ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

DNA ties Las Vegas man to mother’s 1980 cold case rape, murder

By David Charns
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man faces charges connected to a mother’s cold case rape and murder from 1980, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.

Paul Nuttall, 64, was 21 years old at the time of Sandra DiFelice’s death. DNA found under DiFelice’s fingernails matched a recent sample detectives took from Nuttall earlier this month, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Friday said.

On Dec. 26, 1980, DiFelice was found deceased inside her home near Bonanza Road and Maryland Parkway not far from downtown Las Vegas. The home is now the headquarters of the Las Vegas chapter of the Hells Angels.

Homicide detectives determined that DiFelice was beaten, raped and murdered in her bedroom. Her 3-year-old daughter was not home at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vOjnq_0iqczmlm00
Paul Nuttall is accused of beating, raping, and killing a woman in a 1980 cold case. (KLAS)

Investigators collected several pieces of potential evidence at the crime scene, including “numerous black or dark hairs” on DiFelice’s stomach. Detectives noted in a report that DiFelice had light hair.

Detectives later found a drinking glass, which contained Kool-Aid, on a table in the home’s living room, they said. A fingerprint on the glass matched Nuttall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MQIGJ_0iqczmlm00
Sandra DiFelice, a mother of a 3-year-old girl, was found deceased inside her home in 1980. (LVMPD/KLAS)

DiFelice’s roommate later told police she saw Nuttall standing outside the home earlier in the day.

“Nuttall asked if he could sleep in the house, as he had nowhere else to go,” the report said. “[The roommate] said she could not allow that because [DiFelice] was in the house and didn’t know him well.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3et1RZ_0iqczmlm00
Sandra DiFelice, a mother of a 3-year-old girl, was found deceased inside her home in 1980. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Nuttall knew DiFelice’s roommate and may have met DiFelice in passing, LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson said during a news conference Monday.

In December 2021, police obtained a DNA sample from Nuttall at his home near Farm and Bradley roads in the northwest valley. An investigator asked Nuttall if he wanted to talk about DiFelice’s murder. Nuttall said, “he didn’t know who [the investigator] was talking about.”

On Friday, Oct. 14, the DNA sample taken from Nuttall in 2021 matched evidence taken from under DiFelice’s fingernails, documents said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fCge9_0iqczmlm00
Sandra DiFelice, a mother of a 3-year-old girl, was found deceased inside her home in 1980. (LVMPD/KLAS)

“My cold case investigators had the pleasure of making the one phone call that every cold case detective wants to make — and that was the call specifically to Sandra DiFelice’s daughter,” Johansson said Monday.

Nuttall faces charges of murder with a deadly weapon, sexual assault, and burglary. He made his first court appearance on Friday.

Paul Nuttall is being held without bail. His next court date is scheduled for Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 29

kaarenwills
4d ago

The incredible advances in DNA testing are finally allowing law enforcement to catch people involved in cold case crimes. More a matter of enough evidence kept from the crime to nail folks in later years.

Reply
19
Andrew Lashua
4d ago

Modern technology finds the killer. Now if only there were a way for these lousy writers to learn how to write a proper story.

Reply
13
Colin Mohit
4d ago

He got away with it for over 40yrs!! I'm glad he's caught but he's had a life where his victim didn't.

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police crack 1980 cold case murder with DNA, suspect arrested

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have arrested a suspect in a 1980 cold case with the help of DNA. LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson announced that Paul Nuttall, 64, was arrested in connection with the Dec. 26, 1980 murder of Sandra DiFelice. DiFelice was sexually assaulted and killed at her home on East Bonanza Road.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Suspect in Las Vegas killing found dead, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The suspect in a Las Vegas shooting was found dead, according to police. On Oct. 21, detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department found Cameron Mendiola, 21, dead from what they describe as an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.” He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy