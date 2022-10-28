It takes a certain kind of person to live in the middle of nowhere, and the middle of nowhere describes most of Montana. Montana is a special place. The scenery, the weather, and the people make it an incredible place to live year-round, although not everyone agrees. Some people move here expecting things to be like they are in the city—especially when they move into rural areas. And that is just simply not the case.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO