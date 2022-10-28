ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Pellissippi State helping writers develop their craft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pellissippi State Community College is inviting people to join the 8th Annual Young Creative Writer’s Workshop to develop their craft. The college is hosting the workshop on the Strawberry Plains campus on Saturday, November 5, hoping to help people put their thoughts into words.  “I think this is a rare opportunity for […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

OPA, Greek Fest 2022 is back

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – One of Knoxville’s longest standing cultural festivals is back. Greek Fest will be holding their 43rd year at St. George Orthodox Church on Friday, November 4 through Sunday, November 6. Tickets are online now. Parking will be located all throughout Kingston at several locations....
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Ghost framed for murder haunts the Drummond Bridge

The story behind the Drummond Bridge in Anderson County stems back to the Coal Creek War in the 1890s. A time when the local miners fought against convict leasing. Ghost framed for murder haunts the Drummond Bridge. The story behind the Drummond Bridge in Anderson County stems back to the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Central High capturing memories with one click

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Say cheese. Central High School offers a wide variety of programs that fit all types of interests. One that young high school kids know very well, is taking pictures. The photography program at CHS allows students to capture memories such as events, nature, and even...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wccbcharlotte.com

Security Guard Joins The Tennessee Dance Team For A Dance

KNOXVILLE, TENN. (WBIR) — On top of a big win for the Vols against Kentucky, the Tennessee Dance Team was able to score a big win with the crowd at Neyland Stadium this Saturday by putting on a dynamic and memorable performance featuring an unlikely guest. The crowd lost...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville man creates Halloween, spooky scene for community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Highvue Drive in Knoxville, there’s a home that comes to life every year for the spooky season. James Miller has been creating a Halloween site in front of his home on and off for the last several years. It all began when he thought about recreating a childhood memory to bring more scares to others.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

The benevolent spirit who roams Maryville College

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some say spirits are all around us. The souls of people who have since gone to the other side make their presence felt in many ways. In Blount County, one dearly departed woman’s ghost is a shining spotlight on an unbelievable legacy connected to the Maryville College campus.
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Trick-or-treating in Knoxville

WATE's Kristen Gallant is out on the town sharing what you need to know before heading out to go trick or treating. WATE's Kristen Gallant is out on the town sharing what you need to know before heading out to go trick or treating. Ijams Nature Center celebrates reopening of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Fly By Night Bringing the 70s to South Knoxville

It was over three years ago when we first met Ryan Shanley and Jocelyn Morin, then soon-to-be owners of Tern Club on the 100 block of Gay Street. The club opened only months before the pandemic that threw bars and restaurants into a time of tremendous upheaval. The couple has not only managed to survive and thrive with that venture, but has added a new business to their mix, with plans to open Fly by Night at 906 Sevier Avenue. I sat with the couple to learn more about their last three years at Tern Club and what we might expect from Fly by Night.
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Morgan County inmates inducted into honor society at Roane State

WARTBURG – Eight inmates at the Morgan County Correctional Complex (MCCX) have been inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) at Roane State Community College (RSCC). The inmates, who are currently enrolled in an associate’s program at RSCC, were honored during a special ceremony at the facility on Tuesday. They are the first inmates from Tennessee to be inducted into the honor society.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WATE

Tennessee woman identified as 'Lady of the Dunes'

After nearly five decades, an unidentified homicide victim, dubbed the “Lady of the Dunes,” in Massachusetts has been identified. Tennessee woman identified as ‘Lady of the Dunes’. After nearly five decades, an unidentified homicide victim, dubbed the “Lady of the Dunes,” in Massachusetts has been identified....
TENNESSEE STATE
knoxvilledailysun.com

Community Empowerment Director Lomax stepping down for new job

KNOXVILLE -- After nearly 3 years serving as the City of Knoxville’s Community Empowerment Director, Charles F. Lomax Jr. is stepping down to become the President and CEO of the Knoxville Area Urban League. “This is a tremendous opportunity for Charles to continue to use his skill set to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Scenic Helicopter Tours soars to new heights

PIGEON FORGE, TN. (WATE) – Soaring above the hustle and bustle of Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, Scenic Helicopter Tours provides a unique experience in the Great Smoky Mountains. The Great Smoky Mountains are a sight to behold attracting millions of visitors annually from around the world. From hiking to...
PIGEON FORGE, TN

