Man Found Dead in Cathedral City Apartment; Suspect Arrested
A 39-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in a homicide investigation in which a Cathedral City man was found dead in his apartment. Joseph Ortega was taken into custody around 1 a.m. Tuesday on suspicion of murder and cruelty to an animal, according to inmate records. His place of residence was not immediately available.
Suspect Who Allegedly Murdered Man, Woman In Coachella Pleads Not Guilty
A 22-year-old man suspected in the murder of a man and woman in Coachella pleaded not guilty to felony charges Monday. Daniel Torres Cerda of Coachella, who was arrested in Redwood City, pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, including four felony counts, two of murder and one each of possession of an assault weapon and taking a vehicle without owner consent, according to court records from the Larson Justice Center in Indio.
Felon Charged with Providing Fatal Dose of Fentanyl to Wildomar Man
A probationer accused of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 32-year-old Wildomar man was charged Monday with second-degree murder. Alexander Dimitrios Magos, 27, of Murrieta, was arrested Thursday following an 18-month-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Shane Carlin. Magos is being held in...
Man Killed in Vehicle Rollover in Desert Hot Springs
An investigation was continuing Monday into a rollover crash in Desert Hot Springs that left a 51-year-old man dead. At 10:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the crash on Dillon and Long Canyon roads, according to Officer David Torres from the California Highway Patrol. Torres said a man driving a...
One Killed, Two Injured in Palm Springs Shooting
Three people were shot in Palm Springs early Sunday, one of them fatally. Police were sent to the 5600 block of E. Ramon Road at about 2:15 a.m. regarding a shooting, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. They found three injured victims, who were all taken to a hospital. One succumbed to his injuries, police said.
Fire Damages Canyon Lake Home, Injures Occupants
A fire erupted Monday in a Canyon Lake home, injuring the two occupants and damaging the attic and roof. The blaze was reported about 12:55 p.m. in the 23000 block of Canyon Lake Drive North, near Cove View Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Multiple county engine crews...
Paraglider Hospitalized After Falling To Ground in San Jacinto
A paraglider whose lightweight recreation inflatable aircraft fell to the ground in San Jacinto Sunday was hospitalized, fire officials said. Firefighters responded at 11:02 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Soboba Road, according to Cal Fire Riverside. The paraglider was found 250 feet up a hillside and taken to...
Three Men Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Electric Bikes
Three men were arrested Monday for allegedly stealing electric bicycles and being in possession of firearms. William Ryan Locke, 22 and Zachary Hernandez, 31, were both arrested on suspicion of being a felon with a firearm and ammunition and for violating probation, according to Detective Sergeant Christopher Saucer from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department. Hernandez was additionally arrested on suspicion of being in possession of stolen property.
