4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun TimeZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The 'Largest Starbucks in Alabama' is Set for the Future Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriot in Downtown HuntsvilleZack LoveHuntsville, AL
How to navigate Affordable Care Act enrollment
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The vast majority of Americans will find multiple options for health insurance coverage for 2023 on HealthCare.gov after open enrollment began Tuesday under the Affordable Care Act. People searching for plans on the government marketplace should consider their budget, health, doctors and a variety of other...
WAFF
‘Catching up with unmet demand’: City Planner responds to concerns of growth in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over 5,000 people per year are moving to the city dubbed the best place to live in 2022. Huntsville is experiencing explosive growth with the building projects to match. Some residents are starting to wonder if the city has hit its limit. Dennis Madsen, the manager...
WAFF
Cullman Regional announces Hartselle emergency department
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Cullman Regional Medical Center announced Tuesday that it will be opening a freestanding emergency department in Hartselle. According to a press release from Cullman Regional, it will be the first freestanding emergency department in North Alabama. The new emergency department will be at Hartselle Health Park which was opened in 2021.
Kids to Love receive big donation on the first day of National Adoption Month
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Kids to Love Foundation has received a generous gift from Matt Curtis Real Estate that will directly impact Kids to Love’s ability to help children placed in foster care. Matt Curtis Real Estate is investing $100,000 in Kids to Love’s Child Placing Agency, specifically...
doppleronline.ca
New telemedicine walk-in clinic in Huntsville
Huntsville’s Hometown IDA now offers a telemedicine walk-in clinic which is particularly helpful for those who do not have a family doctor in the community. Patients are able to access a licensed Canadian physician via video consultation covered by OHIP. Patients are able to get their prescriptions renewed, and get referrals as well as requisitions for exams such as X-rays and blood work.
Meet the Valley's Top Teacher, Mrs. Katherine Graves
KILLEN, Ala. — A teacher's goal is to often get students ready for the next level of education. One Killen teacher's passion is to also get them ready for the real world; the adult world!. Meet this week's Valley's Top Teacher, Family & Consumer Sciences Teacher, Mrs. Katherine Graves.
Residents wary of off-campus UAH student apartments’ impact on historic neighborhood
Residents of a historic neighborhood are up in arms about a proposed student apartment complex that would be located just off the University of Alabama-Huntsville campus and near their homes. Residents of McThornmor Acres, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in February, are concerned about the...
Huntsville renters face eviction as emergency rental assistance funds dry up
Madison County residents are losing their homes while waiting for COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance checks to come in the mail.
themadisonrecord.com
Arts Huntsville and The Orion Amphitheater announce Christkindlmarket Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE – Arts Huntsville and The Orion Amphitheater plan to get festive this December at Christkindlmarket Huntsville, a free community event. Combining German and European tradition with local flair, the new Christkindlmarket Huntsville will feature a unique holiday shopping experience with over 60 juried artists featured alongside a blend of holiday food, drink and music at The Orion Amphitheater on Dec. 9, 10 and 11.
Huntsville's annual 'STEAMfest' aims to inspire the next generation of scientists
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The world of science is huge and for many kids it's all about finding what intrigues them. The Alabama Science Festival hosted their third annual 'STEAMfest' in Huntsville, sparking curiosity in the next generation. Kathryn McCown and Joe Iacuzzo are the founders and directors of the...
Madison County holds drug prescription take-back event
Partnership for a Drug-Free Community teamed up with the Madison County Sheriff's Office on Saturday to host three medication take-back events.
POLL: Is it too early to put up a Christmas tree?
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Is it too early to put up a Christmas tree?
rocketcitynow.com
Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to one family
Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to the family of murder victim Lisa Ann Millican. Amendment 3 on the ballot this year has a story that dates back long before 2022. The story starts forty years ago in Dekalb County's Little River Canyon at Lynn Overlook, with a girl by the name of Lisa Ann Millican and ends with her family, who we began speaking with back in 2018.
Huntsville City BOE member calls for discipline policy change after gun incident at elementary school
Following an incident with a gun at McDonnell Elementary School, the Huntsville City School Board of Education discussed making significant changes to its disciplinary policy.
WAFF
Huntsville school board seeks expulsion for elementary student
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City School Board members are working to make policy changes when it comes to disciplinary options. On Wednesday the school board held a special meeting covering recent developments in the district. One of the topics of discussion included the accidental shooting at McDonnell Elementary on Tuesday.
Meridianville traffic light at Steger to go into service soon
The newly installed traffic signal at the intersection of Steger Road and Highway 231-431 will officially go into service on Monday, November 7 between 10 and 11 a.m.
WAAY-TV
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse sets Huntsville grand opening
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse is ready to open in Huntsville. The community is invited to a 10 a.m. Thursday ribbon cutting at the restaurant located at 455 The Bridge Street, Suite 120, in Bridge Street Town Centre. The official grand opening follows at 11 a.m. According to a news release: "PBR...
National Drug Take Back Day
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — On Saturday, October 29, 2022, DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of prescription drugs. National Drug Take Back Day provides an EASY, FREE, and ANONYMOUS opportunity to dispose of medications stored in the home that are susceptible to misuse and theft.
WAAY-TV
HEMSI: Employee caught in machine at Kohler Co. in Huntsville
Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says it and Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded Friday to a report of an employee being caught in a machine in Kohler Co. About noon, HEMIS Spokesman Don Webster said the female employee had been removed from the machine. The condition of the employee is not known.
Huntsville High School evacuated because of bomb threat, school cleared
Huntsville High School said students and staff have been evacuated after a bomb threat.
FOX54 News
