land
(WKBN) – Trustees from Howland and Vienna say they oppose a petition from two property owners to annex land currently located in their townships to the city of Niles. Howland Township Trustee Matthew Vansuch and Vienna Township Trustee Phil Pegg both vehemently oppose the proposed annexation of about 31 acres of land.
WYTV.com
‘A friend to everyone:’ Girard parish mourns death of man killed in Columbus shooting
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The entire parish of St. Rose Catholic Church is mourning the loss of one of its parishioners who was killed after being caught in the crossfire of a shooting in Columbus. Kevin Sobnosky, 21, attended elementary school at St. Rose, and his family has been...
WYTV.com
Veterans Voices: WWII veteran shares story of lesser-known Navy branch
CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Only a handful of World War II veterans are living today, one of whom happens to live in Canfield. He enlisted in a branch of the Navy that many people don’t know about. Daryl Duffett turned 100 years old this past June. Many know...
WYTV.com
Tickets being sold for Empty Bowls YSU Charity event
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tickets for the Empty Bowls YSU Charity event are now on sale. This event raises money for the Rescue Mission to help fight hunger. It will be Saturday, December 3 at the McDonough Museum of Art. There will be three seating times: at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.
WYTV.com
Historically Black Youngstown church celebrates 100 years
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church on Youngstown’s East Side celebrated 100 years with a gala Sunday. The historically Black church has been in operation since 1922. The church has been celebrating this landmark all year, but this gala was one of their biggest events.
WYTV.com
East Palestine Elementary – Mrs. Bolton – Kindergarten
Watch local students and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy. Thank you to Mrs. Bolton, a kindergarten teacher at East Palestine Elementary, for having her class recite the Pledge of Allegiance!. Are you a...
WYTV.com
Give your feet some extra love at Cobbler’s Corner
Cobbler’s Corner in Columbiana is a family shoe business built on decades of dedication. The business is known for high-quality durable shoe lines such as Ariat and Timberland workwear, Carhartt and Redwing. But they don’t just sell shoes. Cobbler’s Corner specializes in services like shoe repair, professional fittings,...
WYTV.com
Valley players have Powerball dreams
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1 billion. Lottery outlets in the Valley were busy with players hoping to be the big winner. Patrick Hanson, of Boardman, has two young daughters and said if he wins, the first thing he would do is save for and invest in their future. But afterward, he’d use the money to do something fun with his wife.
WYTV.com
Find the perfect gift at Dineen’s Jewelry & Gifts
(WKBN) – If you are looking for the perfect gift, not just for the holidays, but for any day of the year, consider Dineen’s Jewelry & Gifts in Girard. Dineen’s offers beautiful jewelry and giftware for both men and women to fit any budget. The shop also focuses on Made In USA whenever possible and companies that socially give back to charitable organizations. And you can enjoy free gift wrapping with any purchase.
Comments / 0