Athens, GA

FanSided

Alabama Football: First Playoff rankings good to Tide and SEC

Bashing the CFB Playoff Selection Committee has become a mainstay of every season. That will continue after Tuesday night’s first rankings, but Alabama football fans have nothing to complain about. The Crimson Tide is at No. 6, ahead of undefeated TCU. Alabama, already in a ‘win-out’ situation does not...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin

Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
AUBURN, AL
WSPA 7News

Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also love seafood, then this article is for your because below you will find a list of three amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
