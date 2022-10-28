Read full article on original website
Chris Long to host tailgate fundraiser before UVA game Nov. 5
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two-time Super Bowl champion and former UVA Cavalier defense lineman Chris Long is hosting a hometown fundraiser Saturday, November 5. The event is to help the Chris Long Foundation get clean water and education equity to communities in need. Long says he was inspired to do...
Trick or Treating returns to UVA’s Lawn
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, trick or treating on the lawn is officially back. Despite the rainy weather, hundreds of people showed up Monday night. Costumed children knocked on dorm rooms doors, and were rewarded with candy or a craft. “This is what everything...
UVA Cancer Center increasing access to CT scans for high risk of lung cancer patients
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Cancer Center is joining more than 50 other organizations in a push to increase lung cancer screenings. The group wants to increase access to and use of low-dose CT scans for people at high risk for lung cancer. Doctor Michael Hanley says a majority...
Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia announces new CEO
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a national search, the Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia has a new CEO. The nonprofit announced Tuesday, November 1, that former Chief Development Officer Kate Lambert will fill the role. Lambert has been with the nonprofit since 2011 and played a big role...
LAJC offering free help with Affordable Care Enrollment
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Enrollment for Affordable Care is now open. Figuring out healthcare can be confusing, which is why the Legal Aid Justice Center is offering its service for free. “This is the period of time during which consumers across the country, but specifically here in Virginia, can purchase...
Study being done to help Charlottesville fill job openings
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville currently has around 70 job openings. The city is having a wage and compensation study done for the first time in five years. The study aims to help Charlottesville determine where it is at in the market to pay employees. “It’s really very unusual that...
General registrars across VA working to process extra voter registrations
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A snag at the DMV is causing a delay in almost 150,000 Virginia voter registrations. Now, general registrars across Virginia are left to quickly process these changes just a week before Election Day. This is the second time in a month that places like Albemarle County...
CBAC calling for artists to participate in upcoming exhibition
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Black Arts Collective is looking for artists to take part in an exhibition taking place on March 3, 2023. The McGuffey Art Center will be hosting “Blackity Black Black,” which will showcase Black artists and their culture. “We’re really looking for artists...
Home Services for the Holidays Food Drive hosts kick-off event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Home Services for the Holidays Food Drive is partnering up with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to help those in need this season. During November and December, each participating home service company will encourage its customers to collect non-perishable food donations for BRAFB. “Every one...
New historic marker unveiled in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Ivy Creek Foundation partnered with Charlottesville’s Department of Parks & Recreation for the unveiling of a historic marker Sunday, October 30. The historic marker and program are honoring River View Farm and the Carr and Greer Family. Teresa Leslie is a fifth-generation descendent of...
Renovations to Harrisonburg’s historic Dallard-Newman House underway
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Harrisonburg major renovations to the historic Dallard-Newman House began on Monday. The historic home was built by freed slaves Ambrose and Reuben Dallard in 1885 and is one of the few historic African American homes left in the city. The Northeast Neighborhood Association has raised...
Grand Illumination tree installed on the Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is setting up the tree for its annual Grand Illumination. Monday, October 31, the city installed the tree donated for the seasonal event. “We are really looking forward to having all the people come out,” Public Engagement Coordinator Caroline Rice said. Rice says the...
Contour Flights available at SVRA Nov. 1st
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WVIR) - A change is coming to Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport. Commercial air service at the airport is switching from United Express to Contour Airlines Tuesday, November 1. Contour says it will provide service to Dulles, with interline connectivity to American Airlines. The company will also be...
Tracking Halloween Showers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds fill back in on this Sunday. Rain clouds arrive on Monday, Halloween. Expect a warming trend start November. Sunday: Partly sunny then increasing clouds. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows not as cold, in the 40s. Monday, Halloween: Mostly...
AAA: Now is the time to prepare your vehicle for winter travel
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Cooler weather is already here and even colder temperatures are on the way, AAA says right now is the best time to prepare your vehicle for the winter season. “If you’re seeing corrosion on your battery, or if you’re seeing your windshield wipers and you start...
Grab the umbrella
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A couple of disturbances will keep conditions rather cloudy today. We’ll see periods of showers throughout much of the day. Trick of treaters will have to grab their rain jackets this evening. By Tuesday, conditions will begin to improve with sunshine and warmer temperatures. Have a great and safe day !
ACPS giving raises to bus drivers, school nurses
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is trying to fill gaps in staffing, and it’s doing so in the form of a pay raise. The School Board approved a $5 raise for bus drivers, as well as a bump in pay for school nurses and building services staff members.
Morning fog, clearing and warmer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front that brought rain to the area is now to our east. Low level moisture is resulting in widespread fog this morning. Give yourself extra time before heading out to work or school. Once the fog lifts, sunshine will boost temperatures into the 70s throughout much of the week. Have a great and safe day !
