ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

The Boise Farmers Market is moving indoors for the winter

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Farmers Market (BFM), announces the opening of their BFM Indoor Winter Market on Saturday, November 5th. BFM will move inside and transform into the BFM Indoor Winter Market, beginning Saturday, November 5th, at 610 8th Street, in the old Foothills School Building. The BFM...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

New study says Boise 4th best place to raise a family in U.S.

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A new study from StorageCafe ranked the 100 largest cities in the country and identified which ones were the best to raise kids. Boise was ranked 4th. 29 metrics, including public school ratings, safety, home prices, cost of groceries, share of families with children, cultural and outdoor recreation opportunities and more, were used for the study.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Lowman Ponds closed for fishing due to invasive weeds

LOWMAN, Idaho (CBS2) — In an effort to address chronic issues with invasive aquatic weed, both ponds at the Lowman Ponds access site will be drawn down and will remain drained throughout the winter. "The issue with aquatic weeds at Lowman Ponds is something we have wrestled with for...
LOWMAN, ID
Post Register

Idaho Secretary of States office working to find source of "Don't Vote" signs

Kelcie Moseley-Morris of Idaho Capital Sun is reporting the Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote.” The sign also displays a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Mountain Home announces interim Police Chief

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (CBS2) — Mountain Home Police Department announced its interim police chief, Jonathan Thompson. Thompson previously served as the patrol lieutenant for the department. This decision comes after Mayor Rich Sykes “unappointed” prior Chief of Police, Scott Conner which received unanimous consent of the city council....
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
Post Register

Boise police arrest bank robbery suspect on multiple charges

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — At 2:15 p.m. on Monday, Boise Police responded to a report of a robbery at a bank on the 7700 block of W. Fairview Ave. The suspect, 37-year-old Evaristo Alvear, demanded money and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers received a description of the suspect and quickly began to canvas the area.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Suspect arrested in Caldwell apartment fire

CALDWELL, IDAHO (CBS2) — The Caldwell Fire Department responded to a three-story apartment fire today just after noon right off Chicago and Kimball street. Four Caldwell police officers were on the scene as residents were still inside the building, together with the Caldwell Fire dept. they were able to evacuate the entire building to completion.
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Three hurt after shooting in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Three people were hurt after a shooting in Caldwell. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Caldwell Police responded to a home in the 3000 block of S. Illinois Avenue where a very large Halloween party was taking place. According to police, two of the attendees...
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

NOTEBOOK: Boise State and BYU rivalry set to end on Saturday

Nineteen years and two days ago this Tuesday marked the beginning of the Boise State, BYU series. The Broncos rolled over a subpar BYU team, dismantling the Cougars by more than five touchdowns en route to winning the WAC for the second-straight season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy