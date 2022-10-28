Read full article on original website
Dewberry Elementary Ceremonially Groundbreaking; Parker to Open Elementary #10
FORNEY, Texas — Forney ISD invites our Forney Family to join us for the ceremonial groundbreaking of Mary Lou Dewberry Elementary on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m. on Falcon Way. Ms. Dewberry and family will be in attendance for the event. Dewberry Elementary is the 10th elementary school...
WFAA
Duncanville boys basketball team stripped of state title, girls team banned from playoffs this season
DUNCANVILLE, Texas — The top-ranked Duncanville boys basketball team had its 2022 state championship stripped, and the girls team was banned from this season's playoffs, in a ruling by the University Interscholastic League on Monday. The UIL's state executive committee also suspended both the boys coach, David Peavy, and...
Meet Annie, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 31, 2022) Meet Annie! This sweet one-year-old girl is looking for a person and a doggie-sibling to play with! She is good on a leash, knows “sit”, and she is housebroken and crate-trained!. Annie loves to fetch, but she won’t always bring the ball completely...
‘Deep in the Heart’ with Empower7
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 26, 2022) Did you know…? More than 20% of youth leaving foster care are incarcerated by age 21. Over 1,200 teens in foster care in Texas “age out” of the system every year when they turn 18. And nearly 20% of teens becomes homeless the moment they exit the foster care system.
This Oak Cliff eatery serves classic Cajun dishes that will leave you stuffed
If you want the taste of Louisiana in North Texas, there is one spot making waves and great seafood in the heart of Oak Cliff.
Registration underway for Providence Academy Rockwall’s inaugural clay shoot, Denim & Diamonds event
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 26, 2022) Providence Academy will host its inaugural Clay Shooting Competition and Denim & Diamonds fundraising event Friday, Nov. 11 at Texas Gun Ranch, 15950 TX-205 in Terrell. Onsite registration opens at 1 p.m. Nov. 11 along with the silent auction, followed by the 100 clay shoot...
Portillo’s restaurant coming to Denton
Chicago cuisine staple Portillo’s is planning an expansion into North Texas with many brand new eateries, including one in Denton. The CEO of the growing chain — known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and cake shakes — recently told the Dallas Morning News that the company is planning to open about 20 new locations in North Texas over the next five years. The first Texas location will open this winter in Grandscape in The Colony.
Kukka by Sally Kilgore: Painted Stones
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 27, 2022) On a sunny morning recently, I wound my way up the road to my grandson’s school. Something I greatly relish about living where we do, is we are just right over the next bump to the country. While suburbia encroaches, and I know some resent it terribly, I am grateful to live close to the country. A particular route, the “back way” to the grocery store, takes me up and down small hills, around curves, with everyday miracles of fields and wildflowers, a pond, and a small barn with the Texas flag painted on the side. Driving that route, fast breaths of hurry here, hurry there, give way to moments that slow a bit. I might mosey and pull to the right for that impatient guy, in the truck behind me, to pass.
Brookdale at Summer Ridge prepares to celebrate resident’s 105th birthday
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 26, 2022) Born October 28, 1917, Joyce Alene Preskitt Ruminer will be celebrated this Friday at Brookdale at Summer Ridge, the retirement and assisted living community where she resides. Senator Bob Hall is preparing a proclamation in her honor, and there will be birthday cake, balloons, and plenty of fanfare for this milestone celebration.
What Happens to Beautiful Southfork Ranch from “Dallas” Now That It’s been Sold?
It's one of the most iconic homes in Texas. Southfork Ranch outside of Dallas, TX, was the setting for the hugely popular '80s television series "Dallas." But now folks are worried that the ranch could be in trouble after it's come into new ownership. I've never seen a single episode...
fox4news.com
Rockwall woman celebrates her 105th birthday
ROCKWALL, Texas - It was big birthday bash Friday for Rockwall resident Joyce Ruminer as she celebrated her 105th birthday. She has two daughters, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and one great-great-great-grandchild, with another on the way. She was married to her husband, Ralph, for 62 years before he...
Memorial Bench Dedication for Rockwall Women’s League founding member Patsy Hendrickson
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 25, 2022) The Rockwall Women’s League and the City of Rockwall welcome the community to join them in honoring RWL founding member Patsy Hendrickson with a memorial bench dedication at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 in front of Rockwall City Hall, 385 S. Goliad Street. Parking...
dallasexpress.com
Local City Welcomes First Skatepark
Over the weekend, Dallas became a little more rad as it welcomed a new skatepark into the metroplex. “By the time we get finished today,” said the opening speaker at the ribbon cutting, “the cool factor in Garland will have increased exponentially”. As the first skatepark in Garland,...
Highlights from Rockwall ISD Board of Trustees Oct. 18 meeting
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 24, 2022) The following is a Rockwall ISD press release summarizing the (10/18/2022) RISD Board of Trustees Meeting. NOTE: Board meeting summaries highlight different agenda items. Board meeting videos are available for viewing within 24-hours of the meeting at www.rockwallisd.com. Recognitions. The Board of Trustees recognized outstanding...
Rockwall County gains two new U.S. citizens
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 26, 2022) Gianni Fontanot, and his wife, Carlet Zarraga-Fontanot of Rockwall, originally from Mexico and Venezuela, recently became U.S. citizens. Gianni visited the U.S. 30 years ago on a work-related assignment. After learning more about the country, the heroes, the struggles, and the seeking of justice for all, he dreamed of becoming a U.S. citizen.
dallasexpress.com
Judge Jenkins Sent $450,000 to Alleged Shell Company
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins sent over $450,000 in signed checks to a now-defunct shell company, potentially breaking Texas law and providing grounds for disbarment. Ongoing lawsuits related to the estate of deceased celebrity lawyer Brian “Strong Arm” Loncar have revealed that Jenkins, an associate of Loncar’s, sent hundreds of thousands of dollars in attorney referral fees to a shell company allegedly used to hide money from Loncar’s wife.
North Texas stores celebrate interest in $1 billion Powerball jackpot
Lottery retailers in North Texas are seeing more interest in Powerball with Monday’s jackpot estimated at $1 billion a few hours before the drawing.
Kudzu and that other creeping threat
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 27, 2022) Horror films are not my genre, though, in my youth, I relished the Friday night “Chiller” feature on TV. Old movies like “Dracula,” “Frankenstein,” and “The Wolf Man” were part of my coming-of-age repertoire. One night many...
How's the early voting turnout across Dallas-Fort Worth for the November 2022 midterms?
DALLAS — Early voting in the November midterms has already kicked off across the country -- and voter data in North Texas shows that tens of thousands of residents across the Dallas-Fort Worth region have already cast their vote since the polls opened on Monday, October 24. Through the...
Family-owned Edmond's Burgers and More serving burgers, wraps and sandwiches in Plano
Edmond's Burgers & More held its soft opening Oct. 31 in Plano. (Courtesy Edmond's Burgers & More) Edmond’s Burgers & More opened Oct. 31 at 2919 W. 15th St., Plano. The family-owned restaurant serves burgers as well as a variety of wraps, sandwiches, wings, salads and more. 972-612-2121. Facebook: Edmond’s Burgers & More.
