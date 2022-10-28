Read full article on original website
D D
3d ago
you wonder why there are stereotypes? because these people seem born to take things that don't belong to them.
Reply(2)
20
ElderL
3d ago
Find, arrest, sentence for a very long time...A crime is a crime, you people should know that the color of your skin has nothing to do with that....
Reply
6
Grant Beardsley
3d ago
The second security saw this trash walk through the door they should have been watched.
Reply
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Related
wisconsinexaminer.com
Milwaukee DA to charge 62-year-old caught on video choking Black man
The Milwaukee District Attorney’s Office has announced that it will charge 62-year-old Robert Walczykowski, who appeared in an Oct. 10 video holding a 24-year-old Black man by the throat and accusing the man of stealing a bicycle. Walczykowski, who is white, has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Local...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting near Appleton and Hampton; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night, Oct. 31 near Appleton and Hampton. It happened around 11:30 p.m. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a gun shot wound to the foot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
50 gunshots hit four homes, nearby vehicles in Milwaukee, police say
Gunmen fired at least 50 shots, hitting four houses and four cars in Milwaukee Sunday evening, police say.
Pursuit with homicide suspect ends in crash near Green Bay and Sheridan
Milwaukee police say a pursuit with a driver ended in a crash near Green Bay and Sheridan Tuesday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Accused Brownstone shooter Jordan Tate initial appearance; $500K bond
MILWAUKEE - The man charged in the fatal shooting of Krystal Tucker at Brownstone Social Lounge in Milwaukee in February made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Monday, Oct. 31. Jordan Tate appeared by video – and cash bond was set at $500,000. Tate is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 8.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; teen dead near 7th and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 1 near 7th and Keefe. It happened at approximately 1:23 a.m. The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy, was taken to the hospital for treatment however, was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any...
Milwaukee teen dies in hit-and-run crash in Green Bay
Police said a passenger in the car, identified as a 17-year-old Milwaukee male, died in the crash. The victim's name is being withheld until family is notified.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Man charged in Mequon murder pleads not guilty
PORT WASHINGTON – The Milwaukee man charged with fatally stabbing a man during a party at a Mequon home has pleaded not guilty. Charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide Oct. 4, Kevin Nguyen, 52, appeared by video in Ozaukee County Jail for a preliminary hearing last Thursday. He also waived his right to a preliminary hearing and entered a not guilty plea.
'Hate speech' notes found taped to West Bend businesses, police seek suspect
The West Bend Police Department is seeking a suspect after numerous handwritten notes were found taped to business windows along Main Street.
Edited video shows deadly Milwaukee shoot-out between gunman, officers
Milwaukee police released edited video showing the shootout between officers and a gunman that left one dead and one injured near Deer District in September.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Clybourn and Plankinton shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near Clybourn and Plankinton on Monday, Oct. 31. Officials said the shooting happened before 2 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is urged to contact...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Trevor Young sentenced; 26 years in fatal shooting, 46th and North
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Trevor Young on Friday Oct. 28 to 26 years in prison and another ten years of extended supervision in the fatal shooting of a man located near 46th and North Avenue in January 2021. Jurors found Young guilty in April of first-degree reckless...
WISN
Waukesha Parade trial judge receives hundreds of letters
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Judge Jennifer Dorow and Darrell Brooks arguing in the courtroom became a regular occurrence during the Waukesha parade trial. During those three weeks, people from all over the world watched and responded. More than 300 pages of emails, cards and handwritten letters were sent to Judge...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee group hopes bus bench will be more than a place to sit
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee North Sunrise Rotary Club on Tuesday, Nov. 1 unveiled a new bus stop bench at 55th and Center. More than just a place to sit, the organization hopes the bench will help bring people in the community together. "Not only would it improve the neighborhood, but...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Vocado MKE visits Fox6
MILWAUKEE - Love avocados? Then you'll love Vocado MKE! The food truck rolled into the Fox6 parking lot to give us a peek at a few of their menu items.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Boy shot on Milwaukee's north side, pit bull was target: police
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded on the city's north side Sunday afternoon, Oct. 30. The shooting happened near 24th Place and Lloyd around 2:30 p.m. Police said the boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Based on the initial...
WISN
Police chase ends with crash crash in park
MILWAUKEE — A police chase Tuesday night ended with a crash in Humboldt Park after police said the driver hit a bystander and police squad car. The chase started around Lenox and Euclid around 5:00 p.m, according to police. "I heard some sirens out of the corner of my...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Police Department replacing firearms over unexpected discharges
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced on Monday, Oct. 31 that the city will soon begin replacing all police officers’ department-issued guns following concerns over unexpected discharges. "Police officers who serve our city, they've got enough on their plate to worry about. They certainly shouldn't have to worry...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sherman and Fairmount shooting, 13-year-old girl hurt
MILWAUKEE - A 13-year-old girl was shot near Sherman and Fairmount Monday evening, Oct. 31. Sheriff's officials said the girl was struck in the knee. The shooting was originally believed to have occurred in Washington Park, but after further investigation, Detectives determined the correct location, and are attempting to determine motive.
KETV.com
Milwaukee man was arrested after deputies find six pounds of marijuana, 516 rounds of ammunition
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — A Milwaukee man was arrested Friday after deputies found six pounds of marijuana, a loaded AR-15 and 516 rounds of ammunition during a traffic stop on Interstate 80, according to Lancaster County authorities. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said around 11 a.m. on Friday, a...
Comments / 28