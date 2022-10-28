Read full article on original website
fourfourtwo.com
Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Gary Neville ahead of Manchester United vs West Ham
Cristiano Ronaldo greeted Louis Saha and Jamie Redknapp at Old Trafford but ignored his former team-mate after recent criticism. Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to deliberately ignore Gary Neville ahead of Manchester United's Premier League game at home to West Ham on Sunday after recently receiving criticism from his former team-mate. Neville...
Former Liverpool Manager Confident Liverpool Will Still Make Premier League Top Four
Liverpool's Premier League struggles are well-documented. With only 16 points from 12 Premier League games and 20 points dropped it would be easy to write them off. A former Liverpool manager though is confident they will still make the Top Four.
BBC
Manchester United's Tony Whelan: The man helping nurture the club's future stars
You almost certainly won't have heard of 69-year-old Mancunian Tony Whelan, but many of the Premier League stars he has helped develop need no introduction. As Manchester United's academy programme advisor, where his work was recently recognised by the Football Black List initiative, Whelan has nurtured the early careers of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Danny Wellbeck and Paul Pogba as well as hundreds of other young prospects, since first arriving at Carrington in 2005.
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United: Player Ratings - Joe Gomez Poor, Andy Robertson Standout, James Milner No Words
Here are your LFCTR Liverpool player ratings for last night's shocking loss at home to Leeds United.
Lewis Hamilton says it was 'awkward' being BOOED 'all day' by fans at Mexican Grand Prix amid mounting tensions over Red Bull cost cap breach... but home favourite Sergio Perez shakes finger in disgust at treatment of Mercedes star
Lewis Hamilton said it was 'awkward' to be booed by the Mexican Grand Prix crowd after he finished runner-up to Max Verstappen. Verstappen claimed his 14th win of the season to move ahead of Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel and stand on his own as the Formula One driver with the most victories in a single campaign.
BBC
Lewis Hamilton reacts to Fernando Alonso comments about value of his seven titles
Lewis Hamilton has reacted to his old rival Fernando Alonso questioning the value of some of his championships. The Spaniard said in an interview with the Netherlands' Telegraaf this week that a championship has "less value when you've only had to fight with your team-mate". Hamilton then posted a picture...
ESPN
Max Verstappen boycotts Sky Sports after Ted Kravitz comments about 2021 title win
Max Verstappen is refusing to talk to British F1 broadcaster Sky Sports at the Mexican Grand Prix following comments made by pundit Ted Kravitz. The reigning double world champion is unhappy at comments Kravitz made in his "Ted's Notebook" show after the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, when he referred to Lewis Hamilton being "robbed" of the 2021 title.
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight
Chelsea are already through to the Champions League last 16 and guaranteed top spot in Group E, but have one more hurdle to overcome.They host Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday night - the club who Thomas Tuchel lost to in his final match as manager before being replaced by Graham Potter.The Blues’ new boss had not suffered defeat since appointment up until the weekend, when Chelsea were thrashed by his former club Brighton, so bouncing back in quick order will be a priority even if the result will not affect them in any real way.Dinamo need a win to have...
Report: Manchester City Offered Attacking Star To Real Madrid
In the summer Manchester City offered Raheem Sterling to Real Madrid before he joined Chelsea.
BBC
Man Utd: 'Marcus Rashford's form means he starts for England' - Jermaine Jenas analysis
In the past few weeks, I had already gone from thinking that Marcus Rashford shouldn't be at the World Cup to believing he should be on the plane to Qatar. But, based on his performance in Manchester United's win over West Ham, Rashford is more than just a player who 100% has to be in the Three Lions squad.
ESPN
Suarez bids Nacional goodbye amid MLS links
Luis Suarez thanked Nacional and their fans after scoring twice in a final game for his boyhood club who beat fellow Montevideo side Liverpool 4-1 to lift the Uruguayan Championship on Sunday. Suarez, 35, returned home to join Nacional on a free transfer in July after success in Europe with...
CBS Sports
Tottenham mark a year of Antonio Conte as a team going backwards from where they were in the spring
A year ago, on the accession of Antonio Conte to the Tottenham throne, if you had told Spurs supporters that 365 days later they would be bound for the knockout stages of the Champions League having topped their group, you would have found precious few complaints. And yet, now, you would do well to quibble with anyone inclined to grumble, even after tonight's events.
'I Think He Deserves to Be Number One' Former Chelsea Goalkeeper Weighs In On Whether Edouard Mendy Or Kepa Arrizabalaga Should Start
Former Blues goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has talked about Chelsea's goalkeeper situation.
BBC
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking to MOTD: "In this team it is a big attitude and winning spirit. You see that, the start of the season not that good but improving a lot. We have to keep that process going. "The fans also like it. You see developing...
Pep Guardiola Thinks Kyle Walker And Kalvin Phillips Will Be Ready For World Cup
In his press conference for the Sevilla game Pep Guardiola gave an update on the fitness of the two World Cup hopefuls.
Report: Real Madrid Express Interest In Manchester City Prospect
With the recent news of Eder Militao, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo's dual nationality, Real Madrid have an opportunity to fill the squad with three more non-EU members during the winter transfer window.
BBC
Rangers: Boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst says they can compete with Ajax 'on the day'
Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 1 November Time: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers should not compare themselves with Ajax - but can compete with the Dutch team "on the day", says manager Giovanni van...
Anthony Martial Returns To Manchester United Training
Anthony Martial has now returned to Manchester United training following some time out with injury.
SB Nation
Fulham 0-0 Everton: Three Takeaways | Blues Batten Down the Hatches
The early signs during the match at Craven Cottage were Everton may have brought some of the attacking verve they displayed last weekend with them on their travels, as they got in Fulham’s faces from the opening whistle. The high press was in evidence and caused a couple of turnovers in possession, which the Blues didn’t really take advantage of. However, we have seen the team play like this before away from Goodison Park under Frank Lampard, even going back to last season, when their away form was truly diabolical. The early storm and enthusiasm drops off after ten, fifteen minutes, territory is ceded and the team can struggle to get out of its own half. On Saturday, this was a gradual process throughout the first 45 minutes but was completed after the restart, the visitors once again being devoid of ideas as to how to progress the ball into the Fulham half.
