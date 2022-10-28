Read full article on original website
Pellissippi State helping writers develop their craft
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pellissippi State Community College is inviting people to join the 8th Annual Young Creative Writer’s Workshop to develop their craft. The college is hosting the workshop on the Strawberry Plains campus on Saturday, November 5, hoping to help people put their thoughts into words. “I think this is a rare opportunity for […]
WATE
OPA, Greek Fest 2022 is back
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – One of Knoxville’s longest standing cultural festivals is back. Greek Fest will be holding their 43rd year at St. George Orthodox Church on Friday, November 4 through Sunday, November 6. Tickets are online now. Parking will be located all throughout Kingston at several locations....
WATE
Ghost framed for murder haunts the Drummond Bridge
The story behind the Drummond Bridge in Anderson County stems back to the Coal Creek War in the 1890s. A time when the local miners fought against convict leasing. Ghost framed for murder haunts the Drummond Bridge. The story behind the Drummond Bridge in Anderson County stems back to the...
WATE
Central High capturing memories with one click
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Say cheese. Central High School offers a wide variety of programs that fit all types of interests. One that young high school kids know very well, is taking pictures. The photography program at CHS allows students to capture memories such as events, nature, and even...
wccbcharlotte.com
Security Guard Joins The Tennessee Dance Team For A Dance
KNOXVILLE, TENN. (WBIR) — On top of a big win for the Vols against Kentucky, the Tennessee Dance Team was able to score a big win with the crowd at Neyland Stadium this Saturday by putting on a dynamic and memorable performance featuring an unlikely guest. The crowd lost...
Soaky Mountain Waterpark, Shadrack’s team up for Christmas light show
Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland and Soaky Mountain Waterpark are teaming up in Sevierville this holiday season for a whole new Christmas lights experience for visitors.
WATE
Knoxville man creates Halloween, spooky scene for community
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Highvue Drive in Knoxville, there’s a home that comes to life every year for the spooky season. James Miller has been creating a Halloween site in front of his home on and off for the last several years. It all began when he thought about recreating a childhood memory to bring more scares to others.
WATE
The benevolent spirit who roams Maryville College
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some say spirits are all around us. The souls of people who have since gone to the other side make their presence felt in many ways. In Blount County, one dearly departed woman’s ghost is a shining spotlight on an unbelievable legacy connected to the Maryville College campus.
WATE
Trick-or-treating in Knoxville
WATE's Kristen Gallant is out on the town sharing what you need to know before heading out to go trick or treating. WATE's Kristen Gallant is out on the town sharing what you need to know before heading out to go trick or treating. Ijams Nature Center celebrates reopening of...
insideofknoxville.com
Fly By Night Bringing the 70s to South Knoxville
It was over three years ago when we first met Ryan Shanley and Jocelyn Morin, then soon-to-be owners of Tern Club on the 100 block of Gay Street. The club opened only months before the pandemic that threw bars and restaurants into a time of tremendous upheaval. The couple has not only managed to survive and thrive with that venture, but has added a new business to their mix, with plans to open Fly by Night at 906 Sevier Avenue. I sat with the couple to learn more about their last three years at Tern Club and what we might expect from Fly by Night.
bbbtv12.com
Morgan County inmates inducted into honor society at Roane State
WARTBURG – Eight inmates at the Morgan County Correctional Complex (MCCX) have been inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) at Roane State Community College (RSCC). The inmates, who are currently enrolled in an associate’s program at RSCC, were honored during a special ceremony at the facility on Tuesday. They are the first inmates from Tennessee to be inducted into the honor society.
WATE
Tennessee woman identified as 'Lady of the Dunes'
After nearly five decades, an unidentified homicide victim, dubbed the “Lady of the Dunes,” in Massachusetts has been identified. Tennessee woman identified as ‘Lady of the Dunes’. After nearly five decades, an unidentified homicide victim, dubbed the “Lady of the Dunes,” in Massachusetts has been identified....
knoxvilledailysun.com
Community Empowerment Director Lomax stepping down for new job
KNOXVILLE -- After nearly 3 years serving as the City of Knoxville’s Community Empowerment Director, Charles F. Lomax Jr. is stepping down to become the President and CEO of the Knoxville Area Urban League. “This is a tremendous opportunity for Charles to continue to use his skill set to...
WATE
Scenic Helicopter Tours soars to new heights
PIGEON FORGE, TN. (WATE) – Soaring above the hustle and bustle of Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, Scenic Helicopter Tours provides a unique experience in the Great Smoky Mountains. The Great Smoky Mountains are a sight to behold attracting millions of visitors annually from around the world. From hiking to...
Knoxville venue goes cashless; what that means for you
The Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum is going cashless, which means only cards and digital payments.
Former Tennessee First Lady ‘Honey’ Alexander dies at 77
Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, known as Honey, has died at the age of 77, according to a statement made by the family.
Knoxville veteran wins fight for disability benefits after more than 14 years
After a more than decade-long wait, retired Air Force Airman Third Class Terry Laudermilk has received full disability benefits from the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs.
WATE
Paranormal activity after death of Clinton furniture store owner
CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — This time of year we hear all kinds of stories about haunted houses and buildings. In Clinton — those types of stories lead you to the J.R. Daugherty building on Main Street. It was a furniture store and apartment complex for half a century....
Vanished in the Mountains || Mike Hearon's disappearance still haunts Happy Valley a decade later
HAPPY VALLEY, Tenn. — Michael Edwin Hearon vanished on August 23, 2008. Despite efforts from the Blount County Sheriff's Office, the Happy Valley community, web sleuths, and close friends and family members, Mike has not been located. Mike is one of nearly 200 people who seemingly vanished in East...
This Is Tennessee's Most Haunted Restaurant
Food Network found the most "spirited" eateries around the country.
