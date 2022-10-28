Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KVOE
Emporia State soccer advances to second round of MIAA Tournament
The Emporia State soccer team advances to the second round of the MIAA post season tournament with a 2-0 win over Northeastern State Sunday. The Lady Hornets scored their first goal in the 33rd minute of play. Angela Palmer scored on a header off a corner kick. Mackenzie Dimarco scored...
KVOE
Core of Emporia’s All Veterans Tribute schedule begins this week
Emporia’s annual All Veterans Tribute Week activities begin this week. The activity list begins Tuesday with the Veterans Artist Gallery exhibit at the Emporia Arts Center, with the core of activities continuing through the Quilts of Gratitude presentation ceremony at the Fairgrounds Anderson Building on Nov. 13. In between, some highlights include:
KVOE
Two Kansas State players receive Big 12 Honors
Two K-State Wildcats received weekly honors from the Big 12 Monday. K-State quarterback Will Howard was named the Offensive Player of the Week, while punter/kicker Ty Zentner was named the Co-Special Teams Player of the Week. Howard tied K-State’s school record with four touchdown passes in its win over Oklahoma...
KVOE
Emporia State University Career Services Fair coming Wednesday
The Emporia State University Career Services will be having an education fair Wednesday. The event will take place from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. inside Webb Hall, located on the second floor of Memorial Union. This is the first of two fairs that ESU Career Services will be putting on...
KVOE
Emporia City Commission convening Wednesday
Development matters will headline the Emporia City Commission’s weekly action meeting Wednesday morning. Commissioners may approve the implementation of an additional one percent community improvement district for the Emporia Land Development LLC Pavillions II development. If approved the CID would see the entire development would become subject to a two percent sales tax.
KVOE
USD 252 Southern Lyon County begins 10th Honor Flight
The latest rapid-fire trip to Washington DC and back is underway for USD 252 Southern Lyon County. Honor Flight Number 10 got started with the traditional sendoff from Olpe before 2 am. Veterans, students, medical staff and district administrators will return late Tuesday evening. Superintendent Mike Argabright, whose father and...
KVOE
HAY BALE FIRE: Lyon County Crime Stoppers opens possibility of reward as investigation continues
As a hay bale fire south of Emporia continues to smolder, Lyon County Crime Stoppers has opened up a chance for a reward while Lyon County deputies investigate the case. The fire near Roads 130 and G hasn’t officially been called suspicious — Emporia Fire has said the cause is undetermined — but deputies are seeking information from the public and Crime Stoppers is encouraging residents to submit tips for a chance at a reward — if those tips lead to the arrests and convictions of those involved.
KVOE
Lyon County Election Office reporting solid turnout ahead of Election Day
Election Day is now a week away, and Lyon County Election Officer Tammy Vopat says things have gone smoothly. Election Day is officially Nov. 8. Advance voting has been underway since mid-October, and Vopat says turnout has been steady. Over 1,000 mail ballots have been requested, with better than 500 already returned. Over 1,300 residents have used the various in-person advance vote process, either at the Lyon County Courthouse or the Lyon County Fairgrounds Anderson Building.
KVOE
Fire near Emporia destroys at least 300 hay bales with fire danger increasing again by Tuesday
At least 300 hay bales have been destroyed by a fire near Emporia early Sunday. The blaze was reported in the 600 block of Road 130, about three miles south of Emporia, shortly after 4 am. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage says firefighters had to backburn grass on three sides of the hay bales to get the situation contained. The landowner is also in the process of moving at least 300 bales away from the affected bales, which may well smolder into the middle of the week.
KVOE
Sign ups now available for Salvation Army of Emporia Christmas assistance program
The enrollment period for the Emporia Salvation Army’s Christmas assistance program is now open. Sign-ups will be accepted now through Friday, Nov. 11. Salvation Army of Emporia Captain Mylie Hadden says sign-ups will be first come first serve. Applicants will need to provide the following documentation to qualify for...
KVOE
DROUGHT: Farmers, ranchers need to eye adjustments if dry winter affects area as expected
Ranchers dealing with drought have already sent some of the cattle to feedlots earlier than normal in many cases or they are considering that step. Other adjustments may be coming if we have a dry winter, as is now expected. Here’s Lyon County Extension ag agent Brian Rees:. Farmers...
Band skirts disaster after truck crashes, catches on fire in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local band is counting their blessings after a close call on Thursday night where a truck containing members of the band wrecked on I-70 and caught on fire. 27 News spoke with Jared Powers, the lead singer and guitarist of “Jay Hill Road” out of Junction City, about the crash that […]
KVOE
Fire danger, severe storms, heavy rainfall in forecast through upcoming weekend
Several kinds of weather are expected across the KVOE listening area through the rest of the week. Fire danger is increasing through Thursday as winds shift from northerly over the weekend to southerly and pick up speed the next several days. Outdoor burning is already strongly discouraged due to the drought, and it’s banned until further notice in Chase and Coffey counties.
KVOE
Emporia Senior Center Board of Directors emergency meeting delves into options available to overcome well noted financial strains facing the agency
With the financial foundation of the Emporia Senior Center less than stable, the Board of Directors convened an emergency meeting Monday evening to explore any and all options available to avoid dissolving the agency. Senior Center Director Ian Boyd has stated the financial issues stem from a number of factors...
KVOE
Donations sought for Emporia Main Street’s Soldier Care Package drive
Emporia Main Street’s Soldier Care Package drive is now underway. Director Casey Woods says soldiers overseas are looking for at least some of the comforts of home. Books, non-perishable food, flavor packets for drinking water, powdered drink mixes, disposable cameras, 100-percent cotton clothing and other items are all welcomed through the end of November. Residents can drop off items at the Main Street office, 727 Commercial.
Injuries reported after 2-car crash east of Topeka
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Injuries have been reported for a car crash just east of the Topeka city limits on Friday. Two vehicles were involved in a crash at 3:56 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the intersection of Highway 40 and Kansas 4 Highway, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. No road closures have been posted […]
KVOE
Audio – Monday – 10-31-22
Newsmaker: Salvation Army Capt. Mylie Hadden discusses the agency’s Christmas assistance program. Newsmaker 2: Members of Emporia High Theatre preview their upcoming production of “Beauty and the Beast.”
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
Halloween hit-and-run at trunk-or-treat reported by police
CARBONDALE (KSNT) – A local police department is asking for the public’s help after a possible hit-and-run near a trunk-or-treat event. Carbondale Police say a possible hit-and-run took place in Carbondale behind the Elm Community building on Monday night. The police are asking that anyone with security cameras of the alley send in their footage […]
KVOE
Vehicle fire near Allen under investigation
An investigation is underway after a vehicle fire in northern Lyon County on Sunday evening. Allen-Admire firefighters were paged to Roads 310 and L, or about four miles south of Allen, shortly before 5 pm. Early indications are a pickup truck caught fire and was getting into nearby grass when fire crews reached the scene. The truck was reported as fully engulfed in flames, but the fire was put out quickly.
Comments / 0