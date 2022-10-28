ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Knoxville man creates Halloween, spooky scene for community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Highvue Drive in Knoxville, there’s a home that comes to life every year for the spooky season. James Miller has been creating a Halloween site in front of his home on and off for the last several years. It all began when he thought about recreating a childhood memory to bring more scares to others.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Ghost framed for murder haunts the Drummond Bridge

The story behind the Drummond Bridge in Anderson County stems back to the Coal Creek War in the 1890s. A time when the local miners fought against convict leasing. Ghost framed for murder haunts the Drummond Bridge. The story behind the Drummond Bridge in Anderson County stems back to the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

What is a vampire facial?

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – This trend is sweeping the nation from its results. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian have been known to use this popular treatment for years. The Vampire Facial is used for anti-aging, reducing stretch marks, treating wrinkles, and enhancing pigmentation in the skin. The name comes from...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Scenic Helicopter Tours soars to new heights

PIGEON FORGE, TN. (WATE) – Soaring above the hustle and bustle of Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, Scenic Helicopter Tours provides a unique experience in the Great Smoky Mountains. The Great Smoky Mountains are a sight to behold attracting millions of visitors annually from around the world. From hiking to...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

OPA, Greek Fest 2022 is back

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – One of Knoxville’s longest standing cultural festivals is back. Greek Fest will be holding their 43rd year at St. George Orthodox Church on Friday, November 4 through Sunday, November 6. Tickets are online now. Parking will be located all throughout Kingston at several locations....
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennessee woman identified as 'Lady of the Dunes'

After nearly five decades, an unidentified homicide victim, dubbed the “Lady of the Dunes,” in Massachusetts has been identified. Tennessee woman identified as ‘Lady of the Dunes’. After nearly five decades, an unidentified homicide victim, dubbed the “Lady of the Dunes,” in Massachusetts has been identified....
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

VIDEO: Dancing ‘security guard’ at UT vs KY football game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man who dreamed about one day cheering from the sidelines of Neyland Stadium was finally able to fulfill that dream during UT’s game against Kentucky, and his moment in the spotlight is becoming a viral moment. Michael Galyean told WATE 6 that the Spirit leader at UT asked for his […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

UPS looking to hire 60,000 seasonal employees before the holidays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — UPS plans to hire about 60,000 seasonal employees over the course of 72 hours this upcoming holidays. In Knoxville, the company says they are looking to hire about 450 people. UPS is hosting the “UP Brown Friday” hiring event on Nov. 4-6. The company is...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Pellissippi State helping writers develop their craft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pellissippi State Community College is inviting people to join the 8th Annual Young Creative Writer’s Workshop to develop their craft. The college is hosting the workshop on the Strawberry Plains campus on Saturday, November 5, hoping to help people put their thoughts into words.  “I think this is a rare opportunity for […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Double homicide victim's family remembers loved one

One Knox County woman is fighting for justice two years after her daughter was killed in what police say is a double homicide that happened on Ben Hur Rd. Double homicide victim’s family remembers loved one. One Knox County woman is fighting for justice two years after her daughter...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Woman suffering from Long COVID evicted

A single mother, who is a long-haul COVID survivor, was evicted from her apartment despite applying for rental assistance. A single mother, who is a long-haul COVID survivor, was evicted from her apartment despite applying for rental assistance. Pellissippi State creative writers workshop. Pellissippi State Community College is inviting people...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Political parties address attack ads

Early voting for the 2022 federal and state general election is underway. Candidates are doing everything they can to grab voters including running attack ads on their opponents. WATE's Kristen Gallant shares reactions from both sides. Political parties address attack ads. Early voting for the 2022 federal and state general...
KNOX COUNTY, TN

