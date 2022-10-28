Read full article on original website
LA City Council Quickly Ejects Protesters Demanding Resignations
The Los Angeles City Council quickly ejected protesters Tuesday after they again attempted to disrupt the council’s meeting, demanding that Councilmen Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo resign over their roles in the City Hall racism scandal before the council resumes regular business. Council President Paul Krekorian...
Ordinance to End Oil Drilling in LA Moves Forward in Second Committee
A second council committee recommended adoption of a proposed ordinance Tuesday that would phase out oil and gas extraction in Los Angeles, moving the city a step closer to banning oil drilling. The Planning and Land Use Management Committee voted 3-0 to adopt a Mitigated Negative Declaration and move forward...
LA Council Again Explores Creating Office of Anti-Corruption and Transparency
The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to renew its exploration of creating an Office of Anti-Corruption and Transparency in response to the City Hall racism scandal. The council began the process of establishing the office in 2020, but the matter expired because it was not placed back on the agenda for more than two years.
LA County Board of Supervisors Votes to Support Prop 1
A week before the Nov. 8 election, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to officially support Proposition 1, the state ballot measure that would make access to contraceptives and abortions a right under state law. “We will continue to do whatever we can to secure this...
LA’s Civil Rights Department Launches Discrimination Enforcement Division
Los Angeles’ Civil + Human Rights and Equity Department will be able to investigate civil discrimination allegations and levy fines of up to $250,000, with the agency Tuesday introducing its Discrimination Enforcement division. The division will be able to investigate discrimination allegations against protected classes within three years of...
LA Councilman Mitch O’Farrell Seeks Additional $2M for Rental Aid Program
City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell proposed an additional $2 million Tuesday toward a rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District. The program, which began last week, provides grants of up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.
LA County Approves Nearly $50M in Sheriff’s Department Lawsuit Settlements
The county Board of Supervisors approved nearly $50 million in settlements Tuesday of litigation stemming from allegations of misconduct or excessive force by sheriff’s deputies, including one described by an attorney as the largest in the county’s history. The board approved settlements in five cases, with the largest...
County to Look Into Fast-Tracking Veterans for County Jobs
Los Angeles County will explore ways to fast-track the hiring of veterans for county jobs, while finding ways to connect more veterans with social services, under a motion approved unanimously Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors. Introduced by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Kathryn Barger, the motion recommends the county look...
County Backs Policy Requiring All-Gender Bathrooms in New Buildings
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a policy Tuesday requiring the inclusion of single-user, all-gender bathrooms at all newly built, leased or renovated county buildings. The move follows a 2016 vote by the board that required all existing single-user restrooms in county facilities to be converted to all-gender...
LA Council Votes to Adopt Working Definition of Antisemitism
The Los Angeles City Council voted 11-0 Tuesday to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism, following a recent rise in antisemitic incidents and comments. The definition, which was recently adopted by the cities of Beverly Hills and West Hollywood, states that: “Anti-Semitism is a certain...
LA County to Explore Purchasing Student Debt of Some Employees
Los Angeles County will look into ways the county can purchase student loan debt that is unpaid or defaulted on by county employees who earn less than the median income of the area they live in, after a Board of Supervisors vote Tuesday. Introduced by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Holly...
UCLA Selected to Study Health Impacts of Aliso Canyon Gas Leak
UCLA has been selected to conduct a study to evaluate the long- and short-term health impacts of the massive 2015 Aliso Canyon gas leak, it was announced Tuesday. The leak occurred at the Southern California Gas Company’s Aliso Canyon gas storage facility located in the Santa Susana Mountains near Porter Ranch. More than 109,000 metric tons of methane gas was released into residential communities surrounding the facility for 111 days, and thousands of residents were displaced due to heath concerns.
Man Critically Injured by Metro Train in South Los Angeles
A 35-year-old pedestrian was struck by a Metro A (Blue) Line train in South Los Angeles Monday evening and suffered life-threatening injuries. The collision was reported about 9:10 p.m. on the Metro track in 1200 block of East Washington Boulevard, near Central Avenue, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Man Fatally Shot in Hawaiian Gardens
A man was shot and killed in Hawaiian Gardens Monday evening. The shooting was reported about 7:40 p.m. in the 21900 block of Arline Avenue, near Carson Street and the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at...
Officials Seek Other Victims of Alleged Law Enforcement Impersonator
Authorities Tuesday urged people to contact them if they were victimized by a man who impersonated being a law enforcement officer while targeting primarily Spanish-speaking victims and swindling them. Martin Alejandro, 56, was arrested Oct. 27 by personnel from the Lakewood Sheriff’s Station, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s...
Man, 18, Reported Missing in Sawtelle Area of Los Angeles
Police sought the public’s help Tuesday to find an 18-year-old man who was last seen in the Sawtelle area of Los Angeles. Andrew Jason Wright was last seen about 6 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Federal Avenue, near Santa Monica Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Authorities Need Help To Solve Shooting Near Nipsey Hussle Memorial
Police Tuesday sought the public’s help to solve the killing of a man who was gunned down nearly two years ago in the Hyde Park area. Tyrell Williams, 26, was shot about 7 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2020 in an alley near Crenshaw Boulevard and 58th Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
OC Health Care Agency Issues Emergency Declaration Due to Rising RSV Cases
Citing a record number of pediatric hospitalizations and emergency room visits, Orange County was under a health emergency declaration Tuesday, with the county health officer pointing to a sharp rise in cases of the respiratory infection RSV, combined with COVID-19 and flu. Cases of RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, have...
Speeding Pickup Driver Dies in Chatsworth Crash
A man was killed Tuesday when his pickup struck a utility pole and split in two in Chatsworth. The crash was reported just after 2 a.m. and upon their arrival at North Topanga Canyon Boulevard near Lassen Street, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department found the crash scene with the victim inside the truck, Fox 11 reported.
Man Charged in Double-Killing in Palmdale Parking Lot
A man who allegedly fatally stabbed a father and daughter in a Kohl’s parking lot in Palmdale is set to be arraigned next month on a pair of murder charges. Carlos Francogonzalez is scheduled to appear Dec. 14 in a Lancaster courtroom in connection with the attack last Thursday morning on Kenneth and McKenna Evans, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
