England will likely record a cricket score over Greece in the Rugby League World Cup at Bramall Lane - but the part-time minnows will enjoy being in the limelight... with the sport illegal in their country just months ago

By David Coverdale
 4 days ago

Bramall Lane originally started out as a cricket ground and even hosted an Ashes Test. On Saturday, spectators at the old Sheffield stadium are set to see a cricket score once more.

The merits of England playing the part-timers from Greece in the Rugby League World Cup divides opinion. Many fans feel it is a pointless mismatch that demeans what is supposed to be a competitive competition.

England coach Shaun Wane warned this week to ‘expect anything’, but his side are 1,000-1 on to win with some bookies and Bramall Lane will only be around half-full for this Group A dead rubber.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Heh8c_0iqcyvMS00
England will seek to extend their unbeaten start to the 2022 Rugby League World Cup
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aEOBF_0iqcyvMS00
Part-timers Greece will take on the RWC hosts at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane on Saturday

There are others, though, who think this is a priceless opportunity for an emerging rugby league nation to test themselves against the world’s best and help grow the game globally.

This is certainly the take of Wane, who said: ‘To see Greece in this competition is fantastic. It’s really important. It’s great what the World Cup has done to get more eyes on our great sport.’

Jon Dutton, the tournament’s chief executive, added: ‘You run the World Cup to make sure the global game can grow – and Greece are an absolute example of that.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38pnOv_0iqcyvMS00
England coach Shaun Wane praised Greece for helping to get more eyes on the sport

Dutton referenced a ‘wonderful’ viral video of fans packing out a bar in Athens and celebrating the Greeks’ first ever World Cup try against France last week. And no question, the story of how the minnows got here is a compelling one.

This is a country where the sport was illegal until just two months ago. A dispute between Greece’s government and rugby league governing body meant the national team were banned from playing matches on home soil.

To qualify for their first World Cup, they had to stage their game against Malta in secret in the Athens mountains. Only five people knew the location in advance to avoid detection by police, and one official posted decoys on social media. Other matches were held after midnight or overseas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c7vCn_0iqcyvMS00
Greece head coach Steve Georgallis will have to deliver a masterful plan to beat England

‘Some of the boys have been in courthouses and police stations just for playing rugby league,’ said Greece coach Steve Georgallis. ‘We’d get called to help them with money for a lawyer.

‘It’s been a long, hard battle, with all the history of playing games at night, hiding and fake social media posts, but in the end we got here.’

Greece lost 34-12 in their opener with France, then were thrashed 72-4 by Samoa and now cannot reach the knockouts. Against the same opponents, England racked up 17 tries and 102 points and are already through to the quarter-finals.

It is frightening, then, to think how many the hosts might score this afternoon against a team which includes a plumber and a Brussels-based software engineer.

But Greece’s Mitchell Zemptedies said: ‘It will be another good test against one of the benchmark teams around the world. It’s massive for us to play England.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mfkkf_0iqcyvMS00
England will most likely dominate Greece but sport is the real winner in this World Cup clash

‘It’s crazy where we’ve come from to being in a World Cup. It’s a win for us. Half the boys in the team have full-time jobs. All the bosses have been good enough to give us some time off as it’s once in a lifetime.

‘It’s a bit surreal. You can’t write these things. But we’re putting Greece on the rugby league map.’

Daily Mail

