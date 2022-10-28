ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Why you should keep pumpkins away from hungry animals

By Maris Westrum
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iD4Vx_0iqczD4T00

DURANGO, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding people to keep their pumpkins out of reach of wildlife this Halloween.

Though pumpkins may seem like a harmless snack for animals, feeding wildlife in Colorado is illegal , and for a very good reason.

Pumpkins can attract deer, which in turn attract mountain lions and bears, especially before they settle down for hibernation. Another concern is that other animals like raccoons can feed on pumpkins, spreading distemper and other diseases that can be passed on to deer and other wildlife.

10 free Halloween events this weekend in Denver metro area

“We do see pumpkins tossed out in the forest. Please don’t do that,” said CPW Assistant Area Wildlife Manager Steve McClung. “It can be viewed as baiting.”

Several communities in the state have resources for disposing pumpkins. These pumpkins can even go to local farmers and ranchers to be used as feed for livestock. A quick search for pumpkin disposal in your area can reveal good results.

Comments / 4

Michael Sheeder
3d ago

Geesus! first they tell you that your pumpkin is good for wildlife, then they say it isn't...what is it???!!! SMH

Reply
3
