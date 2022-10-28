Read full article on original website
BBC
Manchester United's Tony Whelan: The man helping nurture the club's future stars
You almost certainly won't have heard of 69-year-old Mancunian Tony Whelan, but many of the Premier League stars he has helped develop need no introduction. As Manchester United's academy programme advisor, where his work was recently recognised by the Football Black List initiative, Whelan has nurtured the early careers of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Danny Wellbeck and Paul Pogba as well as hundreds of other young prospects, since first arriving at Carrington in 2005.
Report: Thomas Tuchel Addresses Chelsea Exit For The First Time
Thomas Tuchel has addressed his sacking from Chelsea for the first time.
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United: Player Ratings - Joe Gomez Poor, Andy Robertson Standout, James Milner No Words
Here are your LFCTR Liverpool player ratings for last night's shocking loss at home to Leeds United.
Report: Manchester City Offered Attacking Star To Real Madrid
In the summer Manchester City offered Raheem Sterling to Real Madrid before he joined Chelsea.
Marcus Rashford Scores 100th Manchester United Goal v West Ham
Marcus Rashford has scored his 100th Manchester United goal just a day before his 25th birthday.
BBC
Lewis Hamilton reacts to Fernando Alonso comments about value of his seven titles
Lewis Hamilton has reacted to his old rival Fernando Alonso questioning the value of some of his championships. The Spaniard said in an interview with the Netherlands' Telegraaf this week that a championship has "less value when you've only had to fight with your team-mate". Hamilton then posted a picture...
Lewis Hamilton says it was 'awkward' being BOOED 'all day' by fans at Mexican Grand Prix amid mounting tensions over Red Bull cost cap breach... but home favourite Sergio Perez shakes finger in disgust at treatment of Mercedes star
Lewis Hamilton said it was 'awkward' to be booed by the Mexican Grand Prix crowd after he finished runner-up to Max Verstappen. Verstappen claimed his 14th win of the season to move ahead of Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel and stand on his own as the Formula One driver with the most victories in a single campaign.
ESPN
Max Verstappen boycotts Sky Sports after Ted Kravitz comments about 2021 title win
Max Verstappen is refusing to talk to British F1 broadcaster Sky Sports at the Mexican Grand Prix following comments made by pundit Ted Kravitz. The reigning double world champion is unhappy at comments Kravitz made in his "Ted's Notebook" show after the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, when he referred to Lewis Hamilton being "robbed" of the 2021 title.
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
BBC
Man Utd: 'Marcus Rashford's form means he starts for England' - Jermaine Jenas analysis
In the past few weeks, I had already gone from thinking that Marcus Rashford shouldn't be at the World Cup to believing he should be on the plane to Qatar. But, based on his performance in Manchester United's win over West Ham, Rashford is more than just a player who 100% has to be in the Three Lions squad.
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Bellingham, De Gea, Rabiot, Broja, Trossard, Zaha, Kroos
Borussia Dortmund could demand a Premier League record fee of £130m for England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who has attracted interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.(Sun) Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 31, is willing to take a pay cut on his £375,000 a week wages at Manchester United...
BBC
Papa John's Trophy: Portsmouth through but Leeds United U21s knocked out
Portsmouth reached the knockout stages of the Papa John's Trophy but Leeds Under-21s went out after a shootout. Pompey needed only a point at home to AFC Wimbledon to progress and Ronan Curtis' goal ensured them a 1-1 draw. Josh Oluwayemi then saved three penalties in the bonus-point shootout, which...
BBC
'It's a tough challenge - but I'm not afraid'
A determined-looking Jurgen Klopp accepts Liverpool are "in a rough moment", but insisted the Reds will be working "more than 100% if possible" to fix the issues they are facing. Klopp's side entertain Serie A leaders Napoli at Anfield on Tuesday after a shock home Premier League defeat by Leeds...
BBC
David de Gea: Erik ten Hag praises 'great' Man Utd goalkeeper after win over West Ham
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes David de Gea is a "great" goalkeeper and rejects the notion the Spain international cannot play with his feet. Widespread reports in Spain last week claimed De Gea failed to make Luis Enrique's 55-man World Cup shortlist and cannot therefore be selected for next month's showpiece event in Qatar.
BBC
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking to MOTD: "In this team it is a big attitude and winning spirit. You see that, the start of the season not that good but improving a lot. We have to keep that process going. "The fans also like it. You see developing...
How Erik Ten Hag Plans To Keep Man United Players In Shape During World Cup Break
United will see more than half of their first-team squad travel to Qatar for the tournament. But what about the players left behind?
Pep Guardiola Thinks Kyle Walker And Kalvin Phillips Will Be Ready For World Cup
In his press conference for the Sevilla game Pep Guardiola gave an update on the fitness of the two World Cup hopefuls.
Report: Manchester City Join Race For RB Leipzig Star
With RB Leipzig's pool of talent, including the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Josko Gvardiol and Timo Werner, midfielder Dani Olmo is often overlooked for his importance in the German side.
BBC
Rangers: Boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst says they can compete with Ajax 'on the day'
Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 1 November Time: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers should not compare themselves with Ajax - but can compete with the Dutch team "on the day", says manager Giovanni van...
BBC
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham: Spurs win group after last-gasp goal sinks Marseille
Tottenham went through as Champions League Group D winners after coming from behind in stoppage time to beat Marseille on a dramatic and frantic evening in France. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg struck in the 95th minute to secure Tottenham's progress to the last 16 on a night where they were once heading out of the competition.
