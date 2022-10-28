Read full article on original website
Monica Tranel hosts press conference in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Monica Tranel is making a final campaign push ahead of Election Day. The Democratic candidate for Montana’s western congressional district held a press conference at NorthWestern Energy in Bozeman on Tuesday. Tranel spoke out against NorthWestern Energy’s recent rate increase. She also touched on inflation...
NBCMontana
Gallatin Co. falls behind on absentee ballot returns
KALISPELL, MONT. — New numbers from Gallatin County show the county is behind on absentee ballot returns, although they make up the second biggest county in the state. According to Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder Eric Semerad, the county is just under 33% of ballots returned so far, compared to Missoula County at 43.8%, Yellowstone County at 45% and Flathead County at 39.2%.
Montana’s Votes Are More Important Than You May Think
They always say "every vote counts" and sometimes it doesn't feel like it in some of the bigger elections that we have in our country. But here in Montana, your vote does count, and it carries more weight in our elections than maybe you know and there are some pretty big races in our state this year.
How Montana Was Heavily Promoted In The Early 1900s
It seems that all we hear these days is that more people are moving to Montana from other states, seeking cheaper housing and jobs. It's changing our demographics, and our economy and putting stress on our infrastructure. But did you know that people moving to Montana in droves is nothing...
discoveringmontana.com
McGinnis Meadows Cattle & Guest Ranch, Libby
McGinnis Meadows Cattle & Guest Ranch is located in Northwest Montana’s picturesque town of Libby. This authentic working cattle ranch is set in a wide-open meadow at elevations of more than 3,000 feet surrounded by forested mountain terrain. Originally homesteaded in the 1890s, the ranch today still contains certain...
NBCMontana
Absentee ballot turnout in Silver Bow Co. strongest of Montana's most populous counties
BUTTE, Mont. — With polls closing in one week, absentee ballots continue coming in to election offices across the state. According to the Secretary of State’s Office, as of Monday night, more than 209,000 ballots have already been returned. That’s 42% of all absentee ballots sent out statewide.
discoveringmontana.com
the 4 Best Options for Horseback Riding in Kalispell, Montana
Locals and visitors alike in Kalispell would be hard-pressed not to agree that experiencing the landscape on horseback is a must. Taking a day trip into the surrounding mountains can take you deep into the backcountry, which means you get to experience much more of the area’s fantastic terrain from the saddle than you might normally be likely to.
Reflections From a Tomboy Who Became a Montana Beauty Queen
Many Montanans will recognize the face of Becky Hillier, the talented TV broadcaster who anchored the nightly news on both KTVQ and KULR-8 TV stations in Billings. She also anchored a statewide morning show for a time as well. Did you know that she grew up as a tomboy in...
10 Great Tips If You’re Moving To Rural Montana
It takes a certain kind of person to live in the middle of nowhere, and the middle of nowhere describes most of Montana. Montana is a special place. The scenery, the weather, and the people make it an incredible place to live year-round, although not everyone agrees. Some people move here expecting things to be like they are in the city—especially when they move into rural areas. And that is just simply not the case.
NBCMontana
Pioneer Baseball League announces 2023 schedule
BOZEMAN, Mont. — On Tuesday, the Pioneer Baseball League announced a 96-game schedule for each of its 10 teams in Montana, Idaho, Colorado and Utah. The season will begin on May 23, 2023. For a look at the 2023 schedules, click here. The following is a press release sent...
NBCMontana
Students to participate in Montana Youth Vote this week
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Youth Vote election will take place at schools around the state this week. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade will participate in the election to gain practical experience in the democratic process. The following information was released by Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen and...
mtpr.org
Lawsuit alleges Montana wolf hunting policies violate state and federal laws
Conservation groups filed a lawsuit on Thursday alleging that Montana’s wolf hunting and trapping policies violate state and federal laws. WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote filed the suit in the First Judicial District Court in Lewis and Clark County. The lawsuit comes in the middle of Montana’s wolf hunting season, with wolf trapping set to start in a month.
50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways
The Clean Water Act turned 50 on Oct. 18. During the past five decades, it has proven itself as one of the most successful environmental laws on the books. It has cleaned up contaminated waterways, helped to assure that the drinking water coming out of your tap is safe for your kids, and protected the […] The post 50 years after the Clean Water Act, more must be done to protect Montana’s waterways appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Kids invited to trick-or-treat at Montana Capitol this Halloween
MISSOULA, Mont. — Kids and families can trick-or-treat at the Montana State Capitol in Helena this Halloween. The governor and first lady will hand out treats from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. this Monday on the south side of the Capitol building. The following was released by Gov. Greg...
NBCMontana
Montana Millionaire tickets go on sale Tuesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Get a jump on Montana's exclusive jackpot -- the very popular Montana Millionaire lottery starts selling tickets at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Last year, the limited, 280,000 tickets sold out in six days. The Montana Lottery will award two $1 million dollar grand prizes and more instant...
NBCMontana
West-central Montana hunting check stations report increase
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks check station teams are seeing an increase in deer and elk harvest numbers in west-central Montana. Officials report harvest totals are up from last year and above the five-year average. FWP released the following information:. After the first two weekends of...
Billings contractor pleads guilty to federal anti-trust violation
Nathan Nephi Zito pleaded guilty to one count of attempted monopolization in federal court, which violates the Sherman Act, the country's primary anti-trust law.
VIDEO: Huge Herd of Elk Cross Montana Road
VIDEO: Huge Herd of Elk Cross Montana Road Video Wildlife ...
NBCMontana
Annual Griz, Cat food drive kicks off
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana and Montana State University will face off in the 23rd annual Can the Griz, Can the Cats Food Drive starting Nov. 5. The goal is to see which school can donate the most food to local food banks. The drive runs until...
Fairfield Sun Times
Governor, first lady handing out Halloween candy Monday at state Capitol
Gov. Greg Gianforte and first lady Susan welcome Montana kids and families to trick-or-treat at the state Capitol on Halloween. They will hand out treats to trick-or-treaters from 4-6 p.m. on Monday on the south side of the State Capitol building. Montana State Auditor Troy Downing, Secretary of State Christi...
