Bruce Dickinson Calls Out Concertgoers for Smoking Weed at Iron Maiden Show
Iron Maiden clearly aren't cool with the ganja. A fan-captured video shows lead singer Bruce Dickinson lambasting concertgoers at an Iron Maiden show last month for smoking weed during the band's performance. It happened on Sept. 21 at Iron Maiden's "Legacy of the Beast" tour stop at Anaheim, California's Honda...
Metallica + ‘Stranger Things’ Drone Light Show Is the Ultimate Halloween Display
Metallica have had a great year after seeing their music used in Netflix's hit show Stranger Things. Now, as we dive into the spooky season, video of an incredible Halloween light show incorporating both the band and the streaming series has emerged. The 400-foot spectacle involves drones that fly overhead...
How Reddit Responded to Thread About Not Understanding What People Like About Metal
As fans of heavy music, we probably don't often think about the reasons why we love it so much — we just do. But if someone were to ask you what it is that you like about heavy metal, what would you say?. A few years ago, a thread...
A U.K. Kid Band Just Covered Ghost’s ‘Square Hammer,’ and It’s Awesome
It’s always nice to see a bunch of burgeoning musicians put their spin on a great rock or metal tune. Case in point: U.K. ensemble Beyond the Sons, whose new cover of Ghost’s “Square Hammer” is very, very impressive. Last Wednesday (Oct. 12), the adolescent quintet...
Graphic Designer Thinks Marvel Ripped Off Dutch Hardcore Band’s Artwork for New Disney TV Special
Has Disney been scanning through Dutch hardcore music recently? That's the question a graphic designer named Midi would like to know after recently noticing some striking similarities between a promotional poster for the new Disney+ special Werewolf by Night that closely mirrors the shirt print artwork he did for the Dutch hardcore act Born From Pain six years ago for their song "Lonewolf."
Heavy Metal Puppet Show Teaches Kids How to Rock Out
Bullicio Puppets, a death metal puppet act from Chile, encourages children to mosh and rock out with a lovable, headbanging puppet character named Jack Distortion that mimes classic heavy tracks from Metallica, Slipknot and many more metal bands. And the kids seem to love it. Video from the puppet's many...
Corey Taylor to Relaunch ‘Famous Monsters’ Magazine After Buying Brand Rights
Just in time for Halloween, Corey Taylor has his eyes on bringing back some monsters - Famous Monsters that is. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the Slipknot frontman divulged about buying the rights to the vintage fanzine, originally called Famous Monsters of Filmland, which published from 1958-1983. It...
Radio Station Issues Apology Statement for Playing Steel Panther
Steel Panther are one hell of a great time live, but some of their overtly sexual innuendos might not always fly over the heavily regulated airwaves. Yet somehow the sounds of the band's song "Glory Hole" found its way to the South African listening audience of LM Radio, leading the station to issue an apology.
The Sword Issue Statement Announcing Breakup
The Sword are no more! The Texas-based stoner rock and metal outfit have announced their split in a statement from singer and rhythm guitarist John D. Cronise. The band released six studio albums over the course of their career, with the most recent being 2018's Used Future. They also issued the Greetings From.... live album in 2017, and have taken part in multiple compilations, EPs and split releases. They enjoyed their greatest chart success when 2012's Apocryphon peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart.
M. Shadows Defends ‘Hail to the King’ – Some Fans Act Like It Was a Failure
Avenged Sevenfold's 2013 album Hail to the King proved to be quite polarizing for their fanbase, with some feeling like it didn't live up to the sound of its predecessors. M. Shadows acknowledges that some of their fans consider it a "failure," but presented an argument against that ideology. It's...
Baroness Plan to Release New Music in 2023
At this year’s edition of Louder Than Life, we caught up with Baroness frontman John Baizley and drummer Sebastian Thomson to talk about their tour with Lamb of God and Killswitch Engage, plans to release new music in 2023 and more. While supporting Lamb of God and Killswitch Engage...
Rivers Cuomo Reveals Which Metallica Riff Inspired Weezer’s ‘The Sweater Song’
Weezer famously offered a nod to Rivers Cuomo's metal upbringings with their 2021 album Van Weezer, but did you know that a Metallica song may have subconsciously served as an inspiration for one of their earliest hits? During an appearance on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast (seen below), Cuomo reveals a tie to Metallica with "Undone (The Sweater Song)" that he never realized until years after the track was released.
Serj Tankian Explains Why He’s Cooled on Idea of Large Scale Touring
Serj Tankian has a new EP to support, but you may not see the System of a Down vocalist and solo artist doing extensive touring for some time. During a chat with Metal Injection, the singer revealed that some recent health concerns combined with bit of disinterest have him cooling on the idea of large scale touring at the moment.
Slipknot Reveal Which New Song They Used Tool’s Bass On
Slipknot and Tool may often be battling it out for supremacy atop the metal world, but behind the scenes there's a friendship there that paid off when it came to Slipknot's new album. As bassist Alessandro "V-Man" Venturella revealed to Knotfest.com (as seen below), there's a piece of Tool that was used in putting together one of the songs for The End, So Far.
Ivan Moody Apologizes for ‘Impulsive’ Retirement Comments – ‘I Ain’t Going Anywhere’
Ivan Moody announcing that he plans to retire from heavy metal after one more album with Five Finger Death Punch was one of the most shocking things this community heard over the last few weeks, but he's apparently thought more about his words. In a new video, the frontman apologized for his "impulsive" retirement comments and assured fans that he isn't going anywhere.
King Diamond Details Horrific History Behind Castle Inspiration for New Music
King Diamond was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio show, giving fans an update on both of his bands - Mercyful Fate and King Diamond. It's been a big year for the musician, with even bigger things to come as both bands are working toward new music and King offers Jackie some insight on the progress of both acts.
Kid Absolutely SHREDS Metallica Classic on the Street, Band Approves
Nowadays, everyone is a shredder — even kids. And as commonplace as young guitarists playing well beyond their years is, it is so damn impressive every time, so much so that even Metallica gave a small sign of approval to this metal minion who nailed "Master of Puppets" while busking in Cardiff, Wales.
Ozzfest to Return as a Virtual Event for Metaverse Festival
Ozzfest has taken on several different forms over the years, but for its next incarnation, it's entering the Metaverse. Ozzy Osbourne has signed on to perform virtually for an "Ozzfest" portion of the second annual Metaverse Music Festival taking place next month. The virtual festival will take place the weekend...
