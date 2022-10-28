Read full article on original website
Chubb runs for 2 TDs, Browns blast Burrow, Bengals 32-13
CLEVELAND (AP) — For the first time this season, the Cleveland Browns put it all together and played like a complete team — offense, defense special teams. “It was one of those days where we imposed our will,” quarterback Jacoby Brissett said. Nick Chubb r ushed for...
5-time Super Bowl winning exec John McVay dies at age 91
John McVay, the executive who helped launch the San Francisco 49ers dynasty and grandfather of Rams coach Sean McVay, has died. He was 91. The 49ers announced Tuesday that McVay had died. They did not give a cause of death. McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers starting in 1979...
