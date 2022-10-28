Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC 29 News
Community meeting seeks input, provides update on Lee statue
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville community is offering its input on how a statue of a Confederate general should be transformed. The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center hosted a Swords Into Plowshares meeting Sunday, October 30. There, people were updated on what is happening to the statue of Robert E. Lee that once stood in a public park.
NBC 29 News
CBAC calling for artists to participate in upcoming exhibition
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Black Arts Collective is looking for artists to take part in an exhibition taking place on March 3, 2023. The McGuffey Art Center will be hosting “Blackity Black Black,” which will showcase Black artists and their culture. “We’re really looking for artists...
NBC 29 News
Grand Illumination tree installed on the Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is setting up the tree for its annual Grand Illumination. Monday, October 31, the city installed the tree donated for the seasonal event. “We are really looking forward to having all the people come out,” Public Engagement Coordinator Caroline Rice said. Rice says the...
NBC 29 News
LAJC offering free help with Affordable Care Enrollment
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Enrollment for Affordable Care is now open. Figuring out healthcare can be confusing, which is why the Legal Aid Justice Center is offering its service for free. “This is the period of time during which consumers across the country, but specifically here in Virginia, can purchase...
NBC 29 News
Renovations to Harrisonburg’s historic Dallard-Newman House underway
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Harrisonburg major renovations to the historic Dallard-Newman House began on Monday. The historic home was built by freed slaves Ambrose and Reuben Dallard in 1885 and is one of the few historic African American homes left in the city. The Northeast Neighborhood Association has raised...
NBC 29 News
Chris Long to host tailgate fundraiser before UVA game Nov. 5
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two-time Super Bowl champion and former UVA Cavalier defense lineman Chris Long is hosting a hometown fundraiser Saturday, November 5. The event is to help the Chris Long Foundation get clean water and education equity to communities in need. Long says he was inspired to do...
NBC 29 News
Trick or Treating returns to UVA’s Lawn
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, trick or treating on the lawn is officially back. Despite the rainy weather, hundreds of people showed up Monday night. Costumed children knocked on dorm rooms doors, and were rewarded with candy or a craft. “This is what everything...
NBC 29 News
Same-day registration available in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You can now cast a ballot the same day you register to vote in Virginia. The whole process only takes a few minutes. The Charlottesville Voter Registrar’s Office is located at City Hall Annex, right off the Downtown Mall. Once inside, walk up to the front desk and show a form of acceptable identification: Driver’s license, student ID, or a utility bill.
NBC 29 News
ACPS giving raises to bus drivers, school nurses
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is trying to fill gaps in staffing, and it’s doing so in the form of a pay raise. The School Board approved a $5 raise for bus drivers, as well as a bump in pay for school nurses and building services staff members.
NBC 29 News
UVA Cancer Center increasing access to CT scans for high risk of lung cancer patients
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Cancer Center is joining more than 50 other organizations in a push to increase lung cancer screenings. The group wants to increase access to and use of low-dose CT scans for people at high risk for lung cancer. Doctor Michael Hanley says a majority...
NBC 29 News
Contour Flights available at SVRA Nov. 1st
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WVIR) - A change is coming to Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport. Commercial air service at the airport is switching from United Express to Contour Airlines Tuesday, November 1. Contour says it will provide service to Dulles, with interline connectivity to American Airlines. The company will also be...
NBC 29 News
Tracking Halloween Showers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds fill back in on this Sunday. Rain clouds arrive on Monday, Halloween. Expect a warming trend start November. Sunday: Partly sunny then increasing clouds. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows not as cold, in the 40s. Monday, Halloween: Mostly...
NBC 29 News
North Carolina man charged in connection with fatal Charlottesville shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A man from Charlotte, North Carolina is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Authorities announced Monday, October 31, that Marcel Darell Washington was taken into custody without incident in Tennessee last Friday. The charges stem from a shooting...
NBC 29 News
Grab the umbrella
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A couple of disturbances will keep conditions rather cloudy today. We’ll see periods of showers throughout much of the day. Trick of treaters will have to grab their rain jackets this evening. By Tuesday, conditions will begin to improve with sunshine and warmer temperatures. Have a great and safe day !
NBC 29 News
Morning fog, clearing and warmer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front that brought rain to the area is now to our east. Low level moisture is resulting in widespread fog this morning. Give yourself extra time before heading out to work or school. Once the fog lifts, sunshine will boost temperatures into the 70s throughout much of the week. Have a great and safe day !
NBC 29 News
AAA: Now is the time to prepare your vehicle for winter travel
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Cooler weather is already here and even colder temperatures are on the way, AAA says right now is the best time to prepare your vehicle for the winter season. “If you’re seeing corrosion on your battery, or if you’re seeing your windshield wipers and you start...
Comments / 0