Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Georgia football: Kirby Smart sends blunt message to the fans
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart wasted no time sending a message to the fanbase ahead of the Tennessee game. The coach took to Twitter to let the entire Dawg nation know what he needs from them, and it’s a request we all know must happen. Tennessee is coming...
Deion Sanders, JSU lift College Gameday to big numbers
College Gameday took a trip to Jackson, MS to check out Deion Sanders and the HBCU pulled in big numbers for ESPN. The post Deion Sanders, JSU lift College Gameday to big numbers appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Winners and losers from the first 2022 College Football Playoff rankings
The first College Football Playoff rankings for 2022 were released on Tuesday and the committee drew some chaotic lines for the CFP rankings. On Tuesday night, the first College Football Playoff rankings were revealed by the selection committee and they undoubtedly offered a bevy of shocks for college football fans.
Alabama Football: First Playoff rankings good to Tide and SEC
Bashing the CFB Playoff Selection Committee has become a mainstay of every season. That will continue after Tuesday night’s first rankings, but Alabama football fans have nothing to complain about. The Crimson Tide is at No. 6, ahead of undefeated TCU. Alabama, already in a ‘win-out’ situation does not...
Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin
Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also love seafood, then this article is for your because below you will find a list of three amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FanSided
294K+
Followers
560K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0