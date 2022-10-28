Read full article on original website
Douglas County Commission to consider $3 million contract for road improvements south of Lawrence
Douglas County leaders will soon decide whether to move ahead on a $3 million project for safety and drainage improvements on a county road south of Lawrence. At Wednesday’s meeting, county commissioners will consider whether to award a contract for improvements on North 1000 Road, or County Route 458, between East 1500 and East 1600 roads, just south of Lawrence and east of Wells Overlook Park. County staff is recommending that the contract be awarded to Oskaloosa-based Kings Construction Company, which offered the lowest bid at $3,035,036.15. Kings Construction was one of four companies to submit a bid; the other bids ranged from about $3.15 million to nearly $3.7 million.
Douglas County Commission to meet at Judicial and Law Enforcement Center following water damage at courthouse
Water damage sustained last week at the Douglas County Courthouse has forced this week’s Douglas County Commission meeting to another location. This week, the County Commission meeting will take place next door at the Judicial and Law Enforcement Center, 111 E. 11th St. The first part of the meeting, a work session at 4 p.m., will take place in the Division 4 courtroom. The 5:30 p.m. business meeting will move to the Division 2 courtroom. Both the work session and business meeting will be available to members of the public via Zoom and in person.
Longtime Academy Cars dealership sells, changes name; a more detailed look at where Panasonic will build its $4B battery plant
“Loveee-ly Lawrence, Kansas” is undergoing a scenery change in used car dealers. After approximately 40 years in business, Lawrence’s Academy Cars — the one with the tag line “in lovee-ly Lawrence, Kansas” — has sold to a family-owned dealership group with operations in Iowa and Nebraska.
Some residents get texts directing them to wrong polling place; voter groups say they were a 3rd-party vendor error
Some Douglas County voters may have recently received a text message directing them to the incorrect polling place, and Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab is warning voters to be cautious of following their instructions. The text messages appear to come from an organization called Voting Futures Trust, but others...
Letter to the editor: Re-examine priorities
We do need a change in priorities. We do love art. However, it’s quite disturbing to think how far the $340000 that was spent on the art at the new police station would have gone in hiring temporary part-time city staff to oversee the winter shelter that is currently understaffed.
Letter to the editor: A caring fire department
As my husband and I woke up on Saturday morning, our dog Ollie began barking excitedly out our back windows. I looked out and a doe appeared to be stuck in the mud up to her chest in our big pond. I went out to do our morning barn chores and when I returned to the house, the doe had not moved. We knew we could not rescue her by ourselves, so I called the Wakarusa Fire Department and spoke with Chief Mike Baxter. Within an hour, four firemen showed up to help. A specialist in water rescue with a waterproof suit was able to save the day while two of the other firemen kept him tethered with a long rope.
Ground search of Native American site in Kansas delayed
A plan to search for unmarked graves at a former Native American boarding school in Kansas is on hold amid a disagreement between a Shawnee Tribe and state and city officials overseeing the site. The Kansas Historical Society announced last year that the Kansas Geological Survey at the University of...
Lawrence High School to host talent show to benefit school’s food pantry
Lawrence High School will host its student talent show on Thursday. The talent show will take place at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of LHS, 1901 Louisiana St. Entry to the talent show is free, but nonperishable food items and cash donations will be accepted for the benefit of the LHS food pantry.
Woman accused of killing baby at Eudora day care will get a new preliminary hearing but won’t be released from house arrest
A woman accused of killing a baby at the Eudora day care where she worked will get a new preliminary hearing but will not be released from house arrest pending that fresh determination of probable cause, a Douglas County judge decided Tuesday. The woman, Carrody Buchhorn, 47, is accused of...
Ex-Chiefs assistant Reid sentenced to three years in prison
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison for driving drunk, speeding and hitting two parked cars last year, leaving a 5-year-old girl with a serious brain injury. Reid pleaded guilty in September to driving...
Lawrence police blotter for Oct. 31, 2022
Listed below is the majority of Lawrence police activity over the weekend. Each afternoon the Lawrence Police Department releases a list of officer activity up to 6 a.m. on the date listed and extending back to 6 a.m. on the previous day. Each listing includes a date, time and general address followed by a short description of the call’s nature. Lawrence police incident numbers are also included, as is a marking showing whether a police report was filed in connection with the incident.
Lawrence homeowner describes ‘wall of flames’ after fire displaces family, leaves two cats dead
A fire Sunday morning in Lawrence displaced a family and killed two of their pets. The house’s owners, Lisa and Alan Potter, told the Journal-World Monday morning that the family, which includes two kids, had lived at the home at 2456 Ohio St. for about eight years. They said...
Día de los Muertos event to honor COVID-19 victims, other deceased loved ones
A community Día de los Muertos event on Wednesday will pay tribute to deceased loved ones and include a special installation for those who died of COVID-19. The community group Somos Lawrence is organizing the event in collaboration with The Percolator Artist Collective. As part of the event, altars honoring people’s deceased loved ones will be displayed throughout the Common Ground garden at John Taylor Park, 200 N. Seventh St., with a larger central installation to honor all who have died in the context of the pandemic, according to a news release.
Kansas mom gets 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Kansas native who led an all-female Islamic State battalion when she lived in Syria has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum possible sentence, after her own children denounced her in court and detailed the horrific circumstances and abuse she heaped on them.
1 dead, 7 wounded after Halloween party shooting in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person was killed and seven others were wounded after gunfire erupted at a crowded Halloween party in Kansas City, Kansas. The shooting happened Monday night at a home, the Kansas City Star reported. Between 70 and 100 people were at the party, including high school-aged teenagers.
Oscar Johnson
Oscar Ray Johnson, 96, Tonganoxie, KS. A visitation will be 10am-12pm Wednesday November 2, 2022 at Quisenberry Funeral Home. Graveside service 12:30pm at Mt. Sidney Cemetery, Linwood, KS.
Roberta Hofer
Memorial services for Roberta Senner Hofer, 74, Lawrence, will be November 5 at 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Church, 1330 Kasold Drive, Lawrence KS. She died October 5, 2022 at her home. rumsey-yost.com.
Former Wisonsin O-lineman Logan Brown commits to Kansas
It may have been the bye week for the Kansas football program, but that didn’t stop Lance Leipold’s Jayhawks from picking up a big victory. This one came on the recruiting trail. Just before 6 p.m. on Sunday evening, former five-star offensive lineman Logan Brown hit social media...
Darlene Bright
Arrangements for Darlene Bright, 88, Lawrence, are pending and will be announced by Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. Darlene passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at LMH Health. See full obituary at rumsey-yost.com.
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self says KU’s 3-point attempts should be up this season; here’s why & what that might look like
Last week, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self mentioned the possibility of using senior walk-on Michael Jankovich in the rotation this season to bolster KU’s 3-point shooting. It makes sense given the fact that Jankovich’s best skill is and always has been his ability to shoot the ball from the...
