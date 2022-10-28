ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Chris Johnson gets Hall of Fame endorsements from Titans franchise greats

By Shaun Calderon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xl6JV_0iqd1Aso00

Over the last year or so, Tennessee Titans great Chris Johnson has become more outgoing in voicing his desire to be an NFL Hall of Famer one day. Now, he’s a candidate for the class of 2023.

His campaign picked up a couple of notable endorsements over the Titans’ homecoming weekend. This event has been a staple over the past few years, and during it some of the franchise’s greats put their weight behind Johnson’s bid.

Hall of Famer and former Oilers quarterback Warren Moon and Titans’ Ring of Honor member, running back Eddie George, both shared a few thoughts on why Johnson deserves a spot in Canton, Ohio.

Johnson spent six incredible years in Tennessee, but he’s most remembered for his legendary 2009 campaign where he became the sixth running back in NFL history to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards.

This accomplishment ultimately earned him the legendary nickname “CJ2K”. However, on top of the 2,006 rushing yards, he also added 503 receiving yards in the same season.

The combination of the two led to him breaking Marshall Faulk’s yards from scrimmage record with an insane total of 2,509 yards that season. That impressive single-season record still stands today.

The East Carolina product wasn’t a one-hit wonder, either. Johnson topped 1,000 rushing yards in every season that he was a Titan, recording double-digit touchdowns in four of those campaigns.

Truth be told, the biggest shame of CJ2K’s career is the fact that he spent the majority of his prime playing on some irrelevant football teams. There’s no telling what types of numbers he would have put up if he played with on a better offense during his days in Nashville.

In total, the most electrifying playmaker in Titans history finished his career with 9,651 rushing yards, 2,255 receiving yards, and 64 total touchdowns over his entire 10-year career

Below is a list of his noteworthy records, moments, and accomplishments that Johnson possesses.

Take a look at them and then let us know in the comments or on our social media pages whether you think CJ2K deserves to be a Hall of Famer someday.

But if you ask us, CJ2K always has our vote.

Chris Johnson Records and accomplishments

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0osurF_0iqd1Aso00
Mandatory Credit: Don McPeak-USA TODAY Sports
  • Single-season record holder for most yards from scrimmage (2009, 2,509 yards)
  • Sixth player in NFL history to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards in a single-season (2009)
  • Most scrimmage yards in one month: 968 (November 2009)
  • Only player in NFL history with six touchdown runs of over 80 yards (80, 83, 85, 89, 91, 94).
  • Only player in NFL history with four touchdown runs of over 85 yards (85, 89, 91, 94).
  • Only player in NFL history to rush for three 80-yard touchdown runs in a single season on two separate occasions (2009, 2012).
  • First player in NFL history with at least 1,900 rushing yards and 400 receiving yards in the same season (2009)
  • First player in NFL history with at least 1,900 rushing yards and 50 receptions in the same season (2009)
  • Only player in NFL history with touchdowns of 50 yards, 60 yards, and 90 yards in the same game. (Week 2 vs. the Texans, 2009)
  • Second most consecutive games rushing for more than 100 yards (2009)
  • Six straight 1,000 yard seasons (2008-2013)
  • Four seasons with double digit touchdowns (2008, 2009, 2010, 2013)
  • Offensive player of the year (2009)
  • First-Team All-Pro (2009)
  • NFL Rushing champion (2009)
  • Three-time Pro Bowler (2008-2010)
  • Set the NFL Combine record for fastest 40-yard dash from 2008-2017 with a time of 4.24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bradley Chubb trade grades: Who won the deal between the Broncos and Dolphins?

In a wild NFL trade deadline, the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos just executed a blockbuster. Denver is sending star pass rusher Bradley Chubb — the arguable best player on pro football’s best defense — to the Dolphins for, mainly, a 2023 first-round pick. It’s Miami’s latest big move at potential contention in the AFC as they try to chase down the Bills and Chiefs. Meanwhile, the Broncos are trying to salvage some assets to ideally support Russell Wilson after their trade for him gutted much of their operations.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers must make a change at running back

Through eight games, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has 363 rushing yards. This ranks him 28th in the NFL. Do you know who ranks 27th? New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Worse than that, Harris has soundly been outplayed this season by fellow Steelers running back Jaylen Warren. Warren,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated look at Bears' 2023 draft picks after Chase Claypool trade

The Chicago Bears are trading for Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, giving quarterback Justin Fields a playmaker on offense. The Bears sent a 2023 second-round pick to the Steelers for Claypool, as general manager Ryan Poles is investing draft capital in Fields. Numerous reports have indicated that second-round pick is Chicago’s, not the one they acquired from the Baltimore Ravens for linebacker Roquan Smith.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN updates college football power rankings after Week 9

It wasn’t the wildest college football Saturday of the year, but there were certainly some teams that asserted themselves, while others languished a bit. Ohio State struggled for three-quarters (or more) against Penn State. TCU and West Virginia were in a match. UCF upset Cincinnati. Wake Forest lost to Louisville, Syracuse lost to Notre Dame and South Carolina lost to Mizzou. Meanwhile, Michigan dominated, but didn’t completely blow out MSU. Georgia did blow out Florida, and Tennessee eviscerated Kentucky. Oregon handled business against Cal, and USC hung on for dear life against Arizona.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Allen: Bills pulled off 'gross' win vs. Packers on prime time

While every win counts the same, the Buffalo Bills escaped Sunday night with a 27-17 win vs. the Green Bay Packers that was much closer than it should have been. Following a great first half that saw the Bills take a 24-7 lead into halftime, Josh Allen’s superb play came to a halt. The QB threw two interceptions which reminded many of 2018 Allen vs. the current MVP caliber play we’ve become accustomed to seeing week in and week out.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College Football Playoff Rankings: Where is Penn State ranked?

The beginning of November means we are now entering the final stretch of the regular season in college football, and the chase for division and conference championships are heating up. And, of course, the race for the College Football Playoff is shaping up for a wild finish. While Penn State may not be a player in this year’s playoff hunt after suffering its second loss last weekend, the rankings still matter in the final month as the Nittany Lions are looking to make a run into a New Years Six bowl game. On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff rankings were...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

166K+
Followers
222K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy