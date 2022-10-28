ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall, TX

‘Deep in the Heart’ with Empower7

ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 26, 2022) Did you know…? More than 20% of youth leaving foster care are incarcerated by age 21. Over 1,200 teens in foster care in Texas “age out” of the system every year when they turn 18. And nearly 20% of teens becomes homeless the moment they exit the foster care system.
Portillo’s restaurant coming to Denton

Chicago cuisine staple Portillo’s is planning an expansion into North Texas with many brand new eateries, including one in Denton. The CEO of the growing chain — known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and cake shakes — recently told the Dallas Morning News that the company is planning to open about 20 new locations in North Texas over the next five years. The first Texas location will open this winter in Grandscape in The Colony.
Kukka by Sally Kilgore: Painted Stones

ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 27, 2022) On a sunny morning recently, I wound my way up the road to my grandson’s school. Something I greatly relish about living where we do, is we are just right over the next bump to the country. While suburbia encroaches, and I know some resent it terribly, I am grateful to live close to the country. A particular route, the “back way” to the grocery store, takes me up and down small hills, around curves, with everyday miracles of fields and wildflowers, a pond, and a small barn with the Texas flag painted on the side. Driving that route, fast breaths of hurry here, hurry there, give way to moments that slow a bit. I might mosey and pull to the right for that impatient guy, in the truck behind me, to pass.
Rockwall woman celebrates her 105th birthday

ROCKWALL, Texas - It was big birthday bash Friday for Rockwall resident Joyce Ruminer as she celebrated her 105th birthday. She has two daughters, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and one great-great-great-grandchild, with another on the way. She was married to her husband, Ralph, for 62 years before he...
Local City Welcomes First Skatepark

Over the weekend, Dallas became a little more rad as it welcomed a new skatepark into the metroplex. “By the time we get finished today,” said the opening speaker at the ribbon cutting, “the cool factor in Garland will have increased exponentially”. As the first skatepark in Garland,...
Highlights from Rockwall ISD Board of Trustees Oct. 18 meeting

ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 24, 2022) The following is a Rockwall ISD press release summarizing the (10/18/2022) RISD Board of Trustees Meeting. NOTE: Board meeting summaries highlight different agenda items. Board meeting videos are available for viewing within 24-hours of the meeting at www.rockwallisd.com. Recognitions. The Board of Trustees recognized outstanding...
Rockwall County gains two new U.S. citizens

ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 26, 2022) Gianni Fontanot, and his wife, Carlet Zarraga-Fontanot of Rockwall, originally from Mexico and Venezuela, recently became U.S. citizens. Gianni visited the U.S. 30 years ago on a work-related assignment. After learning more about the country, the heroes, the struggles, and the seeking of justice for all, he dreamed of becoming a U.S. citizen.
Judge Jenkins Sent $450,000 to Alleged Shell Company

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins sent over $450,000 in signed checks to a now-defunct shell company, potentially breaking Texas law and providing grounds for disbarment. Ongoing lawsuits related to the estate of deceased celebrity lawyer Brian “Strong Arm” Loncar have revealed that Jenkins, an associate of Loncar’s, sent hundreds of thousands of dollars in attorney referral fees to a shell company allegedly used to hide money from Loncar’s wife.
Kudzu and that other creeping threat

ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 27, 2022) Horror films are not my genre, though, in my youth, I relished the Friday night “Chiller” feature on TV. Old movies like “Dracula,” “Frankenstein,” and “The Wolf Man” were part of my coming-of-age repertoire. One night many...
