Soaky Mountain Waterpark, Shadrack’s team up for Christmas light show
Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland and Soaky Mountain Waterpark are teaming up in Sevierville this holiday season for a whole new Christmas lights experience for visitors.
Knoxville man creates Halloween, spooky scene for community
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Highvue Drive in Knoxville, there’s a home that comes to life every year for the spooky season. James Miller has been creating a Halloween site in front of his home on and off for the last several years. It all began when he thought about recreating a childhood memory to bring more scares to others.
Paranormal activity after death of Clinton furniture store owner
Ghost framed for murder haunts the Drummond Bridge
What is a vampire facial?
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – This trend is sweeping the nation from its results. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian have been known to use this popular treatment for years. The Vampire Facial is used for anti-aging, reducing stretch marks, treating wrinkles, and enhancing pigmentation in the skin. The name comes from...
Scenic Helicopter Tours soars to new heights
PIGEON FORGE, TN. (WATE) – Soaring above the hustle and bustle of Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, Scenic Helicopter Tours provides a unique experience in the Great Smoky Mountains. The Great Smoky Mountains are a sight to behold attracting millions of visitors annually from around the world. From hiking to...
OPA, Greek Fest 2022 is back
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – One of Knoxville’s longest standing cultural festivals is back. Greek Fest will be holding their 43rd year at St. George Orthodox Church on Friday, November 4 through Sunday, November 6. Tickets are online now. Parking will be located all throughout Kingston at several locations....
Tennessee woman identified as 'Lady of the Dunes'
VIDEO: Dancing ‘security guard’ at UT vs KY football game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man who dreamed about one day cheering from the sidelines of Neyland Stadium was finally able to fulfill that dream during UT’s game against Kentucky, and his moment in the spotlight is becoming a viral moment. Michael Galyean told WATE 6 that the Spirit leader at UT asked for his […]
UPS looking to hire 60,000 seasonal employees before the holidays
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — UPS plans to hire about 60,000 seasonal employees over the course of 72 hours this upcoming holidays. In Knoxville, the company says they are looking to hire about 450 people. UPS is hosting the “UP Brown Friday” hiring event on Nov. 4-6. The company is...
Knoxville veteran wins fight for disability benefits after more than 14 years
After a more than decade-long wait, retired Air Force Airman Third Class Terry Laudermilk has received full disability benefits from the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs.
Pellissippi State helping writers develop their craft
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pellissippi State Community College is inviting people to join the 8th Annual Young Creative Writer’s Workshop to develop their craft. The college is hosting the workshop on the Strawberry Plains campus on Saturday, November 5, hoping to help people put their thoughts into words. “I think this is a rare opportunity for […]
Double homicide victim's family remembers loved one
One Knox County woman is fighting for justice two years after her daughter was killed in what police say is a double homicide that happened on Ben Hur Rd. Double homicide victim’s family remembers loved one. One Knox County woman is fighting for justice two years after her daughter...
Woman suffering from Long COVID evicted
COVID long-hauler evicted after landlord refuses rental relief
A single mother, who is a long-haul COVID survivor, was evicted from her apartment despite applying for rental assistance.
Coldest October in Knoxville since 2006, National Weather Service says
October saw some of the coldest weather recorded in over a decade in some areas according to the National Weather Service (NWS), but some predictions suggest that November temperatures will be above average.
Court paperwork reveals Knoxville Planned Parenthood arson, shooting suspect
An arrest has been made in a series of attacks on the Planned Parenthood building in Knoxville.
Political parties address attack ads
Early voting for the 2022 federal and state general election is underway. Candidates are doing everything they can to grab voters including running attack ads on their opponents. WATE's Kristen Gallant shares reactions from both sides. Political parties address attack ads. Early voting for the 2022 federal and state general...
Two East Tennessee girls soccer players named to High School All-America game
Two soccer players from East Tennessee were among 43 girls selected to participate in the 10th annual All-American soccer games.
1 dead, 2 in custody following standoff at Heiskell dollar store near I-75
A Knox County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said that a SWAT team has been called to standoff at a store in Heiskell.
