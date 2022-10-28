Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Post Register
The Boise Farmers Market is moving indoors for the winter
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Farmers Market (BFM), announces the opening of their BFM Indoor Winter Market on Saturday, November 5th. BFM will move inside and transform into the BFM Indoor Winter Market, beginning Saturday, November 5th, at 610 8th Street, in the old Foothills School Building. The BFM...
Post Register
New study says Boise 4th best place to raise a family in U.S.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A new study from StorageCafe ranked the 100 largest cities in the country and identified which ones were the best to raise kids. Boise was ranked 4th. 29 metrics, including public school ratings, safety, home prices, cost of groceries, share of families with children, cultural and outdoor recreation opportunities and more, were used for the study.
Post Register
Lowman Ponds closed for fishing due to invasive weeds
LOWMAN, Idaho (CBS2) — In an effort to address chronic issues with invasive aquatic weed, both ponds at the Lowman Ponds access site will be drawn down and will remain drained throughout the winter. "The issue with aquatic weeds at Lowman Ponds is something we have wrestled with for...
Post Register
Idaho Secretary of States office working to find source of "Don't Vote" signs
Kelcie Moseley-Morris of Idaho Capital Sun is reporting the Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote.” The sign also displays a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor.
Post Register
Mountain Home announces interim Police Chief
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (CBS2) — Mountain Home Police Department announced its interim police chief, Jonathan Thompson. Thompson previously served as the patrol lieutenant for the department. This decision comes after Mayor Rich Sykes “unappointed” prior Chief of Police, Scott Conner which received unanimous consent of the city council....
Post Register
Boise police arrest bank robbery suspect on multiple charges
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — At 2:15 p.m. on Monday, Boise Police responded to a report of a robbery at a bank on the 7700 block of W. Fairview Ave. The suspect, 37-year-old Evaristo Alvear, demanded money and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers received a description of the suspect and quickly began to canvas the area.
Post Register
Suspect arrested in Caldwell apartment fire
CALDWELL, IDAHO (CBS2) — The Caldwell Fire Department responded to a three-story apartment fire today just after noon right off Chicago and Kimball street. Four Caldwell police officers were on the scene as residents were still inside the building, together with the Caldwell Fire dept. they were able to evacuate the entire building to completion.
Post Register
Three hurt after shooting in Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Three people were hurt after a shooting in Caldwell. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Caldwell Police responded to a home in the 3000 block of S. Illinois Avenue where a very large Halloween party was taking place. According to police, two of the attendees...
Post Register
Eagle High School Thundering Mustang Marching Band wins big in D3 competition
BOISE, ID (CBS2) — We're introduced you to their Director T.J. Eriksen, and now - the Eagle High School Thundering Mustang Band is competing on the blue at Boise State for district competition - and winning some big awards!. Big smiles and even bigger awards for the Eagle High...
Post Register
NOTEBOOK: Boise State and BYU rivalry set to end on Saturday
Nineteen years and two days ago this Tuesday marked the beginning of the Boise State, BYU series. The Broncos rolled over a subpar BYU team, dismantling the Cougars by more than five touchdowns en route to winning the WAC for the second-straight season.
Comments / 0