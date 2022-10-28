ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

FOX54 News

How to navigate Affordable Care Act enrollment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The vast majority of Americans will find multiple options for health insurance coverage for 2023 on HealthCare.gov after open enrollment began Tuesday under the Affordable Care Act. People searching for plans on the government marketplace should consider their budget, health, doctors and a variety of other...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Cullman Regional announces Hartselle emergency department

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Cullman Regional Medical Center announced Tuesday that it will be opening a freestanding emergency department in Hartselle. According to a press release from Cullman Regional, it will be the first freestanding emergency department in North Alabama. The new emergency department will be at Hartselle Health Park which was opened in 2021.
HARTSELLE, AL
doppleronline.ca

New telemedicine walk-in clinic in Huntsville

Huntsville’s Hometown IDA now offers a telemedicine walk-in clinic which is particularly helpful for those who do not have a family doctor in the community. Patients are able to access a licensed Canadian physician via video consultation covered by OHIP. Patients are able to get their prescriptions renewed, and get referrals as well as requisitions for exams such as X-rays and blood work.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Meet the Valley's Top Teacher, Mrs. Katherine Graves

KILLEN, Ala. — A teacher's goal is to often get students ready for the next level of education. One Killen teacher's passion is to also get them ready for the real world; the adult world!. Meet this week's Valley's Top Teacher, Family & Consumer Sciences Teacher, Mrs. Katherine Graves.
KILLEN, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Arts Huntsville and The Orion Amphitheater announce Christkindlmarket Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE – Arts Huntsville and The Orion Amphitheater plan to get festive this December at Christkindlmarket Huntsville, a free community event. Combining German and European tradition with local flair, the new Christkindlmarket Huntsville will feature a unique holiday shopping experience with over 60 juried artists featured alongside a blend of holiday food, drink and music at The Orion Amphitheater on Dec. 9, 10 and 11.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
rocketcitynow.com

Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to one family

Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to the family of murder victim Lisa Ann Millican. Amendment 3 on the ballot this year has a story that dates back long before 2022. The story starts forty years ago in Dekalb County's Little River Canyon at Lynn Overlook, with a girl by the name of Lisa Ann Millican and ends with her family, who we began speaking with back in 2018.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Huntsville school board seeks expulsion for elementary student

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City School Board members are working to make policy changes when it comes to disciplinary options. On Wednesday the school board held a special meeting covering recent developments in the district. One of the topics of discussion included the accidental shooting at McDonnell Elementary on Tuesday.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

PBR Lockhart Smokehouse sets Huntsville grand opening

PBR Lockhart Smokehouse is ready to open in Huntsville. The community is invited to a 10 a.m. Thursday ribbon cutting at the restaurant located at 455 The Bridge Street, Suite 120, in Bridge Street Town Centre. The official grand opening follows at 11 a.m. According to a news release: "PBR...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

National Drug Take Back Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — On Saturday, October 29, 2022, DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of prescription drugs. National Drug Take Back Day provides an EASY, FREE, and ANONYMOUS opportunity to dispose of medications stored in the home that are susceptible to misuse and theft.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

HEMSI: Employee caught in machine at Kohler Co. in Huntsville

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says it and Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded Friday to a report of an employee being caught in a machine in Kohler Co. About noon, HEMIS Spokesman Don Webster said the female employee had been removed from the machine. The condition of the employee is not known.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

