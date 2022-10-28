The Sword are no more! The Texas-based stoner rock and metal outfit have announced their split in a statement from singer and rhythm guitarist John D. Cronise. The band released six studio albums over the course of their career, with the most recent being 2018's Used Future. They also issued the Greetings From.... live album in 2017, and have taken part in multiple compilations, EPs and split releases. They enjoyed their greatest chart success when 2012's Apocryphon peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart.

12 DAYS AGO