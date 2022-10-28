ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day drop-off locations

By Nick Wills
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) – An effort created to curb the number of needless drug overdoses across the country will be heralded by the Drug Enforcement Administration and other agencies across the state on Saturday.

That event is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, which will be held on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at participating locations.

As fentanyl drives overdose deaths, mistaken beliefs persist

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention said that there were 100,133 overdose-related deaths in the 12 months leading up to April 2021. A second study also points to prescription abuse being caused by taking drugs from family and friends as well as medicine cabinets.

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day participating locations

  • Denver Police Department locations:
    • District 1 – 1311 West 46th Avenue
    • District 2 – 3921 Holly Street
    • District 3 – 1625 South University Boulevard
    • District 4 – 2100 South Clay Street
    • District 5 – 4685 Peoria Street
    • District 6 – 1566 Washington Street
  • Colorado Springs Police Operations Center :
    • 705 South Nevada Avenue
  • Rose Medical Center, located at:
    • 4567 East 9th Avenue
  • Participating King Soopers , located at :
    • 2810 North Quebec Street, Denver
    • 10406 East MLK Jr. Boulevard, Denver
    • 18605 East Green Valley Ranch Boulevard, Denver
    • 7915 Constitution Avenue, Colorado Springs
  • University of Colorado Memorial Hospital North :
    • 4050 Briargate Parkway, Colorado Springs
  • Security Fire Station 1 in Colorado Springs :
    • 400 Security Blvd.
  • DougCo Sheriff Highlands Ranch substation:
    • 9250 Zotos Drive
  • Windsor Police Department
    • 200 North 11th Street
  • Sam’s Club
    • 3247 23rd Avenue, Evans
  • Berthoud
    • 807 Mountain Ave Red
  • The Red Feather Trading Post
    • 41 Main Street
  • Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Wellington Substation
    • 8129 3rd Street

Many other public safety organizations are participating as well. Visit the DEA’s Drug Take-Back website to search for locations near you.

34 pounds of meth, 65K possibly fentanyl-laced pills confiscated in drug busts

Liquids, syringes and illegal drugs will not be accepted at these sites.

Be sure to take advantage of this opportunity and help lower the overdose rate across Colorado.

