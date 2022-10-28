ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belgrade, MT

NBCMontana

Monica Tranel hosts press conference in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Monica Tranel is making a final campaign push ahead of Election Day. The Democratic candidate for Montana’s western congressional district held a press conference at NorthWestern Energy in Bozeman on Tuesday. Tranel spoke out against NorthWestern Energy’s recent rate increase. She also touched on inflation...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Gallatin Co. falls behind on absentee ballot returns

KALISPELL, MONT. — New numbers from Gallatin County show the county is behind on absentee ballot returns, although they make up the second biggest county in the state. According to Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder Eric Semerad, the county is just under 33% of ballots returned so far, compared to Missoula County at 43.8%, Yellowstone County at 45% and Flathead County at 39.2%.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
Alt 95.7

Montana’s Votes Are More Important Than You May Think

They always say "every vote counts" and sometimes it doesn't feel like it in some of the bigger elections that we have in our country. But here in Montana, your vote does count, and it carries more weight in our elections than maybe you know and there are some pretty big races in our state this year.
MONTANA STATE
discoveringmontana.com

McGinnis Meadows Cattle & Guest Ranch, Libby

McGinnis Meadows Cattle & Guest Ranch is located in Northwest Montana’s picturesque town of Libby. This authentic working cattle ranch is set in a wide-open meadow at elevations of more than 3,000 feet surrounded by forested mountain terrain. Originally homesteaded in the 1890s, the ranch today still contains certain...
LIBBY, MT
discoveringmontana.com

the 4 Best Options for Horseback Riding in Kalispell, Montana

Locals and visitors alike in Kalispell would be hard-pressed not to agree that experiencing the landscape on horseback is a must. Taking a day trip into the surrounding mountains can take you deep into the backcountry, which means you get to experience much more of the area’s fantastic terrain from the saddle than you might normally be likely to.
KALISPELL, MT
96.7 KISS FM

10 Great Tips If You’re Moving To Rural Montana

It takes a certain kind of person to live in the middle of nowhere, and the middle of nowhere describes most of Montana. Montana is a special place. The scenery, the weather, and the people make it an incredible place to live year-round, although not everyone agrees. Some people move here expecting things to be like they are in the city—especially when they move into rural areas. And that is just simply not the case.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Pioneer Baseball League announces 2023 schedule

BOZEMAN, Mont. — On Tuesday, the Pioneer Baseball League announced a 96-game schedule for each of its 10 teams in Montana, Idaho, Colorado and Utah. The season will begin on May 23, 2023. For a look at the 2023 schedules, click here. The following is a press release sent...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Students to participate in Montana Youth Vote this week

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Youth Vote election will take place at schools around the state this week. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade will participate in the election to gain practical experience in the democratic process. The following information was released by Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen and...
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Lawsuit alleges Montana wolf hunting policies violate state and federal laws

Conservation groups filed a lawsuit on Thursday alleging that Montana’s wolf hunting and trapping policies violate state and federal laws. WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote filed the suit in the First Judicial District Court in Lewis and Clark County. The lawsuit comes in the middle of Montana’s wolf hunting season, with wolf trapping set to start in a month.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways

The Clean Water Act turned 50 on Oct. 18. During the past five decades, it has proven itself as one of the most successful environmental laws on the books. It has cleaned up contaminated waterways, helped to assure that the drinking water coming out of your tap is safe for your kids, and protected the […] The post 50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Kids invited to trick-or-treat at Montana Capitol this Halloween

MISSOULA, Mont. — Kids and families can trick-or-treat at the Montana State Capitol in Helena this Halloween. The governor and first lady will hand out treats from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. this Monday on the south side of the Capitol building. The following was released by Gov. Greg...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana Millionaire tickets go on sale Tuesday

MISSOULA, Mont. — Get a jump on Montana's exclusive jackpot -- the very popular Montana Millionaire lottery starts selling tickets at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Last year, the limited, 280,000 tickets sold out in six days. The Montana Lottery will award two $1 million dollar grand prizes and more instant...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

West-central Montana hunting check stations report increase

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks check station teams are seeing an increase in deer and elk harvest numbers in west-central Montana. Officials report harvest totals are up from last year and above the five-year average. FWP released the following information:. After the first two weekends of...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Annual Griz, Cat food drive kicks off

MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana and Montana State University will face off in the 23rd annual Can the Griz, Can the Cats Food Drive starting Nov. 5. The goal is to see which school can donate the most food to local food banks. The drive runs until...
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Governor, first lady handing out Halloween candy Monday at state Capitol

Gov. Greg Gianforte and first lady Susan welcome Montana kids and families to trick-or-treat at the state Capitol on Halloween. They will hand out treats to trick-or-treaters from 4-6 p.m. on Monday on the south side of the State Capitol building. Montana State Auditor Troy Downing, Secretary of State Christi...
MONTANA STATE

